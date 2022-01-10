ATBOWATON Hosts Members, Celebrates God’s Goodness

The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), over the weekend in Lagos, took time out to recount the many manifold blessings of God to their effectual growth and development.

At a party organised to appreciate God, its members and stakeholders, the Lagos State wing of the private sector national boat operators body, said the quest to remain united, resourceful and obedient to extant regulatory expectations on the waterways, contributed to far reaching measures to the Association’s modest achievements.

Mr. Gani Tarzan Balogun, National President of the association, commended the Lagos chapter chairman, Alhaji Lawal Babatunde for effectively turning around the fortunes of the Lagos body in short time, noting that the unity of purpose exhibited by the leadership, is worthy of emulation by the leadership of other ATBOWATON chapters all over the country.

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Area Manager, in Lagos, Mrs Sarat Lara Braimah, represented by Engineer Seye Okaga, praised the efforts of Lagos ATBOWATON leadership in ensuring that members discharge their operational expectations to the admiration of all stakeholders, urging the the association to continue to improve on services to water transportation users and also be responsive to NIWA guidelines

Earlier in his address, Alhaji Lawal Babatunde paid glowing tribute to the founding state chairman, High Chief Akingbolu, whose leadership impacted positively on the Lagos chapter, which he grew from ten to twenty three sub chapters in six years.

He noted that under his watch, he increased the capacity to engage rural reach and activities of the association from twenty three to thirty two sub chapter’s structure, a process that has improved communication and relationship within the organization.

His other notable achievements within three years on the saddle are not limited to opening of the state chapter account with zenith Bank, but also establishment of office at NIWA marina jetty, training and retraining of members in partnership with regulatory agencies, issuance of identification cards to registered members and a mandatory list of verifiable operators in Lagos.

Alhaji Lawal Babatunde also listed the regular rotation of meetings to all sub chapter areas, as a focal achievement as it has helped to grow unity among the members, adding that regular payment of dues to the national body shows that Lagos State chapter can be trusted to contribute to ATBOWATON national growth.

Praising NIWA Lagos Area office for always looking into its various Oliver Twist-like requests, Lagos chapter chairman, noted that without such support from Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, Area Manager NIWA Lagos, ATBOWATON, would have long run into the murky waters of boat transportation business.

“We want to thank Niwa for the support in the past years even before I became chairman. We cannot forget. Also to our national President, Mr Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, who has carried our burden for over three decades and still doing so today without let” Alhaji Lawal Babatunde further stated.

He prayed for accident free 2022 and encouraged all members to law abiding. The association also released its position on the founding of the national body, read by the lagos secretary, Mr Aworetun Ayo.

Notable big players like Only God and Texas Connection ferry were attendance.