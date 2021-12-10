Abducted Imo Monarch Killed, Dumped at Market Square

Gunmen have killed Edwin Azike, a traditional ruler of Atta community, Njaba LGA of Imo state.

The monarch was found dead at the market square in the community on Friday morning after he was kidnapped on Thursday.

Michael Abattam, police public relations officer in Imo state, confirmed the development to TheCable on Friday.

The police spokesperson said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident, adding that the killers will be arrested and made to face justice.

A resident in the community told TheCable that four persons were shot dead when the monarch was kidnapped on Thursday.

“The traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, has been murdered. His lifeless body was dumped at the market square and the villagers discovered it this morning. He was kidnapped on Thursday and thereafter, the community was invaded which led to the killing of four persons,” the resident said.

Eze Okeke, chairman of traditional rulers council/ community policing in the state, condemned the killing of the monarch.

Okeke described the killing as “abominable in Igbo culture”, adding that traditional rulers are being hunted in the state.

In recent months, traditional rulers have been targeted by gunmen in the state. The latest attack comes about 24 hours after Damian Nwaigwe, a traditional ruler in a community in Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state, was kidnapped.

In October, three traditional rulers were killed after gunmen invaded Nnenasa community, Njaba LGA of the state. The monarchs were said to be holding a meeting in the area when the gunmen attacked them.

