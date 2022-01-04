Featured
Lydia Ogaji Group Reaches Out to Indigent Children, Seeks Collaboration
Lydia James Ogaji memorial free school was established Sept 2019. Our vision is to reach the unreached child in Kogi state through free education. There was such a need to be met to help the plight of impoverished children, and since the creation of the school, we have been able to help many children.
We presently have 70 children who are either orphaned or less privileged. Through friends and family, God has helped the founder, Pastor Mrs Hope David to continue funding the school. Every year, she uses her birthday to raise money for the project. This year, the birthday concert tagged “Hope and friends” will hold on January the 8th, 2022.
Proverbs 19:17 (NLT) says “If you help the poor, you are lending to the Lord— and he will repay you; We are asking that you give to the lord by supporting this vision, and God himself who does not forget your labor of love, will reward you bountifully.
To send your support as an individual, a family or as a ministry, you can send through Zelle/PayPal at hope.Davies@yahoo.com, cashapp at $ojoma or NG Zenith Bank AC 1000994212. Thank you so much for yielding to this call. May the lord who sees in secret openly reward your sacrifice.
Featured
Adeleke Loses As Tribunal Declares Oyetola Winner of Osun Guber Election
The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.
The tribunal in a split document of two to one declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola
The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666
Radio Radio Ibadan
Featured
Katsina Youths Boo, Stone Buhari’s Officials During Visit in Protest to Hardship
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commenced a two-day official visit to his home state of Katsina where he inaugurated some projects executed by the state government.
However, his first day in the state was marked by a protest by youths decrying the hardship in the country.
The youth staged the protest a few minutes after noon, shortly after the President inaugurated the Kofar Kaura Underpass in Katsina.
The protesters caused a commotion at the Kofar Kaura Underpass where they threw stones at the crowd after Buhari left the area.
The boys also set up bonfires along the Yahaya Madaki Way, a few metres from the underpass, while shouting: ‘We don’t need you,’ ‘We no go do,’ in Hausa.
A viral video showed a mass of youths violently denouncing the government as they engaged some policemen on the road.
The development is coming 72 hours after the Presidential standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was stoned by suspected hoodlums at a campaign rally in Katsina.
The thugs reportedly threw stones outside the campaign venue, damaging several vehicles.
“Our candidate had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle,’’ the Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, disclosed in a statement.
Buhari had finished the ceremony and left when the youth stormed the underpass and started shouting, ‘Bamuyi,’ ‘Bamuyi’ (We are not interested.)
They also threw stones at the convoy of state government officials departing the project site.
They were subsequently dispersed with tear gas by security personnel.
One of the youth said they were protesting the hardship in the country, adding that they wanted to draw the President’s attention to the situation.
One of the protestants declared, “ We are suffering; no job; no life…no money…”
But the spokesman for the Katsina police command, Gambo Isah, said there was no protest.
He noted, ‘’The President was neither booed nor his convoy stoned. I was part of the convoy. The President successfully inaugurated the project. We were at another inauguration when we learnt that hooligans known as kaoraye were fighting one another at Sabwa ungwa area and we went there. We arrested no fewer than 10 of them and an investigation is already going on.”
The Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Ahmad Katsina, did not respond to inquiries on the youth’s actions.
The Punch
Featured
Festival of Joy Promo: Ibadan Hosts Another Draw
Globacom, on Thursday, held a draw in Ibadan, Oyo State capital to pick the winner of another 3-Bedroom apartment in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.
The event was held at Gloworld, Challenge, in the presence of several Glo subscribers who were in the shop to transact business.
Commenting about the exercise, a walk-in customer, Mr. Matthew Aina, who drew the winning number, commended Globacom on transparency of the draw, while Mrs. Taibat Azeez, who also witnessed the emergence of another house winner, said the exercise was fair enough.
The three-bedroom apartment will be presented to the winner, who was informed by Glo officials after the draw at a presentation ceremony scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023.
NANTA President Inaugurates Western Zone Secretariat, Recreation Centre
Osun: The Power of the People is Under Attack
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 3)
Adeleke: Timi Frank Urges NJC, EFCC to Probe Osun Tribunal Judges, Says Judgement Compromised
Adeleke Loses As Tribunal Declares Oyetola Winner of Osun Guber Election
Katsina Youths Boo, Stone Buhari’s Officials During Visit in Protest to Hardship
Friday Sermon: Hijab 2: By Choice or by Force?
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)