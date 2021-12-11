Boss Of The Week
We Are Lifting 42 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty – Basorun Adebola Orolugbagbe
By Eric Elezuo
The business of cooperatives has been taken to greater heights in Nigeria because of the top notch managerial abilities of Basorun Adebola Orolugbagbe, who sits atop the National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria, the umbrella body of cooperative societies in the country. In this interview, the man reputed as always selflessly thinking about the betterment of others, speaks on the associations efforts at lifting 42 million Nigerians out of poverty among other sundry issues. Excerpts:
Could you please introduce yourself
My name is Basorun Adebola Orolugbagbe. I am the President of the National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria. I am also the Founder and CEO of Coop Exchange Investment Trust and Credit Union Limited.
Before all these positions was you. Kindly tell us a little of your personality and background
I studied History and Political Science in the University of Ibadan, and graduated in flying colours in 1985. Thereafter, I proceeded to the United States of America where I studied Real Estate and Finance at Lumbleau Real Estate and Finance College inside University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). I graduated and worked with several real estate companies including Mike Glickman Realty, Musselli Brokers, AMRIC Real Estate and finally Coldwell Banker, the largest real estate firm in the US. Afterwards, I returned to Nigerian, and established a real estate firm in Victoria, and with my background in information technology, which I obtained while I was in the US, I also established DTK Solutions in partnership with a UAE based IT company.
Well, a time came when I felt that there was a vacuum in the way we handle and practice our micro finance system in Nigeria, which everybody was seeing through the lens of the CBN, which I disagreed with, and I still do. And so, we looked for an alternative market system, and came up with the cooperative, and it enabled us to do everything we want to do under micro financing and financial inclusion. That led us to establishing Coop Exchange Investment Trust and Credit Union in 2011, and we marked our 10th anniversary earlier this year. Since then, I have risen to become the president of the National apex body for financial cooperatives in Nigeria, which is the national Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria, and that has been since 2012. And God willing, I should be finishing my term by 2023 and hand over to a new administration.
How did you manage to switch from Real Estate to Financing which appear to be two different industries
They are one industry. I studied Real Estate Finance, and we were involved in the finance aspect of real estate, not really property development. Of course, we got involved in property development. We noticed the vacuum for finance for those at the Bottom of the Pyramid. Finance for bottom of the pyramid involves finance for their personal uses, which include finance for their children’s school fees, payment of bills and for anything that catches their fancy. However, we also noticed that they could not get financing to purchase their homes; that’s where real estate comes in. So real estate is one thing, but to finance the purchase of the home is where the synergy comes in. I am still within that realm of finance.
In the couple of years you have been in this business, you sure must have made some achievements. Can you itemise some of the achievements made so far
Oh, we have made quite a lot. We have done tremendously well. In the first place, through our national body, we have been able to established a streamlined and sustainable process of financing for our members across board in Nigeria, with due respect to the six zones of Nigeria; North West, North East, North Central, South East, South West and South South. The north west is our weakest link though. It is such that our members are able to go through a systemised process and access finance for any of their uses. That is one. Secondly, we have also been able to establish a N100 billion National Agriculture and Investment Cooperative Fund (NAIC FUND), which caters 70 percent of agriculture and 30 percent for other uses, and our members are accessing it presently. Then, how do we come about this? Usually, the CBN will come up to tell us that they have established funds for use in Nigeria, but in the end, what we have established and found out is that our members are unable to access funds when they establishes, so we have to come up with our own innovation, and people can easily access. We have had a lot of support from Lagos State government and they have opened the road for us to do that for our members to access funds for all the five stages of the agreed value chain.
Again, we have been able to establish what we call Cooperative Banking System. This means that our members are able to use our streamlined processes to manage their various their financial cooperatives such that members are able to access loans and credit through that systemised process. That is actually referred to as FOSA (Front Office Service Activities). That is ongoing. But the topmost part of it is our ability to establish the fifth exchange in Nigeria, which is the cooperative shares exchange (CSE). Presently, we have the Nigeria Exchange Group, which was formerly called Nigeria Stock Exchange. We also have the NASDOTC Exchange, we have FMDQ Exchange and lately Lagos Commodities and Features Exchange (LCFE). Those are the four existing exchanges in Nigeria. The Abuja Commodity Exchange was established during the General Sani Abacha era, but it never saw the light of the day. So our exchange, which is dedicated to cooperatives enables cooperative societies to come and list the shares of their societies and buy into the shares of others, and so check the capital market for the cooperatives. This is what is presently ongoing. We have completed all the processes. We have also received all regulatory approvals; from NLC, Lagos State and government approved agencies for us to be able to take off before the end of the year. So these are some of the innovative we have brought into cooperative financing and which is beginning to bear fruit.
You may wish to know that the cooperative financial access in Nigeria is in excess of N2.4trn of which we have in excess of 121 thousand registered cooperative societies. Our membership base is over 42 million across Nigeria. So, we are very large. We are the single largest business entity in Nigeria across board. Not even the Nigeria Labour Congress has our numbers. And we exist in every corner, from the Federal ministry of any establishment to the central bank to the oil industry – NLNG to Total to the remotest corner such as Zungeru. Just name it, we are there. We cover the entire strata of the Nigeria economy.
Is the accessibility of loans open to only members or just anyone in need of loans and credit
Yes, it is open to just members, however, who is a member? He is anyone in the society that has opted to join.
So what are the procedures for joining
One just have to pick a society that is of interest to him and join, and once you join, that brings you into the entire fold. So in essence. what it means is that any member of the society is a potential member, and for you to be a cognitive member, you must join the society. For example, if you want to do business with any bank, they will tell you to open an account. Opening an account means that you have a relationship with that financial institution, so it is the same time in cooperative. What you need to do is complete a membership registration process, and once done, you become a member.
Does it attract registration fee and other sundry fees like monthly dues
More oftentimes in cooperative societies, one has to pay registration and monthly fees, membership and development levies. One has to attend meetings and decide how much you wish to contribute on a monthly basis in terms of savings, which of course gives you access to either twice or thrice the amount of savings you have contributed whenever you want to borrow money. What it does really is that it encourages members to save money because of the rainy day. And most importantly, one is able to access credit whenever he needs money to do anything in the future.
Out of the 121 active cooperative societies in the country today, what special features will make me choose Coop instead of any other
Well, basically like any other thing; it is service and what you get in return, and then the assurances of your investments in the cooperative society. When we talk about investments, we mean your main savings, and you want to be sure that at the end of the day, whatever amount of money you saved in the society is save. And if you wish to apply for credit facility, you will be able to access the credit facility. So, that is what makes the difference. And we run ours in a professional manner than any other society. I make bold to say with all due respect to most of us that are in cooperative that regulation is still very weak within the cooperative sector. So for a society to keep to the tenets of financial regulation means that the society has actually chosen to remain on the side of probity. That is very important to us, and we have kept to that on since 2011 when we began operation. This is our 10th year, and we have been waxing strong.
Our focus is not even on us as the secondary society. The focus is on the national body where I preside over and runs affairs of things across the entire country. So, what we chose to do is to ensure that the processes of managing the activities of the cooperative societies has sustainable effect on the lives of the average persons across Nigeria. Remember we have 42 million members in Nigeria. So what it means in essence is that if I am affecting even 50 percent of the members, which is 21 million members; the total number of voters we have at every given election is less than 30 million, so you can equate us as a cooperative apex with that of a government in Nigeria. So, the truth of the matter is that we are a pseudo government, affecting the lives of our members positively.
Does it mean you can be a pressure group, and are you taking advantage of that
Correct! That is what we want to take advantage of now.
How soon
We have been working on it. We didn’t just start yesterday. We have been working on it as far back as 2013, and this is 2021. That is some good eight years that we have been on it. We believe that we should be able to have a say on who becomes the president of this country. And God willing, by 2023, we want to make sure that happens.
Economically, controlling 42 million Nigerians, can we say you have what it takes to lift 20 percent of Nigerians out of poverty
That is correct. We do as an institution, not in my person. But the institution of the cooperative – the movement – going by our capacity, yes, we do have what it takes to lift 20 percent of Nigerians out of poverty.
What is the response of members in terms of contribution and maximizing the opportunity to access loans, and how are the loans collected monitored to ensure prompt payback
Oh yes. You see, lending and credit, across board, has similar characteristics. When you want to lend, you must conduct due diligence on the borrower to know if he has the capability to repay. If he does, what is the source of the repayment? What is the credibility of the borrower, and then are we going to collateriase the loan? There are different ways to look at all these. They have similar characteristics across board whether it is GTB, Access or World Bank. There are lending characteristics, and we are not any different. Except that we have buyers for cooperative lending. This has its own peculiar characteristics that extend further than the normal lending characteristics e.g our lending is also based on trust. The trust content of it means that there must be two members within the cooperative that are standing as guarantors to the borrower. Meanwhile, those two guarantors must have their assets with which the cooperative will place a lien on. Then they will be able to access some credit. Which ever way, it is a win-win situation for both; lender and borrower.
Without mentioning names, can you give instances of those who have changed their lives positively through society borrowings
It is rather difficult not to mention names. However, it goes beyond the length and breadth of the cooperative lending movement. We talk about NLNG, Dangote Group and many others. This is what they do basically – For instance, we have NNPC cooperative wanting to set up a poultry farm in Kogi and needed to invest N1 billion. The One Billion was borrowed from a financial institution, but security for the lending was given by a cooperative movement. And they were able to service that, and the project is still existing in Kogi State even now for fish farming. There are so many; it cuts across the country. That is one of the key components of what we are happy to have achieved.
Don’t you have issues with the banks in the cause of your duties as regards taking their customers from them
Yes, there is. They fight us, but they cannot succeed. There are two key reasons why. Number one: the money that we lend to ourselves is sourced from within ourselves. Number two: all of the money are domiciled in these commercial banks because of the existing structure. So it is a win-win situation. It is very difficult for them to say we cannot lend to one another our own money. At the end of the day, we came to understand that we don’t have to see ourselves as competitors, but collaborators. And that is how we are surviving now.
Is there any law backing the establishment of cooperative societies
Yes, there are laws. The laws are on the Recurrent Legislative List of the Nigerian Constitution. They have what they call Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act 2004 Cap 98 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. It was converted from the Decree 90 of 1993 and its Subsidiaries. And every state of the Federation plus the FCT has an adaptation of the Nigeria Cooperative Societies Act as the state cooperative laws which derives its powers from the Federal law. That is how we operate. It explains the reasons we are registered either by the office in the states or the office of the Federal Director of Cooperatives under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which is the chief regulator of cooperatives in Nigeria.
Basically, the activities of the Cooperative Societies are legit
Yes, fully legit. It is not like that in Nigeria alone, it is the same thing worldwide. Now, let me explain that the cooperative has six chaired level in the entire world. Four levels in Nigeria, and two worldwide. One – the primary societies, which we join as members. Two – secondary societies, which is made up of registered primary societies as members. We have state apexes and the national apex of which I am the national president. Those are the four levels in Nigeria. The fifth level is the African region, ACCOSCA, African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations, and then the World level, WOCCU, World Council of Credit Unions based in Wisconsin in the US. It is the same system across the world.
What advice do you have for those not members of the Cooperative societies yet
The advice is simple: join. Look for a cooperative society to join because a lot of things are happening in the societies now. This is the place where you can have access to the cheapest source of finance. I make bold to say that where your bank is charging you as high as two percent per month on your loan or credit, which gives about 24 percent per annum, cooperative will charge you not more half. You don’t have to deal with the issues of finance charge, procession charge, residence charge etc. You are better off with a cooperative society.
How did you come about your bashorun title
I am the Bashorun Adorun of Ayede Kingdom in Ekiti State. Ayede is one of the seven recognised old kingship institutions in the whole of Ekiti State. So, I am honoured to be a title holder for Ayede kingdom. I have been since 2009.
What is your marital status
I am married with very beautiful children and very lovely home
How do you relax
I read, and spend time with friends and family. I also love traveling. More importantly, I go through what is going on in the world of cooperatives with a view to discovering how to better the Nigerian cooperative societies, and that gives me a lot of joy.
Of all the countries you have travelled to, which of them left a more lasting memories in you
For me, it is South Africa. It is somehow in-between the European world and us, Africans. Whenever I am there, I feel like I am in a developed environment within the African context because I am fully African. I have been to a lot of places, but South Africa is it for me.
What is your favourite colour
I am very comfortable in white colour though one don’t get to wear white all the time. I love my traditional attires most especially. I wore foreign attire for the better part of my career, now at almost 60, I think I have to stick to traditional.
Boss Of The Week
Behold the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate: Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya
By Eric Elezuo
Honour, no doubt, is meant for whomever honour is due. It was therefore, no fluke when the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, announced the appointment of Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya as the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate. This is one appointment the general public has seen as who the cap fits.
The Emir made the announcement at the 57th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) held on Sunday where notable sons and daughters of the Kwara State and friends and well wishers were in attendance. At the occasion, the ebullient Hajia Bola Shagaya donated whopping N10m in support of the IEDPU project.
Among the dignitaries that graced the event were the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Shuaib Belgore; Ilorin Emirate Council of Chiefs; Chief Imam Ilorin Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Soliu; and other Imams and Islamic scholars; Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijipa; Turakin Ilorin Mallam Saliu Mustapha; National President for IEDPU, Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman; Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede; Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Prof Abdulrosheed Na’Allah; businesswoman and Zaraniya Ilorin Hajia Muina Sagaya; former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem; Executive Director for National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) Engr. A. R Kamal; guest speaker Sheikh Abdulwahab Banni Afonta; and dozens of dignitaries and sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate.
Bola, as she is popularly known, is beautiful, elegant, famous, enchanting and above all down to earth. She is a woman of means and is renowned for her extraordinary generosity. She is above all, quintessential in all ramifications.
Shagaya, unlike most prominent and wealthy industrialists, was not born with the proverbial silver spoon. Consequently, she had to pull herself up by her bootstraps and exert herself relentlessly through some difficult times on her way to arriving at the enviable height she now occupies. Her remarkable accomplishments have since earned her a pride of place at the table of royals and captured the attention of the influential Forbes magazine. She made the 10th wealthiest woman spot in Africa in a 2015 Forbes ranking.
The socialite, who will be 62 on October 10, was born in 1959 in Kwara State, her home town. She attended Queens School in Ilorin for her secondary education and the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and Armstrong College in California, where she studied Economics and Accountancy respectively. Shagaya also attended Harvard Business School and a number of other local and international seminars, workshops and symposiums where she sharpened her skills and gained all the cutting-edge knowledge that has kept her on top of her entrepreneurial and social game.
Fresh out of school, a promising career took off with a stint at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where she worked with the Audit Department. Having acquired veritable experience from the CBN, she ventured into commercial activities in 1983, beginning with the importation and distribution of photographic materials under one of her incorporated companies called Bolmus. She is reputed to have introduced the Konica brand of photographic materials into the Nigerian market and West Africa.
She is also the owner of Fotofair Nigeria limited, and her photo laboratory unit in Victoria Island is no doubt one of the largest photo laboratories in Nigeria. The photo laboratory has a net base of over thirty branches located in different parts of the country and over 300 workers employed. A great feat!
Her prowess is not limited to the business of photographic materials alone, Hajia Bola Shagaya is also the Managing Director of Practoil Limited, one of the largest importers and distributors of base oil in Nigeria, serving local lubricant blending plants. Not only that, her extensive acumen in the world of buying and selling finds expression in huge investments in real estate, spanning major cities in the country with over 300 employees.
She is proactive and visionary, and so through her base oil importation, she is meeting the need of the local lubricant blending plants. At the moment, Practoil is building its own plant at Kirikiri, Lagos State. The plant is expected to produce multi-grade oils and lubricants.
An astute financial wizard, Mrs. Shagaya is on the board of Unity Bank (Nigeria) Plc (formerly Intercity Bank) and has been for about a decade. She is also a member of the NEPAD Business Group, Nigeria.
She is a reputed fashionista, and her consistent display of an impeccable dress sense is a testimony to that assertion. It is therefore, not surprising that she is a patron of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN) and a fashion and arts enthusiast who supports and encourages the fashion and arts industry. She also loves sports, especially polo. She is also hopelessly in love with exotic jewelry, especially diamonds, and Deola Sagoe, Folake Coker, Maureen Onigbanjo, Abba Folawiyo are just a few of her clothiers. Internationally, there are also Escada and Christian Lacroix.
In July 2010, she was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR).
A committed family woman; wife and mother, she is married to Alhaji Ganiyu Shagaya, a Kwara State-based transporter and their union is blessed with four children, among whom is Sheriff Shagaya, who got married in 2013 to Maryam Tukur, the daughter renowned politician, Bamanga Tukur. Kabir, her fourth son, also married into a notable when he wedded Amina Buba, daughter of oil magnate, Dr Hanatu Buba Each of her five sons are reportedly doing incredibly well in their fields of endeavours. It is said that they inherited their mothers entrepreneurial skills, business acumen and accommodating mien.
A very liberal woman, her third child, Seun, is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja in as much as his mother is a Muslim.
Though a socialite who loves reveling, Mrs. Shagaya knows when to open the door and when to keep it closed. It was gathered from an interview she once granted that as a rule she doesn’t entertain friendly visitations, no matter how close, between Monday and Friday. Consequently, everything social revolves around the weekends when major work has been done. That accounts for her serious-mindedness, focus and hard work.
A friend of several Nigerian First Ladies, Mrs. Shagaya is known to have been close to virtually every recent First Lady in the Nigerian political system, especially Dame Patience Jonathan, with whom she forged a formidable relationship. It is believed that her amiable nature, down to earth attitude and uprightness always endear her to the hearts of those in the corridor of power.
A staunch Muslim, she believes that no matter what one becomes, God will always remain number one, and the revolving factor in her life. As a result, no matter where she is or what she’s doing, she makes it a duty to go to Mecca at least twice a year. She also creates time to observe her ‘Majrib’.
“That’s my only way to praise God”, she said.
The stupendously rich amazon, who owns property in choice parts of the world including London, Abuja, Lagos, Ilorin and so on, maintains a healthy routine of going to bed every day at 9pm after listening to the 8 O’clock news, and wakes up daily by 5am to pray.
Bola Shagaya is a crown jewel in the swelling ranks of African women who have demystified the stereotyped notion that the place of the woman is, and ends in the kitchen or ‘the other room’. In her continued display of business ingenuity, she has showcased the stuff women like her are made of while proving that females are capable of threading the paths that even some men would not dare venture.
Congratulations dear Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate!
Boss Of The Week
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Africa’s Most Powerful Woman
By Eric Elezuo
For the sixth time in her meritorious career, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been recognised. This time, the former Nigeria’s Minister of the Economy, who is fond and proud of her traditional ankara attire, was named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022. The accomplished financial expert will be one of those that would be presented with the honour on 16th of February 2023, at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Port Louis, Mauritius during the 11th edition of the award.
Okonjo-Iweala reportedly polled over 60 percent of the 15,000 votes in the category of the African Leadership Person of thee Year Award at the close of the poll on 2nd of December 2022. These categories are vote-based and reserved yearly for leading Africans who are making positive impacts and promoting a favourable image of the continent.
Forbes, an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law, while making the declaration, said, “The World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”
It added: Okojo-Iweala is “an economist and international development professional with more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.”
In 2021, Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people for the year under review.
According to Forbes, Okonjo-Iweala is “An economist and international development professional, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America,” the magazine said.
“In March 2021, she became first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
“She has said she believes in the power of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty help them achieve sustainable development.
“Earlier in her career, Okonjo-Iweala had two terms as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, from 2003-2006 and 2011-2015; she also briefly acted as Foreign Minister in 2006.
“She was also Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that has immunized 760 million children globally.”
According to Wikipedia, Okonjo-Iweala was born on June 13, 1954 in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria where her father Professor Chukwuka Okonjo is the Eze (King) from the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu.
Okonjo-Iweala was educated at Queen’s School, Enugu, St. Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, and the International School Ibadan. She arrived in the US in 1973 as a teenager to study at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude with an AB in Economics in 1976. In 1981, she earned her Ph.D in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a thesis titled Credit policy, rural financial markets, and Nigeria’s agricultural development. She received an International Fellowship from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), that supported her doctoral studies.
Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a Development Economist, scaling the ranks to the Number two position of Managing Director, Operations between 2007 and 2011. She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003–2006, 2011–2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively. She also had a stint in the external affairs ministry as minister.
She is a seasoned economist and international development expert. She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).
She is married to Dr. Ikemba Iweala, a neurosurgeon. They have four children – one daughter, Onyinye Iweala (AB, MD, PhD, Harvard) and three sons, Uzodinma Iweala (AB, Harvard, MD, Columbia), Okechukwu Iweala (AB, Harvard) and Uchechi Iweala (AB, MD, MBA, Harvard).
Okonjo-Iweala became a US citizen in 2019 after spending several decades working and studying in the United States. Among an avalanche of high class honours trailing her, Okonjo-Iweala is also the founder of Nigeria’s first indigenous opinion-research organisation, NOI-Polls. She also founded the Center for the Study of Economies of Africa (C-SEA), a development research think tank based in Abuja.
Reacting, an excited Okonjp-Iweala said: “An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career, Congratulations to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters.”
Boss Of The Week
Tosin Adewuyi: International Banker with a Difference
He has spent the last five years bringing his international experience to bear at FirstBank, where apart from his position as Executive Director, he is a member of the Management Committee as well as Non Executive Director of FBN UK.
His experience set includes leading international investor trips selling Nigeria as a viable investment destination and raising funding for projects in Nigeria in key sectors such as Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare as well as working with multilateral institutions like World Bank to attract much needed investment.
Tosin who is one of those bankers who believe that integrity and profitability can co-exist attended one of Nigeria’s unity Schools, Federal Government College, Ogbomoso.
Those who are close to him revealed that he always had a penchant for figures and critical thinking and as such they were not surprised that he eventually ended up in banking and finance.
He attended Kingsway College, London, where he did his BTEC Diploma in Business and Finance from where he proceeded to study Economics and Accounting at the University of Manchester.
The Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) is an International Banker with over 25 years’ experience covering Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 15 of those spent in Senior Management roles.
His working career really took off at KPMG. It was during his stint there, which was about five years, that he qualified as Certified Chartered Accountant. He was also at Standard Bank, London where he made a mark too.
He later joined J.P. Morgan as Managing Director and also the Head of its Nigeria Business for eight years.
In his role, he led the execution of J.P. Morgan’s strategy for Nigeria and managed key client relationships including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, and top-tier Nigerian Banks and Corporates. In addition to his role in Nigeria, he was also the Head of Treasury Services (Cash Management and Trade) for Sub-Saharan African.
From JP Morgan he joined the First Bank Group where he has steadily risen due to his penchant for excellence and attention to the minutest of details.
Tosin is proficient in developing and implementing growth strategies across all lines of Business, with expertise in Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury, Investor Services and Trade Finance.
He is a proven Leader of Business Development Teams, with a deep knowledge of both the European and Sub-Saharan Africa financial landscape.
His prior roles in Trade Finance, Corporate Banking, Debt Capital Markets, Financial Institutions Coverage and Correspondent Banking have also enabled him excel.
Tosin was a member of the J.P.Morgan EMEA Diversity Committee and one of the senior members of the Black Organization for Leadership Development.
He is an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and was on the 2012 Power List- Business, Finance and IT as one of the top 100 influential black people in UK.
There is no iota of doubt that Tosin Adewuyi is a business leader par excellence and having just hit age 50 on December 1, 2022, it is not out of place to celebrate this worthy Nigerian as our BOSS OF THE WEEK.
