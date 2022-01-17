Featured
PDP Work Hard to Produce Next President And Rescue Nigeria-Ayu
He maintained that the current inept rule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government, which has pulled the country backwards economically has to be changed.
Senator Ayu gave the assurance at the gala night event hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for PDP governors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday night.
The PDP national chairman emphasised that the APC leadership has been unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigerians into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.
“Unfortunately, a very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.
“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture, but the environment and the richness therein, is to back the Peoples Democratic Party which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country.”
Senator Ayu also enthused that Nigeria will bounce back again with the PDP at the saddle because the project of rescuing the country and making it great is realisable.
The PDP national chairman stated that the expected leadership they will offer at the national level will change the negative characteristics associated with the APC that have been used to deepen the divide among Nigerians in the country.
“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power, when we cleared all foreign debts, when we were developing this country at reasonable speed.
“When we became the richest country on the African continent. But today we are the poverty capital of the world. All that will change.”
In his welcome address, Governor Wike said the gala night event is a pride to the usual meeting of PDP governors that is rotational.
He stated that such meetings have always been used to discuss salient issues of economy, political, and others that bothers on how to chart a virile Nigerian society.
“It has been ritual for PDP governors to gather and meet and discuss about the welfare of the party. And this has been rotating from one state to the other.”
On his part, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the PDP governors and other party leaders are already working in synergy towards rebuilding the party.
He said the focus is to rescue Nigeria, which will also require all Nigerians of goodwill to join force with the PDP to achieve that goal.
“All Nigerians of goodwill who believe in this country, who believe Nigeria is going the wrong direction, ought to join us.
“And like I always say, there are two divides in Nigeria today. Those who are happy with the confusion because they are benefiting from what is happening at the centre, and those of us who are truly patriotic enough to disagree with the way our country is being governed and being run.”
“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together.
“I believe it is our responsibility to do so, not for ourselves but for our younger ones and generation unborn.”
Featured
I’ll Return Peace, Facilitate Free Flow of Human, Agricultural Resources in Yobe – Atiku
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Yobe state of restoration of peace in the state when elected.
Atiku also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, insisted that his administration, when elected will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.
Atiku said: “If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.
“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that because of the hoarding of naira for vote-buying, that is why the people are suffering.
Ayu, who said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party, recounted some of the hardship experienced by Nigerians under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Atiku will recover Nigeria when elected.
He said: “They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.
“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have.”
The Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the other candidates to take the country out of the woods.
He said: “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.
“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I.
“He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him”.
Okowa assured Yobe voters that the introduction of BVAS will make it impossible for their votes to be stolen and called on them to defend their votes up to the collation centre.
He said: “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore, so you must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward Collation Center. Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it.
“Make sure that you come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them. I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.
“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”
Featured
El-Rufai Challenges Buhari’s Govt, Tells Nigerians to Continue Using Old Naira Notes
Governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, has asked traders in the state to continue using the old naira notes for their transactions.
Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with the traders in Kaduna, el-Rufai said if Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected, he will review the naira redesign policy.
“Stop changing your money and tell everyone to stop taking money to banks. If you sell anything, accept the old note if it’s given to you. Stop saying it’s only the new notes that you will accept because your market will stop and that is what they want,” he said.
“Tell everyone in Kaduna who has the old notes to spend it and buy items. Tell every trader to accept the old notes.
“Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promise you that if we (APC) are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given sufficient time to change their money.
“Stop taking your money to banks, keep them with you. Nobody can make your money to become worthless. It is the law; nobody can do it.
“It’s just a matter of time; be patient. We have 18 days to the elections. Once the elections are over, you should expect what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would say, which is the change of this policy.
“You should help us pass this message to relatives. Everyone should stop taking money to banks; continue trading with the old notes.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the supreme court temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.
Featured
National Crises: Buhari Convenes Council of State Meeting for Friday
An emergency meeting of the Council of State, convened by President Muhammadu Buhari will hold on Friday to discuss national crises including petrol and naira scarcity, insecurity and others, ahead of the general elections.
The national crises had led to protests in various parts of the country.
The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to provide an update on the new currency redesign policy during the meeting scheduled to take place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 10 am.
Credible Presidency sources told this paper that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, will brief the council on the preparation for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly polls.
The meeting, Daily Trust learnt, will take major decisions to douse tension ahead of elections and avert a potential national crisis given anger over the scarcity of new naira notes. The National Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.
Membership of the Council comprises President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
