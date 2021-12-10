Featured
Abducted Imo Monarch Killed, Dumped at Market Square
Gunmen have killed Edwin Azike, a traditional ruler of Atta community, Njaba LGA of Imo state.
The monarch was found dead at the market square in the community on Friday morning after he was kidnapped on Thursday.
Michael Abattam, police public relations officer in Imo state, confirmed the development to TheCable on Friday.
The police spokesperson said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident, adding that the killers will be arrested and made to face justice.
A resident in the community told TheCable that four persons were shot dead when the monarch was kidnapped on Thursday.
“The traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, has been murdered. His lifeless body was dumped at the market square and the villagers discovered it this morning. He was kidnapped on Thursday and thereafter, the community was invaded which led to the killing of four persons,” the resident said.
Eze Okeke, chairman of traditional rulers council/ community policing in the state, condemned the killing of the monarch.
Okeke described the killing as “abominable in Igbo culture”, adding that traditional rulers are being hunted in the state.
In recent months, traditional rulers have been targeted by gunmen in the state. The latest attack comes about 24 hours after Damian Nwaigwe, a traditional ruler in a community in Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state, was kidnapped.
In October, three traditional rulers were killed after gunmen invaded Nnenasa community, Njaba LGA of the state. The monarchs were said to be holding a meeting in the area when the gunmen attacked them.
TheCable
Featured
Jonathan, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, Make ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’ List
Former President Goodluck Jonathan; the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo; General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, and nine other Nigerians have been named among the 2023 “100 Most Reputable Africans.”
Nigerians made the 2023 ‘roll of honour’ list released by Reputation Poll International, a global reputation firm.
The list features individuals from diverse sectors, including governance and leadership, entertainment, human rights and advocacy, education, and business, etc., while the selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.
Other Nigerians named in the list are human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu; Director, Legal and Consular, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Akinremi Bolaji; Cosmas Maduka, Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group; and Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Credent Capital and Advisory.
Others include Managing Partner, Miyetti Law Firm, Dr Jennifer Douglas; Founder and General Overseer, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche; Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups, Theresa Ayoade, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.
In addition to the individuals recognised on RPI’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.
During the announcement of the list, the co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, who is also the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society and the President of Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals International, Beldina Auma, said the organisation is dedicated to recognising people, groups, and businesses that continually improve lives in Africa and around the world.
The Punch
Featured
Atiku Will Reopen Nigeria’s Borders If Elected, Says Tambuwal
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would reopen the nation’s borders if elected at the 2023 general election.
The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the assertion at the PDP campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.
“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians,” he said.
The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of sympathy for the people of Illela being among the worst hit areas by bandits’ attacks.
“However, despite challenges of insecurity, economic recession and the negative impact of COVID-19, we have executed several projects under healthcare, education, water supply and social interventions, among others,” he said.
In his remarks, the DG, Sokoto Campaign Management Council, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, asked the people of the area to elect continuity in governance by casting their votes for the PDP.
The PDP governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, pledged that the international market project at Illela would receive the attention it deserved from his administration if elected.
Umar said he owed special attention to the people of the state in general. He promised to sustain the legacies of Tambuwal and initiate more developmental projects, if elected.
On his part, the Sokoto North senatorial candidate of the PDP and incumbent deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, attested to the current administration’s successes in the state.
He urged the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by voting for the PDP, adding that many developmental projects were planned for Kware LGA in the 2023 budget.
NAN
Featured
Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Commander’s Wife in Ebonyi, Suspect Identified
Gunmen have killed the pregnant wife of Kalu Chima (aka Oyeku), the Ebubeagu Commander in Ama-Etiti village, Etiti community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The two-man gang reportedly wore face masks during the attack on Sunday.
An eyewitness, who spoke to PUNCH Metro on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums took the commander’s wife outside, shot her in the neck and set the house on fire.
As the fire raged, the source added that neighbours and passersby were scared away by the gunmen, who shot sporadically into the air.
It was learnt that the incident lasted between 1.30am and 2am.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, in a statement, said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.
The statement read, “A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, Ebonyi State, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that around 02.30am on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima, at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze, while his wife, Urenwa Kalu Chima, was shot dead.
“It has not been established meantime, who perpetrated the dastardly act. However, the said Ebubeagu commander alleged that it was one Ashango and his cohorts that did it.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department to unravel those behind the crime.”
