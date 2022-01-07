Friday Sermon: Hope

By Babatunde Jose

“O my sons! Go ye and enquire about Joseph and his brother, and never give up hope of Allah’s soothing Mercy: Truly no one despairs of Allah’s soothing Mercy, except those who have no faith.” Quran 12:87

Hopefulness is an important characteristic of believers and, at the same, an indication of their faith. Knowing that everything happens according to Allah’s will, believers do not fall into despair or become hopeless and pessimistic. And, since believers know that Allah will accept their prayers, they do not doubt, even for a second, that a seemingly terrible event is simply a part of their test and that eventually it will work out for the best. Hope in Allah’s mercy and Paradise greatly influence a person’s whole life, attitude toward life, sincerity of worship, and resolve. Those who hope for Allah’s mercy cannot do anything that He has forbidden, ignore something that He has commanded, say a bad word, or neglect the voice of their conscience. They advise people to good and right, discourage them from evil, and carry out with enthusiasm many other forms of worship Allah has commanded.

Even if they have lost everything, believers can start fresh without the slightest feeling of hopelessness, and with patience and enthusiasm. Their enthusiasm arises from their faith, their trust in and love for Allah, their Qur’anic morals, and their certain realization of this world’s transience. It is the hope of a bountiful harvest that motivates a farmer to work hard on his farm; it is also the hope of a profitable trade that propels a merchant to travel far afield in search of merchandise; the student who burns the midnight oil does so in the hope of a good result in his exams; it is equally hope of victory in war that pushes the soldier to endure the hardship of war; and as for the believer, it is the hope of gaining the pleasure of paradise that motivate him to obey Allah’s injunctions and shun the advances of Satan. Hope, then, is a motivating power that makes one feel delighted when working, that provides the stimulus for struggling for the sake of duty and which enlivens body and soul. Hope is the elixir of life. Most people fall into despair when they do not get what they want, lose something, or when some unexpected dreadful event befalls them.

He said: “And who despairs of the mercy of his Lord, but such as go astray?” (Quran 15:56)

Everything that happens comes about through Allah’s command of “Be.” At every second, everything and scene that appears before us is created through Allah’s will. Nothing is left to its own devices, for everything is created for the destiny that Allah has determined for it. Several Qur’anic verses mention how Allah gives believers a good reward and offers them glad tidings of grace, favor, and mercy:

Those who believe and work righteous deeds, –from them shall We blot out all evil (that may be) in them, and We shall reward them according to the best of their deeds. (Quran 29:7)

And He listens to those who believe and do deeds of righteousness, and gives them increase of His Bounty: But for the Unbelievers there is a terrible Penalty. (Quran 42:26)

The Evil One threatens you with poverty and bids you to conduct unseemly. Allah promiseth you His forgiveness and bounties. And Allah careth for all and He knoweth all things. (Quran 2:268)

Their limbs do forsake their beds of sleep, the while they call on their Lord, in Fear and Hope: And they spend (in charity) out of the sustenance which We have bestowed on them. (Quran 32:16).

Since prayer itself is both a form of worship and an indication of a hopeful attitude toward Allah, believers pray in the hope that our Lord will answer their prayers. Hope befits reason and rationale, while despair is utterly against it. Allah makes it clear that people are tested by their souls and possessions. In one of his sayings, our Prophet (saas) made this clear: “Whatever Allah takes is for Him, and whatever He gives is for Him. Everything with Him has a limited fixed term (in this world), and so people should be patient and hope for Allah’s reward.” (Sahih Bukhari) It is vital to fully comprehend the importance of being hopeful and to be patient in order to gain Paradise. Being positive is obligatory, as the following verse shows:

Majority of people are ungrateful and do not submit to Him completely, and thus fall into despair. This type of attitude is apparent in the following verse:

And He giveth you of all that ye ask for. But if ye count the favors of Allah, never will ye be able to number them. Verily, man is given up to injustice and ingratitude (Quran 14: 34)

Allah makes it clear that He is not pleased with those who attach themselves to this world, worry about the future, are ambitious, arrogantly think that they are in control but then despair at the slightest setback, and are ungrateful:

If We give man a taste of Mercy from Ourselves, and then withdraw it from him, Behold! He is in despair and (falls into) blasphemy. But if We give him a taste of (Our) favors after adversity hath touched him, he is sure to say, “All evil has departed from me:” Behold! He falls into exultation and pride. Not so do those who show patience and constancy, and work righteousness; for them is forgiveness (of sins) and a great reward. (Quran 11:9-11)

The secret behind the believers’ trust in Allah in all situations, as well as their continual joy and enthusiasm, lies in their belief in and reliance upon Allah. They understand that Allah is behind every apparently difficult situation, as well as the fact that only He gives and takes. In very simple terms, the believer has hope and trust in the goodness of Allah. Allah has promised believers great bounties in both this life and the Hereafter, and people may hope to obtain them according to the degree of their faith in and closeness to Allah, as well as their submission and sincerity.

Reacting to our last week huthba, my brother Zachariah pointed out the danger in asking people to put their destiny in their hands by working towards change. This, he opined could lead to disbelief in the power of Allah to control our destiny. I rightly understand his reaction, hence this week’s emphasis on hope and submission to the will of Allah. There is no doubt that Allah’s will shall prevail. However, this does not preclude us from praying, supplication and making efforts. There is a very pertinent assertion by a man of God who recently said that ‘blessing is not free’. We must work for it and then ask God to bless our efforts. According to the gentleman of God, when Isaac wanted to bless Jacob, he asked him to prepare a very delicious meal for him. After partaking of the meal, he blessed Jacob. Allah does not require a delicious meal from us, but our prayers and faithfulness. Like they say, nothing goes for nothing! ‘Those who come to equity, must come with clean hands.’ Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34. May Allah give us the change we desire!

Barka Jumuah and a happy weekend.