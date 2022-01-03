Featured
It Is Hypocritical For Buhari to Ignore Electoral Act But Sign Unimplementable 2022 Budget- Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said it was hypocritical for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the heavily padded and unimplementable 2022 budget passed by the National Assembly, but declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The governor said the speed at which the President signed the 2022 budget which he had described as unimplementable was curious and smacks of insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.
Governor Wike stated this when he paid a New Year visit to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his home town, Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
“Look at Mr. President the other day while he was signing the budget, he said the budget is unimplementable. But he went on and signed what is unimplementable. A budget that will determine the state of the economy, the progress of this nation, and the President knew this thing can’t work and he signed it. Then the Electoral Act, he said he will not sign it because direct primaries is too expensive.
“What concerns me with party primaries. What concerns the poor people with party primaries? The one that concerns poor man, business man, how to grow the economy, you signed it, knowing too well that it will not work.”
Governor Wike, who opined that the APC-led federal government has failed Nigeria, urged the people of Enugu to speak out against the poor governance the country is experiencing. He further advised them to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to salvage the country.
“You must join the rest of Nigeria. Nigeria is dying. Will you be here to see Nigeria die? Is this the kind of Nigeria that people like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for? A Nigeria that when you wake up, what you will hear is 20 people have died, 42 people have been kidnapped, 100 people have been abducted. Everyday death, death.”
The Rivers State governor said he was in Enugu to felicitate with Governor Ugwuanyi before the commencement of work in the new year in view of his brotherly love towards him.
He described Governor Ugwuanyi as one of the shinning lights of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and admonished him to continue to remain firm, courageous and supportive of the PDP.
The Governor who was conferred with a honorary traditional chieftaincy title of Agunechemba by the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Tradition Rulers, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzo, also urged the people of Enugu State to continue to stand by the governor to enable him deliver democratic dividends to them.
In his remarks, Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a bold and courageous leader, noting that he is proud of his leadership.
Governor Ugwuanyi described the visit as the signpost of the deepening relationship between the two states and commended the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers for conferring Governor Wike with a chieftaincy title.
“Last year, I was in Rivers State on two occasions, on the Governor’s invitation to commission two major road projects. On each occasion. I left Rivers State with strong, positive impression of your commitment to project conception and quick delivery.
You have distinguished yourself as a visionary, bold and audacious leader, even when you have inspired trust and confidence in our democracy. You have fought for our great party, PDP, and have given voice for the voiceless. You have been a defender of the defenceless.”
“This fraternal visit symbolizes the deepening of the fellowship between the government and good people of the Treasure Base of the Nation and of course Eungu State. I am glad that the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council under the leadership of the Chairman, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzo dimmed it feet to confer on you the Chieftaincy title of “Agunechemba” of Enugu State as a testament to your sterling leadership quality”
Featured
Gbajabiamila Threatens to Arrest Emefiele for Shunning Reps
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared his readiness to issue a warrant of arrest on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele if he fails to appear before its committee on Thursday.
Gbajabiamila said instead of the House adjourning plenary till February 28 for the elections as planned, the lawmakers would reconvene on Tuesday to take an action against Emefiele and other bank chiefs who fail to show up.
The Speaker, who noted that Emefiele is his friend, pointed out that he would not hesitate to demand the Inspector-General of Police to effect the CBN governor’s arrest and forceful appearance before the House.
The House had set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the scarcity of the new naira at the Deposit Money Banks, also known as commercial banks, leading to tension over the January 31 deadline set by the CBN for the exchange of the old notes with the newly designed ones.
Chairman of the committee, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, at the plenary on Thursday, informed the House about the non-appearance of the CBN chiefs before it on Wednesday. He noted that the committee had rescheduled the meeting to 1 pm on Thursday.
However, Gbajabiamila also informed the House that the CBN had written to the Clerk, informing the House of Emefiele’s inability to appear before the committee on Thursday.
The Speaker said the House would exercise its powers as contained in Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution.
Gbajabiamila also noted that the CBN Act allows the admittance of an old naira note by banks, even after it had ceased to be legal tender.
The House had on Tuesday called on the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the brewing crisis occasioned by the January 31 deadline.
Apart from asking the CBN to extend the window for swapping the old notes with the newly redesigned one by six months, the House had invited the banks to a meeting on Wednesday over the scarcity of new naira notes.
The Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of the banks, under the auspices of the Bankers’ Committee, were to meet with an ad hoc committee of the House to be chaired by the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.
The House had particularly resolved that the banks should be invited to explain the alleged supply shortage from the CBN, after which the lawmakers would invite the leadership of the apex bank for questioning.
The House “call on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the insistence of the CBN on the tight deadline for the implementation of the cashless policy and currency swap.”
The lawmakers also urged the CBN to extend the implementation of the cashless policy “to at least six months as well as review the daily withdrawal limit and the charges therefrom.”
The resolution follows the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House from Katsina State, Sara Soli, at the opening of the plenary on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the CBN failed to appear before the committee, with both sides blaming it on short notice.
The Punch
Featured
Tinubu Takes a Jab at Buhari’s Govt, Says Fuel Scarcity, New Naira Notes Plans to Frustrate Him
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said there was a plan to sabotage the coming election.
Tinubu cited the lingering fuel crisis and naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the plot to scuttle the poll and his expected victory.
The APC standard bearer spoke during the APC presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and oil marketers faulted the ex-Lagos state governor’s allegations.
The PDP argued that Tinubu was simply exposing the failures of the APC regime, insisting that his defeat in the election was imminent.
Speaking in Yoruba, the former Lagos State governor stated, “They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”
He, however, encouraged Nigerians to defy the fuel scarcity to exercise their franchise, stating that the poll would be a superior revolution.
“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.
“If you like, increase the price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election. We will use our PVCs (permanent voter cards) to take over the government from them; if they like, let them say there is no fuel, we will trek there (polling booths).
“They are full of mischief, they want to create a fuel crisis, they have started creating a fuel crisis, but, forget about it, put your mind at rest, I’m assuring you. I, Asiwaju will end fuel scarcity.
“Let the price of fuel continue to increase, they are the ones that know where they are hoarding it. They are hoarding naira notes, they are hoarding fuel, we will vote and we will win.
“If you like, change the ink in the naira note, we will win the election, the opposition will be defeated.”
Addressing youths who thronged the rally, a former Lagos State governor promised that his administration would end the issue of strikes in the university system if elected into office in February.
He also promised student loans, pledging to ensure no student spends an extra year on any course.
He said “I’m a youth, I’m here for you and you will not be put to shame. We will take over the government from them; they are traitors that want to wrest the government from us.
“This is a revolution, this election is a revolution. They are creating artificial fuel scarcity, they are saying they want to increase fuel price to N200, but let your mind be at rest, we will end fuel scarcity, we will end fuel crisis.
The Punch
Featured
Criminal Conviction: PDP Initiates Court Process to Disqualify Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.
However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.
But PDP’s move is a counter to the APC which on January 20, approached the courts to disqualify Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the presidential poll over what it termed as #Atiku-Gate and Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, saga.
Yesterday, the PDP insisted that the conviction of Tinubu for a criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America rendered him ineligible to contest any election.
The spokesman of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Ologbondiyan said the decision of a court in Chicago, which led to Tinubu forfeiting $460,000 in funds believed to be proceeds of crime, specifically, the sale and distribution of narcotics renders his nomination null and void.
He said: “Nigerians are not unaware of the criminal matter concerning the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in respect of his criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over a criminal case of trafficking in narcotics for which Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the state.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the United States court in sentencing Asiwaju Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.’
“From the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, he took no step to challenge the judgment but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking.”
The PDP campaign Spokesman noted that it is an established fact that trafficking in narcotics is an international crime which all nations are obligated by international conventions and statutes to arrest, prosecute and implement any court judgment imposed on offenders anywhere in the world, as well as the consequential effects of such judgments.
Vanguard
