FG Orders Shooting of Attackers to Prison Facility

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Yobe state of restoration of peace in the state when elected.

Atiku also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, insisted that his administration, when elected will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.

Atiku said: “If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.

“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that because of the hoarding of naira for vote-buying, that is why the people are suffering.

Ayu, who said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party, recounted some of the hardship experienced by Nigerians under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Atiku will recover Nigeria when elected.

He said: “They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.

“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have.”

The Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the other candidates to take the country out of the woods.

He said: “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.

“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I.

“He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him”.

Okowa assured Yobe voters that the introduction of BVAS will make it impossible for their votes to be stolen and called on them to defend their votes up to the collation centre.

He said: “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore, so you must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward Collation Center. Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it.

“Make sure that you come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them. I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.

“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”