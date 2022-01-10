Entertainment
Juju Musician, Dayo Kujore, Dies at 63
Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, has died at the age of 63.
Kujore who was among the pioneers of the Nigerian styled musical art form is said to have died on Monday, according to his daughter, Dayo Kujore.
Circumstances surrounding the ‘Soko Extra’ crooner’s death are yet to be revealed as a formal announcement is expected to be made by the family.
Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Star in Late Singer’s Biopic
American actor, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the role of his uncle and legendary popstar, Michael Jackson, in the singer’s upcoming biopic.
This was announced by the film’s movie director, Antoine Fuqua, who shared a picture of Jaafar’s transformation via Instagram on Monday.
“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” he captioned the post.
Jaafar also posted the same picture and expressed his excitement regarding the project.
He said, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”
In a press release, it was revealed that the biopic titled Michael, will detail the high and low points of Jackson’s life “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, also welcomed the development in a statement contained in the press release, E! News reports.
“Jafaar embodies my son,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”
Jaafar, who bears a close resemblance with the “Thriller” crooner, is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson.
Jermaine was a vocalist on the former Motown boy band, The Jackson Five, of which Michael was a member.
The Punch
BBTitans: Sandra, Theo Become First Evictees
The Big Brother Titans, which comprised of Nigerian and South African housemates, held its first live eviction show on Sunday evening and two housemates were evicted.
Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed ‘Santheo’, became the first evictees for the show’s debut season.
While Sandra is Nigerian, Theo Traw is a South African.
After the first week of the show, the housemates were paired male and female.
According to Big Brother, the paired housemates were to work together in the house, become Heads of House, and face nominations and evictions together.
Each pair was asked to choose a codename and some pairs coined their group names from merging their individual names.
During the nomination process on Monday, the following pairs were put up for possib/e eviction: Sandra and Theo Traw (Santheo), Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).
The Heads of House, Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), had an opportunity, through their veto power, to save a pair and replace with another.
Blaqleng saved Royals and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).
After the veto save twist, the four pairs of nominated housemates were Juvone, Yelisa, Santheo, and Juiovla.
Following the votes from the fans, Santheo got the least votes and were evicted from the show on Sunday.
On his exit, Theo Traw said, “I didn’t get much from them (housemates) in terms trying to have conversations,” while Sandra said, “I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.”
With Sandra and Theo Traw’s eviction, 22 contestants (11 Nigerians and 11 South Africans) are left to compete for the grand prize of $100,000.
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.
“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.
“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”
Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.
The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.
Vanguard
