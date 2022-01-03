Featured
Why PDP Must Rescue Nigeria- Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has again decried the deplorable state of affairs across the country that is encouraged by the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to provide effective leadership.
Governor Wike made the observation when he led a delegation of some elders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Rivers State on a new year visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in his country home in Umuobiakwa village on Sunday.
The governor noted how disheartening it has been for Nigerians, in parts of the country, to be left to fate in the hands of marauding abductors and killers, who are largely unchallenged or brought to book by the Federal Government that controls the security apparatus.
Governor Wike said what has become of Nigeria is not what the generality of Nigerians wished to have as a country.
The governor pointed out that there is the need to reverse the current situation by addressing the problem squarely and only the PDP is now trusted and expected to perform that function.
“And this is not the country we wish ourselves. No reasonable Nigerian will say that he is happy that as he wakes up in the morning, what you hear of is death.”
He said his concern about the appalling situation in the country is the reason why he stated in Bauchi over the weekend that God will not forgive PDP if it does not rescue the country from the poor governance foist on Nigerians by the APC.
“God will not forgive PDP. PDP has everything it takes to go for it now and make sure we rescue this country.”
Governor Wike explained that he chose the new year visit to his Abia State colleague governor because of the quality of friendship they share both on an official and personal level.
He described Governor Ikpeazu as a man of character, and a faithful ally who had provided support when it matters most and never allows disgrace to come to him.
Governor Wike also spoke of Ikpeazu as a true believer in the Nigeria project and supports everything that will foster development.
According to him, Governor Ikpeazu also championed the need to change of previous leadership of PDP to align with the expectation of Nigerians.
“There are people you have special relationship with. Yes, we are governors, no doubt about it. As governors too, we know how we relate. Ikpeazu is one of those I relate with officially and as a personal friends.
“You see, in life, money is not everything. Character is important. He is a man of character.”
Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said it was a personal privilege and opportunity to host Governor Wike, whom he described as the flagship of governance in the country, as his new year guest.
He said in Abia State, the people share in Governor Wike’s concern for a better Nigeria. According to him, the country must be rescued from brinks.
“So that we don’t continue to drift to abyss, because a situation where you can no longer offer hope for your youth, a situation where your yesterday seems to be better than your tomorrow and certainly better than your today, is my definition of hopelessness.”
He noted that Governor Wike is determined and selfless leader who is not only focused on provision of infrastructure in his state, but also providing true leadership for them to emulate.
He said Governor Wike has the capacity to drive rectitude into the democratic process using the nation’s judicial system to address troubling national issues.
Featured
Criminal Conviction: PDP Initiates Court Process to Disqualify Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.
However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.
But PDP’s move is a counter to the APC which on January 20, approached the courts to disqualify Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the presidential poll over what it termed as #Atiku-Gate and Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, saga.
Yesterday, the PDP insisted that the conviction of Tinubu for a criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America rendered him ineligible to contest any election.
The spokesman of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Ologbondiyan said the decision of a court in Chicago, which led to Tinubu forfeiting $460,000 in funds believed to be proceeds of crime, specifically, the sale and distribution of narcotics renders his nomination null and void.
He said: “Nigerians are not unaware of the criminal matter concerning the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in respect of his criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over a criminal case of trafficking in narcotics for which Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the state.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the United States court in sentencing Asiwaju Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.’
“From the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, he took no step to challenge the judgment but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking.”
The PDP campaign Spokesman noted that it is an established fact that trafficking in narcotics is an international crime which all nations are obligated by international conventions and statutes to arrest, prosecute and implement any court judgment imposed on offenders anywhere in the world, as well as the consequential effects of such judgments.
Vanguard
Featured
How ‘NEPA’ Prevented Buhari, Tinubu from Addressing APC Rally in Bauchi
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State was brought to an abrupt end by power outage on Monday.
The rally was going on at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, when the power supply ceased and the sound system went off and could not be restored.
The event commenced at 11.50am, according to The Punch report.
However, there was an outage when the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, was making his speech at 12.20pm.
Shortly after, the electricity supply was restored and Bagudu came back to conclude his remarks.
But at exactly 1.10pm, the power supply again went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium and began addressing the party supporters.
On the podium with the national chairman were the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima and his wife Nana, while Buhari, who was sitting at the VIP (Very important persons’) section of the stadium, waited for electricity to be restored.
While Adamu, Tinubu, Shettima and others were on the podium, the power was restored again before it went off for the third time and all efforts to resolve it failed.
Also, the party’s standard bearer could not address the mammoth crowd at the rally, following the departure of the President.
Featured
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday morning were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on strike.
According to NAHCO, the strike is due to salary increment.
An affected passenger and aviation expert, Alex Nuba, said that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passenger.
“Even the Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.
He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside to avoid a crisis and no information, announcements or emails was sent to passengers.
NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air.
Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights would be grounded.
The Punch
US Govt Moves to Enforce Visa Restriction on Nigerians Undermining Democracy
PDP Loses Abia Governorship Candidate to Death
Fuel Scarcity: FG Raises 14-Man Panel for Solution
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 17.5%
72-Year-Old Shooter Kills 10, Self During Lunar New Year festival in US
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)