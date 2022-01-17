Headline
#EndSARS: Osinbajo’s Campaign Team Indicts Buhari, Says President Treated Matter with Kids’ Gloves
By Eric Elezuo
The Campaign Team of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has indicted his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, on complicity over the October 2020 #EndSARS crises, which shook the entire southern Nigeria, saying the president erred as he treated the pre and post #EndSARS periods were treated with ‘kids’ gloves’.
The Team made the indictment in a 120 page campaign documentary on the Vice President titled The Unveiling – OSINBAJO IF EMPOWERED: An Impact Assessment Report.
In the introductory page with sub heading, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo: Now, Then and Before, the Team noted that “The EndSARS uprising would not have seen the light of the day if issues concerning human rights abuses from the SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad) unit of the Nigerian Police Force had not been handled with kids’ gloves.”
The team noted in 2018, Osinbajo, as Acting President, has ordered the total overhaul of the SARS unit, following allegations of human rights violations and abuses. The VP had directed the then Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to review the operations of the outfit. But the exercise suffered a serious setback when Buhari reassumed duties.
“However, the clamour died down when the substantive president, Muhammadu Buhari, reassumed duties after a temporary absence. The SARS unit continued with their high handedness and human rights violations as a result of this seeming dissonance in bureaucracy, which for some Nigerians, represented a lack of empathy for Nigerian populace, but rather than admit their erroneous judgment on the SARS issues, many of our political elites remained in denial of the reality facing Nigerian youths on a daily basis,” the Campaign Team noted.
It will be recalled that in October 2020, Nigerian youths staged a protest that spiralled into a crisis when yet to be identified uniformed men reportedly opened fire on a group of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, a place said to be the flagship of the protests, on October 20, 2020.
Headline
Only Two Reps of Next President Allowed in Buhari’s Presidential Transition Panel
By Eric Elezuo
It has been revealed that the next president of Nigeria will only have two representatives in the newly constituted Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In the same vein, Buhari signed Executive Order No.14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.
A key feature of the order is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.
In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the SGF, Boss Mustapha, was appointed by the President to lead the council.
The council will be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
It was gathered that members of the committee include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Solicitor-General of the Federation; and Permanent Secretaries from ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.
Others include the Cabinet Affairs Office, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and State House, NSA, CDS, IGP, DSSDG, DGNIA, Supreme Court Chief Registrar and two representatives of the president-elect.
All members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.
Headline
I’ll Make Kano Leading Commercial Centre When Elected, Atiku Promises
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that when elected, he will make Kano state a leading commercial centre in the country.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Kano state on Thursday, Kano said his government will make agriculture”.
He said: “We are pleased to meet with you today and we cannot believe that you are so many and in thousands supporting PDP. We have known that Kano is PDP. We thank you for coming out in your numbers to support us.
“Kano has always been the centre of commerce in Nigeria. When PDP returns to power, we will make sure that Kano becomes a leading commercial centre in the country.
“We shall open the boarders. We shall also ensure that Kano state is secured so that you can do your businesses without fear.
“The people of Kano are also known for farming. So if you elect me, I will support the agricultural sector and improve on the business activities of the people. We will make Agriculture a priority.”
Atiku also revealed what his government will do when elected, reinstating that he will set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.
“We shall provide road infrastructure that will link Kano to all the neighbouring states. We will make sure that university lecturers are paid so that our children will continue to go to school. I have also pledge to set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment,” he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of PDP campaign council and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, urged Kano people to reject All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that they shouldn’t be deceived by their money.
He said: “Reject those people (APC). Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.
“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.”
The National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also spoke, said that most of the laws formulated by the APC is to make the people suffer.
He said: “Since that party came, they have not thought of anything that will benefit the poor. They always formulate laws that will suffer the people. Today we have hunger, insecurity, people are being killed, there is no petrol anywhere.
“They brought another problem, they changed the currency. We did not tell them to change the currency but they did it themselves. They have not thought how it will affect the poor. But we the PDP will come to rescue the Nigeria.”
Headline
Supreme Court Suspends CBN’s Deadline on Use of Old Naira Notes
Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the deadline for the swapping of old to new Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Supreme Court issued an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from suspending the acceptance of the old Naira notes on the Friday February 10, 2023 deadline.
Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi State have dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the (CBN) naira redesign policy.
The state governments said they are worried by the effects the CBN naira redesign policy is having on the residents of their states.
Consequently, they are seeking a restraining order by the Supreme Court to compel the government and CBN from implementing the policy.
The states filed an ex-parte motion through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), and are urging the Supreme Court to grant them an interim injunction stopping the Federal Government either by itself or acting through the CBN, the commercial banks or its agents from carrying out its plan of ending the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the Naira may no longer be legal tender on February 10, 2023.
“Unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Government and people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State will continue to go through a lot of hardship and would ultimately suffer great loss as a result of the insufficient and unreasonable time within which the Federal Government is embarking on the ongoing currency redesign policy,” Mustapha said.
The states said there has been a shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult and sometimes next to impossible to access new naira notes to go about their daily activities.
The states said the CBN policy is imposing a lot of hardship on Nigerians and insisted that the ten-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges of Nigerians swapping their old Naira notes for new ones.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Opinion: To vote APC in 2023, You Must First Hate Yourself (II)
Only Two Reps of Next President Allowed in Buhari’s Presidential Transition Panel
Election: ASUU Kicks As NUC Orders Closure of Schools, VC’s Hail Move
Al-Hilal Dare Madrid As Spanish Giants Target Fifth Club World Cup Final Win
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 1: Prejudices and Ideological Biases
Police Arrest Killers of Ex-CBN Staff, Wife, Son
I’ll Make Kano Leading Commercial Centre When Elected, Atiku Promises
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)