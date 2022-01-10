News
ATBOWATON Hosts Members, Celebrates God’s Goodness
The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), over the weekend in Lagos, took time out to recount the many manifold blessings of God to their effectual growth and development.
At a party organised to appreciate God, its members and stakeholders, the Lagos State wing of the private sector national boat operators body, said the quest to remain united, resourceful and obedient to extant regulatory expectations on the waterways, contributed to far reaching measures to the Association’s modest achievements.
Mr. Gani Tarzan Balogun, National President of the association, commended the Lagos chapter chairman, Alhaji Lawal Babatunde for effectively turning around the fortunes of the Lagos body in short time, noting that the unity of purpose exhibited by the leadership, is worthy of emulation by the leadership of other ATBOWATON chapters all over the country.
National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Area Manager, in Lagos, Mrs Sarat Lara Braimah, represented by Engineer Seye Okaga, praised the efforts of Lagos ATBOWATON leadership in ensuring that members discharge their operational expectations to the admiration of all stakeholders, urging the the association to continue to improve on services to water transportation users and also be responsive to NIWA guidelines
Earlier in his address, Alhaji Lawal Babatunde paid glowing tribute to the founding state chairman, High Chief Akingbolu, whose leadership impacted positively on the Lagos chapter, which he grew from ten to twenty three sub chapters in six years.
He noted that under his watch, he increased the capacity to engage rural reach and activities of the association from twenty three to thirty two sub chapter’s structure, a process that has improved communication and relationship within the organization.
His other notable achievements within three years on the saddle are not limited to opening of the state chapter account with zenith Bank, but also establishment of office at NIWA marina jetty, training and retraining of members in partnership with regulatory agencies, issuance of identification cards to registered members and a mandatory list of verifiable operators in Lagos.
Alhaji Lawal Babatunde also listed the regular rotation of meetings to all sub chapter areas, as a focal achievement as it has helped to grow unity among the members, adding that regular payment of dues to the national body shows that Lagos State chapter can be trusted to contribute to ATBOWATON national growth.
Praising NIWA Lagos Area office for always looking into its various Oliver Twist-like requests, Lagos chapter chairman, noted that without such support from Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, Area Manager NIWA Lagos, ATBOWATON, would have long run into the murky waters of boat transportation business.
“We want to thank Niwa for the support in the past years even before I became chairman. We cannot forget. Also to our national President, Mr Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, who has carried our burden for over three decades and still doing so today without let” Alhaji Lawal Babatunde further stated.
He prayed for accident free 2022 and encouraged all members to law abiding. The association also released its position on the founding of the national body, read by the lagos secretary, Mr Aworetun Ayo.
Notable big players like Only God and Texas Connection ferry were attendance.
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has taken a swipe at the state governor, Nyesom Wike, over the cancellation of the approval granted for the party’s presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The spokesman for the PDP PCC in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, who stated this in an interview with The PUNCH, also said the governor lacked integrity for not naming his preferred presidential candidate in January as he promised.
Nwibubasa said from all indications, the governor was increasingly frustrated.
On Wednesday, the state government cancelled the approval given to the PDP for the rally of its standard bearer to hold in the state on February 11, 2023.
The cancellation was contained in a letter signed by the state Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, and addressed to the Director General, PDP PCC, Aminu Tambuwal.
The letter said credible information available to the state government showed that the PDP PCC was working in collaboration with a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state led by Tonye Cole.
It added that information at the government’s disposal show that activities of the APC in the state have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflicts within the party.
It added, “The Rivers State Government is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will expose it to.
“In the circumstance, the Rivers State Government has come to the painful but inevitable decision to withdraw the approval earlier given to you for the use of the stadium and the said approval is hereby withdrawn.”
Nwibubasa, while confirming the development, described the state government’s earlier approval as a Greek gift.
Berating Wike, Nwibubasa further said the governor was not a good fighter, because a good fighter knows when to quit.
Nwibubasa stated, “We are not surprised when certain decisions are taken because it all amounts to the fact that the level of frustration is increasing.
“We will only appeal to him that he should return to his party and return to the part of peace. And that is part of honour. No one fights a war and refuses to evaluate the same war, and knows when to call it quits. He is not a good fighter.
“For the presidential candidate of the PDP, we are very certain that Rivers people are happy with him. They are in love with him and they are going to vote for him en masse come February 25, 2023.”
Asked what he thinks about Wike’s inability to name his preferred presidential candidate as he had promised, he said it shows the governor has no integrity.
“His inability to name his preferred candidate as publicly announced in January, again is a pointer to his level of instability and incoherence.”
“It tells of his integrity that he cannot match his words with action. So, for us, it is painful that we have a governor who says one thing and does the other.
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
By Michael Effiong
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that there are some fifth columnists in the presidency who want the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to lose the 2023 Presidential election.
Speaking on Channels TV flagship programme, Sunrise Daily, Governor El-Rufai affirmed that there was serious division in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.
He stated that some people in the Presidency because Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not their preferred candidate are working against his interest.
He noted that the Naira redesign was not an APC problem but a Presidency problem, urging Nigerians to ignore their current situation and still vote for Tinubu as a person.
On the fuel crisis, he said fuel subsidy had been a problem for many years and that it was President Buhari and not APC that has insisted on the subsidy which is costing the nation a whopping six Trillion Naira.
He revealed that as far back as 2016, Buhari had been advised to remove subsidy but he had bluntly refused.
Governor El Rufai used the opportunity to hail his tenure in Kaduna State, noting that his government has attracted over $4billion worth of investments to the state.
Atiku Vows to Construct Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto Road, Reiterates End to Banditry
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to reconstruct the Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto road, if elected. He also promised to float empowerment programmes that will combat poverty among the citizens.
Atiku made the pledges on Tuesday in Sokoto while addressing a crowd of supporters at his presidential campaign rally.
The PDP presidential candidate also pledged to end the security challenges bedevilling the nation, ensure stability for profitable farming, grazing as well as reopen the nation’s borders to bolster business activities.
He urged citizens to support PDP candidates at all levels at the forthcoming elections, vowing that a PDP-led administration would curb social, economic and infrastructural decay in the country.
Mr Atiku had inaugurated a remodelled presidential lodge and the Dandima flyover bridge constructed by the Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration.
The PDP presidential flag bearer also paid homage on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, after an interactive session with community and traditional rulers in the state.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Dr Ayochia Ayu, presented the party’s flag to PDP governorship candidate in the State, Sa’idu Umar and received scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Ayu described the Sokoto rally as home coming and enjoined party loyalists to use their PVCs to change the national government as well as sustain the achievements of Tambuwal.
Leader of the defectors, Amb. Faruku Yabo, said the PDP-led administration in the state had the people’s interests at heart, and it was capable of surmounting the national challenges.
The event witnessed presentations from various party chieftains on the ways to address the challenges being faced by the citizens.
