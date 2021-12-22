Ojudu Canvasses Support for Osinbajo/Zulum Presidency 2023

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has called on Rivers people and Nigerians to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed his boss as president of Nigeria.

Ojudu made the call at a consultative meeting with stakeholders in Rivers State on Monday courtesy the Osinbajo/Zulum Mass Movement.

He expressed assurance that Osinbajo would make a better president if elected in 2023.

Ojudu said: “Come 2023, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be seeking the ticket of our party to become the president of this great country, therefore, we are seeking your hand in partnership to bring this country to be at par with the other countries of the world; we are calling on you so that we can put this man who has been tried and tested with position of power in our great country”.

“Osinbajo is loved by Nigerians both Muslims and Christians. People have seen in him a genuine leader, a man who is truly detrabalised, a man who is fair, reachable and treats everyone alike”.

He added: “His goal is to lead this country, his desire is to see us proper so we have a gold in our hands and it’s our duty to see how to market this gold to Nigerians”.

“As Vice President, when President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical leave, he acted for a period of time and every Nigerian has been commending that period of time as a time that was good for Nigeria”.