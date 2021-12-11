Boss Picks
Fani-kayode vs Ex-Wife, Precious: The Whole Story
By Eric Elezuo
The last has not been heard of the imbroglio between former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, and his ex-wife, Ms Precious Chikwendu, as both parties are still busy using high expletives to describe each other, an aftermath as their marriage of seven years, which came crashing like a pack of cards recently.
A former beauty queen and mother of Fani-Kayode’s four children, Precious had at various occasions described her marriage to the former minister as fake with Fani-Kayode describing her in return as an immoral woman, who was neck deep into infidelity.
“I want to state clearly that my marriage to FFK was based on false pretence as he lied that he had divorced his last wife, Regina. I found his marriage certificate in 2016 during the EFCC raid at our then home. When I confronted him about this, he said that he is about starting Regina’s divorce process and added that he had not seen her in the last ten years,” she stated
After much ups and downs in the marriage, the couple called it quit with each other in August 2020, and ever since, has been locked in a war of attrition and blames with Precious instituting a law suit over child-custody. She had alleged that her ex-husband had taken custody of their four children, and denying her access to them.
Levelling her series of allegations against Mr Fani-Kayode in series of filings in the suit which she had instituted to obtain an order to compel her ex-husband to yield custody of their children to her, she had alleged that Fani-Kayode “beat her up on several occasions even while she was pregnant.”
The ex-beauty queen, had told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, that FFK never consummated his six-year relationship with her because he allegedly had erectile dysfunction.
She said her relationship with Fani-Kayode, who she referred to as “estranged cohabiter,” was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery, and domestic violence.
The 32-year-old model also said that since August 2020 that she walked out of the cohabitation with Fani-Kayode, she had been continuously denied access to her children and her children have been continuously deprived of parental motherly care and protection.
With the series of allegations and counter allegations, Precious hit the media space with an official statement on the situation surrounding the ended marriage. She wrote:
My name is Precious Chikwedu, a graduate of the University of Calabar, Miss Untied Nation 2014, and a Nollywood actress since 2007. Naturally, I maintain a calm disposition when in crisis, being goal-oriented and not a talker of any sort. But I am now forced to respond to these allegations for my children, well-being and career path.
As a student, I lived a moderately comfortable school life with self-sustaining businesses. Upon graduation, I got a job in a construction company. I bought my first car as an undergraduate and have chains of businesses before meeting FFK.
I was also into modelling and had several endorsements as an International beauty queen, in addition to my job; these are verifiable facts.
My Financial Status Before Marriage
I am from a middle-class home where my Dad provides for all my needs. Moreover, I have always been industrious and a provider rather than a collector. Before I met FFK, I worked in a quarry/construction company in Calabar and lived an extremely comfortable life.
I could afford cars within my means, caring for my parents and siblings. I built my parents a house in Nanka, my hometown, in 2012 before heading over to Kingston to win the Miss United Nations title in 2014.
The Gold-Digger
I am tagged a gold-digger due to misconception, ignorance and some people relying on deliberately planted falsehood. It is unfortunate that when I met Femi in 2014, he already had his bank accounts frozen by the EFCC, and they remain frozen to date.
He opened another bank account when he joined the Goodluck Jonathan campaign team in 2015. The present government initiated an investigation based on the campaign funds source. And his campaign account was frozen again. Common sense can show that he may have been financially constrained while I was with him.
My relationship with Femi at the time we met was more of me caring and having a deep concern for him while he was UNDER EFCC PROSECUTION. However, it later transited into a supposed romantic relationship that became oppressive, obsessive and abusive. Femi turned into a control freak that tried to control even the very breath that I took.
Femi posed as a lonely and abandoned man who gave his all to his loved ones but was left alone in his moment of need (EFCC trial). He spoke bitterly of a Regina, who he said fled to her country, abandoning him when President Yar’Adua’s government ordered the EFCC to investigate him for money laundering. The court also mentioned her name.
Marriage Under False Pretence
I want to state clearly that my marriage to FFK was based on false pretence as he lied that he had divorced his last wife, Regina. I found his marriage certificate in 2016 during the EFCC raid at our then home. When I confronted him about this, he said that he is about starting Regina’s divorce process and added that he had not seen her in the last ten years. He further explained that he never fancied her and that their relationship was that of a mother and son kind. At the time I left, he was technically married to her former wife.
On Regina’s claim that she gave her consent for me to be married to FFK, this is a ridiculous and blatant lie. How could she have permitted a relationship she only found out about through social media? This event happened precisely on FFK’s birthday when he deliberately leaked my pregnancy photos after another argument between us and I had to leave the house. He did that to show the world that I was pregnant with his baby. Suffice it to say that we had agreed to keep the pregnancy private before then.
FFK’s Aggressive Behaviour
While I was pregnant with the first child and later the triplets, FFK was habitually beating and mostly punching my stomach.
Anytime he was angry and moody, describing my unborn babies as cockroaches or “a thing” that he will knock off my belly. In one of these attacks and kicking on my tummy, my late mom and my sister visited, and they threw themselves in between us to stop him from further attacks. In his anger, he hit my mum in the head. After that, FFK ended up accusing my sister of assault and got her detained at a police station for coming in-between his punches and me.
Whenever I resist his humiliation and beating, he will deploy his bodyguards to wrestle me down.
In most cases, he called CSP Aisha Yusufu, the then Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Asokoro Police Station. Who usually would come with her team to harass, handcuff, arrest or lock me behind the counter for hours until Femi was satisfied that I have been punished enough. My siblings were locked up countless times as well.
He would always boast of his connections to the government and the system, saying nothing any member can do.
During one of his domestic abuse with the DPAisha and her team from Asokoro police station, FFK instructed that they handcuff and strip me Naked. It was done in the presence of his domestic staff, bodyguards and attached VIP police officers. They injected me with a strange substance, and I lost consciousness.
I woke up in a facility, which they later told me is a hospital, not knowing the number of hours or days I stayed there. My triplets were six months old at that time.
As I say this, I am very afraid for my life. He keeps threatening me at every turn. I have since petitioned the Police but nothing has been done yet but I’m only trusting God.
The Breakdown of the Marriage.
The intervention of family members and FFK’S social circle was one hold back factor that kept me in the relationship much longer.
Notwithstanding how dangerous, especially from Femi’s Mental Health challenges. I wanted to leave the marriage a long-time ago but could not due to the fear factor of FFK. He often lectured me on the crime of passion and how I will not live to tell the story or being looked at by another man.
The fear of Femi losing it and hurting my children in retaliation for my leaving did not help matters. Moreover, the death of both my parents within a short space of time made me more vulnerable.
The verbal and physical abuse increased upon my refusal to have another set of children he had instructed and further used his doctor. I planned to travel overseas for delivery during my pregnancy, a decision that made Femi uncomfortable. The doctor told lies that I have certain conditions like placenta previa in my early first trimester and made it unsafe to travel. Other events happened where bullet shells were planted in my shop, my siblings accused and locked up by SARS, and my passport seized by Femi also hindered me from travelling. I concluded that something was not adding up and decided to go for a second medical opinion. I had no medical condition and was misdiagnosed. FFK planned all these incidents to stop me from travelling overseas.
I had a myomectomy on 31st July 2020; FFK disapproved of the doctor; after my surgery at the Hospital, he instructed the domestic staff not to give me food or drinks. Upon discharge, I arrived home to his usual stage-managed drama. I had no strength to deal with that at that point, so I picked my handbag and left with nothing to allow him to calm down, considering his mental health challenges.
He shortly sent messages through friends to tell me never to put a foot in his property, or he would get me locked up for good. It was how he ended the marriage; I left with only the clothes I wore from the Hospital. He never allowed me to park my properties or take my children.
FFK Media Story About My Parents
FFK claims presented on social media that he took care of my parents for years, got my siblings jobs and a residential apartment. The truth is that FFK asked for my mother to be brought to Abuja to stop me from my frequent travels to the East.
He could not get me to pay less attention to her as my mom and I was inseparable. My mother was already down with cancer a year before I met FFK. I had provided for her needs to help tackle it but based on her religious convictions, and my mom refused to get rid of her lumps. By the time she got to Abuja, her cancer had spread.
Not denying that FFK made contributions to her chemotherapy and some hospital bills, but I funded most of the money from my savings.
Furthermore, FFK was locked up in detention then. On burying my mom, FFK made his contribution, which Rev Okey Onyemachi received, my mother’s brother. It was mostly money to tend to his high-profile guests and give them a comfortable sitting area. My family catered for the rest of the burial expenses.
My Dad was in Abuja for treatment in late November 2019 and passed on on 7th January 2020. The apartment FFK claimed to have rented on social media was the house I rented in December 2019 before my Dad’s birthday. It was because FFK refused to bring my Dad down to Abuja to care for him. He claimed that my father’s people are responsible for the lack of financial flow, according to his prophets.
Sadly, my Dad only spent a week in the house I rented for him before he got critically ill on the night of his birthday. After that night, my Dad was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually passed on.
To date, none of my siblings got even a single referral from FFK for anything, let alone a job. As an in-law, FFK contributed 1.5 million Naira to my Dad’s burial and later said that the money was part of my dowry. He grudgingly did it to allow (traditionally) him to mourn my Dad as an in-law. He had earlier refused to do the rights after our introduction in 2015, after my first son’s birth.
Allegations of Cheating
My years with FFK were completely shrouded; I walked around with at least four police officers and three bodyguards. Friends avoided me even in church as I had a heavy security presence even during offerings and thanksgiving. He perceived every schoolmate, ex, cousin, or male voice as a potential lover over the phone.
I have never had an extramarital affair as dubiously alleged. On the contrary, FFK brought strange women into our matrimonial home at the slightest opportunity.
Claims of Cruelty to My Kids.
It is laughable to read the claims of cruelty from someone who has never raised any of his kids physically since I have known him. How can I be cruel to children that I took lots of pains to bear, to make an ungrateful man who complained about having no sons happy? Both births were IVF conceived, and I took needles for months before and after. I take my kids to school, church, playgrounds and shopping and every other thing that could make them happy as kids. I practically shared my days in his house on my social media pages out of boredom. People who followed loved my boys’ love, as these memories still linger on my social media walls today. I love my kids, and they mean everything to me.
I run an NGO that deals with education for the less privileged. I started with primary and secondary school projects as miss United Nations.
My love for children has been traceable from time. My accuser is the one who deceived innocent children with a scholarship scheme that turned out to be a fraud.
He offered scholarships to three hundred students for top schools in the Benin Republic through my foundation in May 2020.
He did not send One kobo to any student or school. To uphold his honour, I went through the detailed vetting of another scholarship scheme in a better school. FFK abandoned these children and plan after making an empty promise and putting them through complete admission procedures. Suffice it to say that the school and I still bear the responsibility of seeing these kids through.
I tried unsuccessfully to see my kids even at natural grounds, but Femi made it impossible. I refused to go back to the house to see them as every corner of the house, Toilets, Bathroom, Kitchen, Sitting room, Bedroom, the Gate, front of the House reminds me of Femi beatings, stripping me naked in presence of his workers, instructing his Bodyguards to beat me or using the Police to wrestle me down before putting handcuffs.
These were the demons I have been battling including ignoring his lies and fabrications.
An Indictment on his not so Intelligent Person
Honestly, I have just bared my life of over 20years to the world, but then again, what can I say? I take complete blame for my wrong judgment on the choice of FFK based on empathy and naivety.
However, I cannot help but wonder if all these frivolous claims of my indecent lifestyle as portrayed by FFK is not an indictment of his insecure mind.
You cannot have a harlot for a wife and showcase her to the world almost every day with the best captions and poetry to go with it if she is not a fantastic soul. Except for cause, he hides the demonic atrocities he committed while trying to appear as an excellent husband. The FFK I lived with will have the said videos shared if any infidelity claims are distantly valid for ALMOST SEVEN YEARS OF MARRIAGE!
After two heartbreaks, I made one wrong decision, believing that an older man will love and make me happy. All I did was love FFK, fight for him and gave him sons he never had. I did everything for him – I was his barber, editor, nurse (before and after he had his presumed COVID 19), chef, image-maker, and stylist without limit. Physical and verbal abuse was what I got for all these sacrifices. Lies, all sorts of inhumane treatment, and now attempting to keep my tender age children away from their mother.
In response, Fani-Kayode said Precious Chikwendu was suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia., through a statement issued by his lawyer, Ayodeji Ibikunle. He accused her of a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs as well as ability to think, feel and behave clearly.
The ex-minister’s response came days after Chikwendu said she was forced to remain celibate for six years while they ”cohabited” and alleged that their four children were conceived via artificial insemination.
Fani-Kayode, in the statement, also alleged that Chikwendu is clinically unstable, and is as mad as a hater, prone to telling monstrous lies and making delusional statements. While describing the allegations as “pernicious lies and diabolical fabrication from the pit of hell, he stated that none of his client’s sons was suffering from COVID-19 or that any of them had head injuries, contrary to Chikwendu’s allegations.
The statement partly reads:
“We are constrained to point out the fact that Miss Precious Chikwendu, the former partner of our client Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and we acknowledge the fact that she is totally insane.”
“Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of an insane person.”
Thereafter, Chikwendu made claims in an affidavit against Fani-kayode detailing as follows:
“The respondent and I were soon involved in an intimate romantic relationship which lasted for over six years, during which we cohabited together at the respondent’s residence at No. 5, Zuma Close, Off Udi Hills Street, Also Drive, Abuja,” she stated.
“That my relationship was blessed with four children; Master Aragorn Fani-Kayode (five years old), Master Regnar Fani-Kayode (two years old), Master Aiden Fani-Kayode (two years old), and Master Liam Fani-Kayode (two years old).”
“My relationship with the respondent witnessed fear, harassment, and series of assault both perpetrated by the respondent himself or with the use of the Nigerian police force, his security details and, or his personal bodyguards,” she said
“From the early days of our relationship, the respondent has always maintained a lifestyle of utter disregard to my feelings. This was evident in the way and manner the respondent assaulted me while pregnant with our first son, Aragorn.
“The respondent kicked me severally on my stomach over a petty argument that ensued. It was my friend, Vanessa, who was around at the material time, that intervened in the nick of time to save me.
“I had to leave the respondent’s house a few days after this incident. The respondent repeated the same act when I was pregnant with the triplets. This time, it was my mother and sister, Faith, that intervened.
“That the respondent at the slightest provocation, abuses, beats and assaults me, my late mother and my siblings when they visited.
“That as we progressed in the relationship, the beatings became so severe that on many occasions, I feared for my life.”
Countering the affidavit, Fani-Kayode, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the N800 million suit that was instituted against him, told the court that his ex-wife deprived his children of breast milk on the account of the need to preserve her shape.
He also said it was “coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breastfeed them”.
He further told the court that rather, “she elected to leave her matrimonial home and consciously abandon the children, in order to optimise without restraints, her extra-marital and inordinate sexual escapades.
“As a fact, it is not surprising that Ms. Precious Chikwendu is capable of such reckless abandonment, because: whilst she was with me in the house afore-described, she employed 12 in-house nannies to cater for the children, excluding supervisors and nurses who equally attend to them.”
“The applicant did not at any time extend maternal care to the children, for the reason that she had a medical condition which deprived her of any filial bond with them; she deprived the children of the natural sucks or breast milk, also on account of the need to preserve her body shape, coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breastfeed them,” the statement read in part.
He narrated further:
The statement of claim and affidavit that was filed in court by one Precious Chikwendu against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is filled with lies and falsehood.
Not one thing that she has alleged there is true. She is a pathological liar and a slanderer and we intend to prove this in court.
We also believe thet she is unfit to be a mother and that she has shown nothing but cruelty to her children whom she has never taken care of or shown the love and affection.of a mother.
We believe that the children’s lives would be in danger if they are with her and we shall prove this in court.
For the avoidance of doubt at no time did Chief Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger and he has always provided them with the best of care inckuding 12 nannies and nurses who did all the work even when their mother was in the house and whom she herself employed.
Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside.
She also tried to seduce a number of Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them.
Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them.
As a matter of fact she was the abuser and not Chief Fani-Kayode or any of his security team or staff.
On one occassion she cut two people with a knife and almost bit off the finger of a third when she was trying to attack and kill her own children and husband with two knives. Thirty people witnessed this and we have it on video.
On another occasion when she was caught in bed with a married naval officer in a hotel she cut her own foot with a broken bottle and said she would tell the world that her husband did it. At least three people witnessed this.
She and her lover begged not to be prosecuted for adultery even after there was evidence to show that they were planning to have Fani-Kayode murdered.
At a later date she was committed to a mental health facility for one month.
We urge members of the public to wait until the truth is revealed about Chikwendu, her mental and physical abuse of her own children, her mental illness, her numerous attempts to murder Chief Fani-Kayode and his four children, her adulterous ways, her unfathomable cruelty, her gold-digging ways, her violence and so much more before they make up their minds.
Responding, Chikwendu practically hit back at the former minister, threatening to respond with pictures and video evidence.
“I am a mother who is only interested in raising her kids and not dragging with a man who sees no value in respecting at least his over hyped past offices and records. Soon you would force me to release videos of the much damages you did. You are obviously shocked I have pictures and figured the school right?”.
In the course of the litigations and accusations, Chikwendu had dragged in some personalities, who she felt were against her in the fight. The first was Senator Folashade Bent, who she accused of plotting to kill her and Rev Emmanuel Olorunmagba, who she said was responsible for some of the fights she had with FFK as well as called her derogatory names.
In their separate responses, they denied the allegations.
In Senator Bent’s rebuttal through a statement by signed by her Public Relations Officer, Timothy Williams maintained that at no time did she prevail on the estranged wife of the former minister to abandon her paternity suit, nor was after her life, noting that she had duly reported the matter to the Police as a responsible citizen.
In Rev. Olorunmagba’s remarks, which captured the essence of the 16 months brouhaha, the cleric revealed the genesis of the crisis, and the supposed efforts he made in between.
RESPONSE TO PRECIOUS CHIKWENDU’S FALSE ACCUSATIONS
“Precious Chikwendu claimed that I was responsible for most fights between her and Chief FFK and claimed I called her derogatory names which are just lies and cheap way of getting sympathy from the general public as her custom is. It’s so unfortunate that she turned out to be an ingrate and chose to employ lies on me because I posted that those issues in circulation on social media are not good for her four sons to read in the future. And I have personally said same to Chief FFK, who to the best of my knowledge, I have not seen him posting on her issue, rather it was his lawyer’s response that I saw and he has even said he won’t say anything personally on her issue. But funny enough some Nigerians don’t used to care to hear the other side of issues before jumping to conclusions especially if it has to do with a female accusing a pastor. Of course the new trend now is that social media has become a tool of cheap blackmail against pastors. And social media has turned many people to “journalists” even when they don’t understand the ethics of journalism that if a person is accused you (bloggers) don’t just post one sided story you reach out to the person and hear his own side so as to balance your report. Amusingly some bloggers carried her lies without anyone trying to contact me in any way to even hear my own side.
“Note that I am not one that would publicize the good I have done for someone but just for the record, I have to respond to her childish and cheap lies and will be forced to say just little out of many things.
“{Precious Chikwendu, on more than two occasions, I have settled issues between you and Chief FFK. An example was the Anambra State incident where you angrily left the hotel room where you were lodged with Chief at odd time, even hit the police man that was begging you not to go to your father’s house. But you left and still the lawyer that was with us then and I, had to plead for you with chief and we got down to your father’s house with chief to ensure reconciliation.
“Or was it that of 28th December 2019 (I am mentioning this case because it’s already on social media) when chief called me and told me of how he caught you in the act of adultery in a hotel room with a Naval Officer, and how he was done with you and will release the video of you and the guy on social media. But I took the next available train from Kaduna to Abuja only because of that and still pleaded with chief not to make any post that will tarnish the image of his children’s mother. He listened to my plea but vowed before me and others not to ever make love to you from that day on.
“And I was still preaching to him for forgiveness and reconciliation of you both even when others were shouting ,”send her away” to the extent that the staff in the house did not only celebrate that you would never return, they even went to House on the Rock Church to thank God that the person deducting their salaries and oppression them had been shown the way out. But as I returned to Kaduna I still kept calling and talking on the need for forgiveness until Chief FFK brought you back to his house.
“On another occasion that you packed out of the house among many occasions (of packing out and packing in), I even called you on phone and spoke with you after talking to chief so that both of you can get back together for the sake of the kids who are entitled to both parents’ love and presence.
“Even the night I received call that you carried knife and was jumping from on top of chair to another chair; that the entire staff were scared, that Chief FFK said he had to call a female police DPO to come with female police officers and it took several hours till late into the night, before they could get the knife out of your hand and you were taken for psychiatrist attention the next morning. While others were expressing fear that what if it starts happened to you in the dead of the night while you are alone with Chief FFK and you stab him, I still prayed that God heal you. Now you are turning against me?
“You even lied to the extent that you that once claimed Chief FFK can’t perform on bed now turn to lie again that I anointed WOMEN that were brought on your BED. Ha, Precious Chikwendu, I have never and will never introduce any single lady to another single man for marriage not to talk of ever introducing women to a married man. God forbid!
“As per the prayers, not only have I and is still praying for chief, I have prayed for you as well and I do pray for anyone that I am close to and I will still continue praying for all the people I am close to and no devil can stop that because I am called to bless. Before you went for your last surgery, chief called me and I prayed for you, both during and after the surgery. I have always prayed for peace in the family and your children as well. You are in the know of all these but you always take to social media to solicit for sympathy through lying. On the false and laughable allegations that I am living in Chief FFK’s house: since you claimed that my members don’t see me in church, then give my church address to your followers and tell them to come any Wednesday 5pm during our Midweek Service or any of our two services on Sunday at 7 am and 8:45 am respectively. Then if they don’t see me and I am in the country they can conclude on that. I won’t say more than this.
“Over this your relationship issue, you have lied on Chief FFK, Mrs Regina in Ghana, a Senator, police personnel, lawyers and now it’s the turn of pastors and my turn for you to lie on. Ironically, some Nigerians are still believing you despite that you have two criminals cases in different courts over defamation of character, falsehood, conspiracy and cybercrime. The cases are still ongoing, yet you still continue for the media attention through false and malicious allegations on people.
“GET THIS CLEAR TODAY, I HAVE NEVER BEEN PARTY TO ANY BROKEN MARRIAGE AND I WILL NEVER BE PARTY TO SUCH. RATHER BY THE GRACE OF GOD, MANY MARRIAGES THAT WERE AT THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE HAVE BEEN RESTORED THROUGH ME, AS FAR AS BOTH PARTY TAKE COUNSEL AND PRACTICE THE WORD OF GOD AS TAUGHT.
“And I still stand on my point that continuous social media ranting will only keep exposing things your children will not be happy to read when they grow. I just hope you realise what you are doing yourself before it becomes too late…
Speaking in defence of the ex-minister, Fani-Kayode’s first wife, Mrs. Regina Fani-Kayode, whom he married in 1997, called Chikwendu a strange and sick woman.
“Precious Chikwendu, a strange woman that he took under his roof, married under law and custom and lived with for seven years has written things about my husband which are not only untrue but also downright defamatory and scandalous and I will respond to her with the following as a first salvo.
“Precious, you are just a sick woman and a big liar. I know you collected over half a million USD dollars from Femi within the first few months of meeting him for a fake investment. We have witnesses to prove it and remember that you even asked me to thank him for it. I also know he set you up in one business or the other four times in 7 years and got you offices etc. but you squandered it all.
“When you came to my husband and took over my home you and your family were like hungry refugees. You had nothing but rubber slippers and you were desperate for help.
“My husband sent three of your siblings to tye hest schools for seven years and took care of their every need yet you now slander him and insult him not minding the effect it will have on your own children. That in itself proves that you are insane…,” she said.
According to Chikwendu, this same Regina, “fled to her country, abandoning him (Fani-Kayode) when President Yar’Adua’s government ordered the EFCC to investigate him for money laundering. The court also mentioned her name.”
Also responding to the Rec Olorunmagba’s retort against, Chikwendu wondered why a clergy would sound ‘un pastor like’ in his grammatical tone, which he described as abusive style.
She however, accused her estranged husband as the one who responded on behalf of Olorunmagba, wondering as well why Fani-kayode would do that.
She wrote:
“How come Femi Fani Kayode is the one responding for Mr Olorunmagba? The grammatical tone and abusive style sounds “un pastor like” and the mailing list all from Femi Fani kayode. These have been his usual stories without proofs since I left in August last year. Emmanuel Olorumagba, other pastors whom I won’t make famous and Femi will not distort my focus and resolve to have access to my children this holiday just as the court ordered last Wednesday.
“Whatever stories came from cohabiting with him and his pastors are irrelevant. I would not loose my focus, but instead appeal that Mr Fani-Kayode obeys the court order and let me have access to my children at a neutral environment and in presence of both my lawyers and his lawyers if need be. My children are all that matters to me.”
For as many that has been following the war of words between the former minister and the former former beauty queen, it is obvious that only time will reveal who will blink first even as the Wednesday, the D-Day draws closer.
Boss Picks
How Tinubu Divided Afenifere
By Eric Elezuo
It was not expected since most arrangements were legit in the body of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere. Beginning with the official stepping down of the erstwhile leader of the group, Pa Reuben Faroranti in March 2021 and the handing over of the leadership of the group to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, everything seems perfect, and there appeared to be no rancour.
Fasoranti had said during the handover that the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.
“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such and so, it is time for me to step aside.
“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”
The fragile peace was however, to be destabilised following the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi by the pan-Yoruba. While it was believed that the endorsement received the support of the members of the group, or at least a majority, the visit of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Fasoranti in his Akure residence proved otherwise.
Justifying the group’s endorsement of Peter Obi, Adebanjo revealed during a press conference in Lagos that the group would not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because Tinubu is a Yoruba man.
“The South-West has produced a President and currently sits as Vice President; the South-South has spent a total of six years in the Presidency, but the Igbo people of the South-East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the power is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo.
“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria while we, at the same time, continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamics.
“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back; he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office.
“We will not compromise this principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of our own, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a frontline candidate. It is on this same principle we condemn the Peoples Democratic Party for sponsoring Atiku Abubakar, a Northern Fulani Muslim to succeed General Muhammadu Buhari another Fulani Muslim,” Adebanjo said.
Rather than accepting the decision of the Afenifere, Tinubu and his campaign organisation derided Adebanjo, saying he did speak for the Yoruba. Tinuba was to collect a harmful of Yoruba leaders and supporters, and visited the now retired Pa Fasoranti. To the shock of everyone, Fasoranti blessed Tinubu, and declared him endorsed by Afenifere. He later claimed that he was still the leader of Afenifere, and never resigned as Adebanjo claimed. His claims created a wide in the relative peace hitherto enjoyed by group.
Speaking to The Boss on the ensuing crisis as the two leaders engaged each other in a war of words, a political commentator, who craved anonymity said he was not surprised at the outcome of the whole thing. He said he knew Tinubu was not going to give up even as he knew the position of Afenifere.
“He is not the type to give up without causing a ruckus. He knew as a strategist that the only he could have a chance was to create holes in the Afenifere, and divide it, if possible into tiny bits. That is his stock and trade. If he can’t have it; he will destroy. That is just just typical Tinubu. Just look at the Yoruba Nation Movement; that is his next port of call,” he said.
Much as it was a known fact that leaders of the group held divergent opinions about the way forward in the current political dispensation, their disagreement has remained muffled till Tinubu’s visit to Akure, Ondo State.
“It was not just a visit; it was a masterstroke meant to destabilise the fragile Afenifere unity. And Tinubu and his group quite achieved their aim. Today, Afenifere is in disarray, and that is the basic intention,” the source added.
While Adebanjo has argued that a Tinubu presidency was not in the interest of peace and equity in Nigeria, Fasoranti and his camp gave said that a Tinubu presidency would “usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability,” according a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu
As the brouhaha lingers, Fasoranti was to appear in a televised interview by Impact TV Africa, stating categorically that he neither resigned nor retired as the leader of Afenifere. A statemnet Adebabnjo objected to, and said he was disappointment.
Stressing that he was still the leader of Afenifere at 96, Fasoranti said “I didn’t resign or retire from leadership. I was misunderstood. I think the best thing is to correct that,” he said
He added, “As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. The media carried the whole thing.
“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?
“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.
“As you saw yesterday, it goes without saying that Jagaban was accepted. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”
In response, Adebanjo, who was not at the meeting in Akure, said he was not ready to enter into any controversy over the decision taken at the meeting.
“In the first place, I was not supposed to be there. In the second place, we have made our position clear. Pa Fasoranti asked me if I was coming, I said if he asked me to come, but (I asked him to) tell him (Tinubu) what the position of Afenifere is. Once he has done that, I’m not going into any controversy about that.
“Afenifere has taken a stance to support Obi. Any other splinter or rebel group…I’m not going into any controversy about that. I regard that as a diversion. What we are going to do now is see that we succeed at the election.”
In the wake of the visit, Fasoranti is claiming that never retired, but still the leader of Afenifere and Adebanjo’s position as acting leader is no longer tenable, while Adebanjo is maintaining that he remains the leader as Fasoranti has retired owing to old age, and therefore has no the power to remove him as he was just an ordinary member of the organisation.
“He has no right, constitutionally or otherwise, to do so. He’s functus officio (no longer in office.) He has resigned and is just an ordinary member of the party.
“Once he has handed over to me, I am the de facto leader of Afenifere. I won’t make it a controversy at all. Let him test his position wherever.
“Where does he derive his authority? Is Afenifere a monarchy? It’s a pity that in his old age he’s being led astray.
“Have you heard of somebody who is out of a process now saying he’s coming back again? It’s a pity he’s making himself a laughing stock,” Adebanjo said.
Again, Fasoranti hinted that the meetings of the group will return to Akure once he converses with the secretary, as meetings are always held at the leader’s country home. Prior to now, meetings were held at Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
“Yes, that’s the best. The reason the meeting was shifted from here was a misunderstanding, misinterpretation and misconception of some people that I was going senile and that I couldn’t comprehend. So, when I heard that, I reacted and the person who said that regretted saying so. So, no problem,” Fasoranti said.
In response, a livid Adbanjo retorted that “He has no right to say anything about Afenifere, he has resigned. All the powers and authorities of Afenifere have been vested in me. That’s what I’m saying. I’ve never heard of where somebody who resigned from a political party said he was coming back again.”
But in all these, stakeholders have wondered why Afenifere was able to manage its affairs successfully until Tinubu came into the picture. The group, formed as a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its leader and Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader has other founding members as Pa Onasanya, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Adegbonmire, Okurounmu Femi, Ganiyu Dawodu, Olanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Adebayo Adefarati, Alhaji Adeyemo and Ayo Adebanjo. The Alliance for Democracy (AD), formed in 1998, took the Afenifere agenda as its official manifesto.
Cracks appeared on the walls of the group following a poor performance of AD in the April 2003 elections, and there arose a faction, which elected Adebisi Akande was chairman. The crisis degenerated, and in January 2006, the convoy of AD leaders who supported Chief Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa as the party’s national chairman was attacked by thugs in Osogbo, Osun State.
Shortly after, Tinubu pulled out of AD and formed the Action Congress of Nigeria with Akande. This was a move the Adebanjo group considered as a betrayal. Henceforth, the AD died a natural death while Tinubu’s ACN continued to strive across Yorubaland. There is therefore, no love lost between the Adebanjo camp and the Tinubu camp.
“The betrayal of Tinubu against the group remains the bad blood flowing between the two camps till today, and explains why Adebanjo is not interested in the Tinubu presidency. The visit to Akure by Tinubu, however he managed to convince Fasoranti to receive him including the endorsement of Peter Obi are chapters derived from the script of 2003,” another source told The Boss
He added, ” Tinubu left Afenifere long ago, and his reappearance today is just to destroy, or at the least divide the group,” he added.
Boss Picks
Ibrahim Gusau: Emergence of Politician-Cum-Sports Administrator As NFF President
By Eric Elezuo
To some, it was a work over, while to others, it was a well perfected strategy that took days of intrigues and finally culminating into a landslide victory for Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to emerge as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), replacing Mr. Amaju Pinnick.
A politician and former Minister for Agriculture and Industry, Gusau, who claimed victory in faraway Benin, is a combination of circular and football politics; both of which he is presently practicing paripasu and full time.
It is worthy of note that he contested unsuccessfully for the governorship seat in his home state, Zamfara and was a member of the 1977 and 1995 constitutional assembly, in addition to losing out of the Sokoto governorship in 1983.
Gusau, who many believed, is a statement by the north to reclaim the football house, previously served as a member of CAF’s CHAN organising committee, and was in April 2022 appointed as a new member of CAF’s Youth Organising Committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the U17, U20 and U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Having beaten nine others to claim the position, Gusau has promised to focus on developing grassroots football by rebuilding and rejuvenating domestic leagues if elected.
He said: “The NPFL, NNL, NLO and the NWFL for women league are key in the progress of Nigeria Football. If our leagues are vibrant, I believe the successes will reflect on the performances of our national teams,” he said when he declared his candidature.
“And for us to have strong national teams, both male and female, we have to focus on grassroots football which is the breeding ground for a better league.”
“Another area our administration will focus on is age grade football, for our national teams to prosper, the male U17, U20, U23 and their female counterparts will be given all necessary attention.”
“The senior national teams, Super Eagles and Super Falcons will surely get better if our cadet national teams are strong.”
Until his election as NFF president on Friday, Gusau was a CAF committee member and sat on the NFF board as the chairman of all states while serving as the chairman of the Zamfara Football Association.
He is also the former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the chairman of the NFF Security Committee.
A veteran sports adminstrator, Gusau, who is still actively involved in politic, and was among three candidates who successfully launched an appeal to nullify the Zamfara State primaries that brought in Dauda Lawan Dare as the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, ahead of the 2023 General Election, is expected to bring his wealth of administrative experience to the football house for a quick turnaround in Nigeria’s football woes.
He is coming to office at a time Nigeria’s football fortunes are at zero level having lost participating right in the forthcoming November World Cup in Qatar and next editions African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana eliminated the country in the preliminaries for both competitions.
The age grade and female categories have not fared any better either in recent times. It is expected that Gusau will perform magic of some sort to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the national football teams.
Boss Picks
A Toast to GLOBACOM Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr.
By Michael Effiong
It is just like yesterday when Nigerians awoke to the birth Globacom, the only indigenous telecommunications company and national carrier-and 19 years after, it has become one of the most recognisable brands not only in Nigeria but on the continent of Africa and beyond.
The monumental success of Globacom can be attributed to the vision of the company’s chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, GCON. Fondly called the Great Guru or most recently, the “Spirit Of Africa” as christened by our Publisher, Dele Momodu, Adenuga’s persona as a hard-working risk taker, towering symbol of enterprise, undisputed game changer and someone with an unquenchable quest for excellence are all encapsulated in Globacom.
Globacom, like its Chairman, entered the market in a bullish and bold way. The per second billing that the foreign-owned operators had said was impossible was implemented on day one. And with that audacious step, Globacom democratized the telecommunications industry and has catapulted him to the position of Nigeria’s richest billionaire by far.
Though Forbes Rich List will tell you other wise, Adenuga, with his investments in oil & gas, telecommunications, financial services, construction, real estate and more has no rival. But he likes it the way it is at the moment because he will never give out his financial data or details. He likes to keep us all guessing, while he is smiling to the bank every second!
But who really is Mike Adenuga? Adenuga is one of the very few humans in the world that is in a world of his own. He is comparable to no one-an enigmatic personality who is a typical Taurean: Tough as nails, audacious, patient and very reliable.
It is because of his zodiac sign that some call him The Bull. He has the insignia of the bull almost everywhere around him. Indeed, a bull is part of his personal crest. This is easily recognisable on all personal correspondences and envelopes. When you arrive Globacom’s Corporate Headquarters in Nigeria aptly named: Mike Adenuga Towers, you are welcome by an intimidating bronze bull sculpture, just like the famous charging bull that stands proudly on the famous Wall Street in New York. That is not all, the Headquarters of one his companies, Conoil in Marina, Lagos is called The Bull Plaza and golden bull sculptures are used to accentuate his new home in Banana Island, Ikoyi in Lagos.
His bullish nature is not only by pictures or sculptures, he breathes it, lives it and exhibits it in real life. Just like an ill prepared matador gets ripped, Adenuga, The Bull, usually crushes those who underestimate him or take him for granted.
He is a stickler for perfection who has zero tolerance for sloppiness or indolence, that is why the minutest of details in his operations interest him. He is not one of those arm-chair businessmen, he is hands-on and that always strives for nothing but the best, and his never-give-up attitude is exemplary.
Perhaps a good indication of his penchant for turning one’s travail to triumph was the birth of Globacom. With Globacom, he showed that failure is not final but an avenue to show your inner strength and strong will. For him, impossible is non existent.
The American owner of Orlando Magic basket ball team said ” The only thing that stands between a man and what he wants in life is often merely the will to try it and the faith to believe it is possible”
This point was also reaffirmed by Orison Swett Marden, Author and Founder of Success Magazine, who said “Great men have found no royal road to their triumph. It is always the old route by way of industry and perseverance”.
His initial setback in the telecoms industry was enough to break any ordinary businessman, but not Adenuga. In 2001, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) announced that the nation was ready to auction Global System Mobil (GSM) licences and called for bids.
At the end of the process, four companies, including Adenuga’s Communications Investment Limited (CIL) were declared winners. Everyone was to make a mandatory payment of $20million (Twenty million dollars) as commitment and then pay $265million as licence fee in 14 days.
While Adenuga was in the process of making payment, his technical team discovered a problem. They found that his allocated frequency was in dispute. He was now in dilemma, should he pay such a huge amount on a venture that is a subject of litigation or withdraw? The lion-hearted Adenuga decided to effect payment with a condition as any smart businessman would do to protect himself. To his chagrin, government announced that CIL failed to meet the payment deadline and the licence was revoked.
Mike Jituboh, Globacom’s Executive Director, Special Duties who was part of the CIL team during the 3-day auction recalled the painful incident in an interview with Technology Times of Nigeria.
According to him “A day after winning one of the three GSM licences, a CIL team led by Adenuga (an evidence of his penchant for being hands-on and in the thick of action) headed for Paris for negotiations with BNP Paribas. After several days of protracted negotiations, agreements were reached on terms and conditions for a loan facility for $265million for paying the balance for the GSM licence. The deadline for payment was 5pm of February 9th, on that fateful day, all was set for a transfer by SWIFT instruction then word came in from our colleagues in Lagos that the frequecncy allocated to CIL was the same as the one hitherto allocated to Motophone, owned by the Chagoury’s. The later was in court to challenge the frequency’s withdrawal.
“With its assigned frequency under litigation and the deadline of payment almost elapsing, we had to decide whether or not to pay the huge sum of $265million. With no time left to resolve this knotty issue with the government, we decided to make payment with the condition that the money should be released after the government gives CIL indemnity to cover the possibility of Motophone’s winning its suit and retaining the litigious frequency”
“Consequently, payment of $265million was made by BNP Paribas before the deadline directly to the JP Morgan, New York designated account along with the aforementioned condition.
“As most Nigerians will recall the government rejected the condition and cancelled the CIL licence. The government refused all entreaties and the funds were eventually returned to BNP Paribas” This first hand account puts paid to the rumours that made the rounds at the time that CIL licence was cancelled because Adenuga did not have the funds to pay.
His elder brother, Otunba Ademola Adenuga had this to say about that setback ” Mike lost $20million but he never lost hope. He never gave up hope, that is one thing about my brother, he is an eternal optimist. Something kept propelling him not to give up on the matter”
And like the dogged fighter that he is, Adenuga took that upper firmly on the chin, brushed it aside and waited for another opportunity. And that opportunity soon came in August 2002.
The government decided to embark on another auction of licences, and interestingly, this was a bigger pie as it was about to sell the Second National Operator (SNO). The licence entitles the winner to operate a GSM, fixed wireless and more. The price was even lower $200million. Omnitel Nigeria Limited, AFZI (Telecommunications ) Limited and CIL now rechristened Globacom met the deadline-and it was only Globacom after paying the initial $20 that was able to pay the remaining $180 million and that was how Globacom was born.
Through Globacom, Adenuga is propagating his philosophies of life to the African continent. Glo has taught us to “Glo with Prride”, It has encouraged us to “Rule The World”, it has helped us to believe that opportunities for success on “Are Unlimited” and has reinforced the spirit of dedication by urging us all to start “Driving To Future” success.
Apart from spreading these messages of hope, it is an indigenous brand that elicits pride in all Africans for its top notch service and consistent innovation. Its contribution to sports, entertainmet and culture has been massive. Glo is it! Little wonder that Adenuga so believes in his brand that he sometimes personally voices commercials!
Despite his humongous success, some people still habour the long-worn story that he is fronting for some people. Those who are close to the Chairman laugh derisively at these set of people.
Those close to him have since confirmed that Adenuga is not a fan of partnership. The business guru is a one man riot squad who likes to be the main man and not part of an orchestra because he has his own set of rules.
All the business ventures he has been involved in, he reports to no one except God Almighty.
Yes, he loves God. He strongly believes in the God factor in the affairs of men and that is why as true Catholic, he goes almost everywhere with his chaplet, sometimes he is silent in prayers. He also has his own chapel at his expansive home.
He knows full well though that prayer alone is not the key and that is reason he is a workaholic. He has very little interests outside his business.
He is the sort of billionaire who loves his work. Like Rupert Murdoch, another hard work-loving fanatic said, Adenuga also believes that “Working is not a means to an end, it’s the end”. He has his own terms and time of doing things.
And that is why he chooses those around him carefully, he is someone who cherishes loyalty to the max and pays loyal workers handsomely. The work can be back-breaking, including putting in you all at odd hours but the reward for working close or for the guru is usually handsome.
Talking of reward, he is one of Nigeria’s most open-hearted and silent philanthropists. He is extremely generous and gives without much fanfare. His philanthropy budget is indescribable and touches so many lives. He never forgets people who have been good to him. His official donations are now channeled through the Mike Adenuga Foundation.
And maybe because of this innate propensity to give, he steers clear of many people, he is not one of those we see at every social event. He is very private and strict about his security which we gathered was due to an incident many years back. Even at his company’s functions, it is no longer news that Adenuga will be absent. He has his own set of rules.
This not mean he does not create time to relax, he usually catches his fun with inner circle of family and friends. There they banter and share fund moments. As a connoisseur of fine wine and exotic spirits, they savour these beverages, munch on hors d’oeuvre and gourmet meals. It at occasions like these that his joie de vivre becomes obvious.
To his children though, he is their dear doting dad. He, like his late sweet mother, Chief (Mrs) Oyindamola Adenuga, who was his business mentor, is firm but fair.
He always tries to show them the right path and now he has within the family, a chip of the old block, in his daughter, Mrs Bella Disu, who is is breaking barriers in the business world not only as Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom but sits atop the board of top companies including as non Executive Director at Construction giants, Julius Berger.
Mrs Disu once told Ovation in an exclusive interview that her father is very caring but firm. According to her when they were younger he encouraged them to play the piano, the family used to have carols at home during Christmas. “It used to be fun and the best piano player got good gifts” she reminisced.
Then she added “He has always said that he would never stand in our way if we are follwing the right path. He dotes on us so much more that other regular fathers would
Without any shadow of doubt, through Globacom, he has firmly planted his feet on the sands of time, and the world is proud of this prodigious son of Africa. We are all proud of his accomplishments and that is why as Globacom clocks 19, we raise a toast to the Chairman of Chairmen, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr, GCON.
