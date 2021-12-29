News
Buhari Sets Friday to Sign 2022 Budget
Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Already, President Buhari has received the 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly last week.
The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.
The breakdown of the budget includes N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.
It was gathered that the 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.
The transmission letter, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and titled ‘APPROPRIATION BILL, 2022.’ read, “In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.
“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.
“With my highest regards.”
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed that the budget has been transmitted to the President by the National Assembly and will be assented to by President Buhari on Friday.
He responded to prodding via WhatsApp message: “Yes, it’s true the President will sign the 2022 budget by Friday”.
It was further gathered that the event is billed for the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 10 am.
Those expected to join the President at the signing ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and a host of other presidential aides.
We Reject Akpabio’s Candidacy Despite Supreme Court Verdict – APC Chieftain
A former Minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Don Etiebet, has said that the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West district would not change their earlier resolve to vote for an Abak-5 candidate in the forthcoming election.
The apex court had in a unanimous judgement on Friday delivered by justice Ibrahim Saulawa upheld the judgement of the federal high court Abuja which granted verdict in favour of Akpabio
Saulawa, after reviewing the arguments canvassed by the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said that his appeal was meritorious and, therefore, allowed.
Reacting to the judgement in an interview with newsmen on Friday, Etiebet said, “We in the district do not accept the verdict because of the inherent inconsistencies in the run off to the primaries in our layman’s view but we fully respect the judgement having come from a court and the Supreme Court for that matter.
“Although this point was not adduced in the Court, we from the Senatorial District have since resolved that it is the turn of Abak-5 zone of the District and in particular, the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency to produce the senator this time around since all the other three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District have produced senators several times.
“The Federal Constituency of Ikot Ekpene where Senator Godswill Akpabio comes from has produced five senators since 1960 or three senators since 1999 including Godswill Akpabio himself, whereas the Abak Federal Constituency has produced none since 1960.
“That is why we in the District unanimously nominated Deputy Inspector-general of Police, Udom Ekpoudom (retd) from Etim Ekpo LGA of Abak Federal Constituency to contest under our great APC banner.”
Aide Confirms Akeredolu’s Health Challenges, Says Governor Recovering
Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has allayed the fear of the people of the state over the health condition of the governor.
Olatunde, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed that the governor had some health challenges like any other human being and he had been receiving treatment to recover quickly.
He however kept mum on the viral voice note by the governor’s wife, Betty, who called out one of the governor’s female aides who she warned to stay away from her husband and stop supplying him with concoctions.
The statement read, “We have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu( SAN). The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the governor, especially since yesterday.
“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that, by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health.
“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal, had some health challenges for which he had since received treatment and is recuperating speedily.”
Olatunde said since the governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is not an unusual one.
He added that though frail, the governor is discharging his official functions.
He added, “Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration. He held an Executive Council meeting with the members till 4pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko and other big events earlier.
“While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and, indeed, the outpouring of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.”
Even South-West Has Rejected Tinubu – PDP Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as a rejected figure in the South-West, a geopolitical zone believed by many as his stronghold.
The PDP campaign council stated this in reaction to calls for the arrest and interrogation of Atiku Abubakar by the APC campaign council, over claims by a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, that the ex-Vice President helped himself to public funds while in office from 1999-2007.
This is even as the campaign council chided the Tinubu Media team for attacking the duo of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku in a bid to promote Tinubu’s aspiration.
A statement signed by the spokesman for the PDP Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, urged Tinubu’s handlers to remember that Lagos where the APC flag bearer holds sway was only a part of the larger Nigerian nation, that he was seeking the support of millions of citizens to preside over.
The statement entitled, ‘Tinubu’s Media Gang and the Pity of Electoral Hallucination’, partly read, “The struggling marketers of Tinubu, rather than face the rejection that Tinubu is facing everywhere, are gloating on an empty prospect.
“With all the false claims of Tinubu that he holds the aces in the South West, it is now obvious that critical social structures like Afenifere, major stakeholders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and faith cum political voices like Pastor Tunde Bakare, have all rejected him.
“A man who does not enjoy charity at home is now seeking that the hands of other well grounded and rounded candidates are tied to pave way for him. The game has just started!
“It is not surprising that Obasanjo and Atiku are now being set up for attack. The combined activities of the duo constitute the effective terminator of the misguided aspiration of Tinubu to inherit an office that has no ancestral link to Iragbiji. Obasanjo’s assertion that ’emi lokan’ is an immoral and misleading claim and Atiku’s pole position in the build-up to the February 25 election has made them objects of mudslinging and rabid attacks.
“Having been suffocated in the campaign space, and looking for a shortcut to a far-fetched and improbable electoral success, the media gang of Ahmed Bola Tinubu in pitiable agony, struggled to clutch to a straw by placing their hope in an empty vessel, who is capitalising on the desperation of the Tinubu and his dreamers to sell fairy tales for a fortune.
“The Tinubu media jesters have often equated Nigeria with Lagos, where Baba so’pe ( Baba said ) is all that needs to be bellowed for all kinds of untoward actions to be taken. They forget that Nigeria is a country of due process, where allegations don’t amount to conviction, and where any urchin can wake up on the side of a bed to throw tantrums without any reprehension.
“The failure of the Tinubu gang is evident in their failed blackmail and insinuation against the very vibrant Nigerian media.”
