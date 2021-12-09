Featured
Just In: Gunmen Assassinate Katsina Commissioner
The Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, has been killed by gunmen.
It was gathered the deceased might have been killed at his residence on Wednesday night.
According to a neighbour who craved anonymity, the commissioner’s lifeless body was discovered after he failed to return several calls made to his phone.
“Only for us to discover his lifeless body this morning when we entered his house.
“More worrisome is we are all living near the state Police Command,” he added.
As at the time of filing the report, the Police are yet to make any statement.
2023: Obasanjo Endorses Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his preferred candidate for the 2023 elections.
In the 2023 New Year message signed by the former President and made available to newsmen by his aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described Obi as his mentee and said the former Anambra State governor had an edge in the 2023 elections.
Obasanjo said, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.
“Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria.
“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.
“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”
The letter partly read, “I am constrained to write this letter to all Nigerians especially young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as our development partners because of the gravity, responsibility and implications of the collective decision Nigerians, both young and old, will be making within the next two months.
“The last seven and a half years have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians. We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley.
“Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.
“Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation.
“We have had campaigners going up and down the country feeding us with what they mean and what they do not mean, what they understand and what they do not fully understand, what is possible and what is not possible, what is realistic and what is unrealistic, what is true and what is untrue. I believe that we need not be confused nor be gullible. Let us be cautious, not to be fooled again.
“I have interacted with the major contestants and I find it interesting that, in one form or the other, each of them claims to want to do what I did during my Presidency and to take Nigeria back to where it was at the height of my Presidency and immediately after.
“I was pained that most of them do not realise that the Nigeria of today had been dragged down well below Nigeria of the beginning of my Presidency in June 1999.
“Although at that time, Nigeria was in very bad shape and was tottering on the verge of collapse and break-up. Even then, Nigeria was not faced with the level of pervasive and mind-numbing insecurity, rudderless leadership, buoyed by mismanagement of diversity and pervasive corruption, bad economic policies resulting in extremes of poverty and massive unemployment and galloping inflation”.
“For these reasons, I kept pointing out to them that the instruments used in 1999 to 2007 and methodology used will grossly be inadequate for the perilous situation we now find ourselves.
“Without prejudice but with greatest respect to each individual with utmost regard for the best for Nigeria and all Nigerians and from my personal experience, all the major contestants claim to be my mentees. I will not deny such positions since I have worked with all of them directly and indirectly in government.
“I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.
“From interaction and experience, and as mentees as most of them claim, I will, without prejudice, fear or ill-will, make bold to say that there are four major factors to watch out for in a leader you will consider to hoist on yourself and on the rest of Nigerians in the coming election and they are what I call TVCP: Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so, it is at the most difficult time that we are.”
“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora.
“The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.
“Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the front-runners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely.
“If anybody claims he or she has anything to the contrary, it will be up to him or her to prove to us.
“I pray not to be proved right again in the bad sense but rather to be proved right in the positive and glorious sense of Nigeria becoming what God had created it to be – a land of plenty and prosperity united for common purpose of inclusive society, common security, shared prosperity, equity, egalitarianism, justice, and equal stake in the Project Nigeria with leadership role of Nigeria for the black race and fair share of global division of labour.
“One ridiculous point that has been touted to justify unjustifiable appointments and selections is ‘competence’. In truth and in reality, genuine competence can be found in any region or section of Nigeria through track record and performance if only people will honestly and sincerely look hard for people with such attainment and attribute. Most of us in good conscience can testify to competence when we see any anywhere. What is masqueraded as ‘competence’ is self-interest and nepotism.
“We have a unique opportunity to correct ourselves by ourselves for the good of ourselves. Those who are preaching division, segregation, separation, and want to use diversity for their own self and selfish interest are enemies of the nation, no matter what else they may disguisedly profess or proclaim”
Oba (Sir) Isaac Babalola Akinyele, KBE: The Olubadan, Who Abhorred Fetish and Occultic Practices
By Hon. Femi Kehinde
Ibadan fascinates me. Its history, size, opulence and accommodating nature is enchanting and exciting. Ibadan supports non-indigenes to thrive on their legitimate businesses, and this is why non-indigenes are almost more than indigenes:
“Ibadan Gba Oni le, Ogba Alejo”.
Ibadan from its early history, has always been circumstantial and cosmopolitan. It is undisputable, that Lagelu, the Yoruba Warlord and Generalissimo was its founder around 1829. It became a British Protectorate in1893, after a treaty, signed by Baale Fijabi, the then Baale of Ibadan, with the British Acting Governor of Lagos, George C. Denton on15th August, 1892.
Ever since, Ibadan has grown to become then, the third most populated city in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, it was hitherto, the most cosmopolitan city in Africa.
Bolude, an Ibadan warrior, during one of the many war campaings in Ibadan, an herbalist, who practiced the traditional Yoruba religion of repute, in the years of Ibadan militocracy, had Josiah Akinyele as its first son. Josiah was one of the early converts under the auspices of David Hinderer, the German leader of the Church Mission Society (CMS) and his team of six missionaries that first brought Christianity to Ibadan in1851.
Josiah Akinyele took Abigail Lapeno, the daughter of kukomi, another powerful Ibadan pagan warrior, who also was converted to Christianity through Hinderer; as his second wife in1870.
In 1875, she gave birth to her first son- Alexander Babatunde Akinyele, the first Anglican Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan. Several years later on the 18th of April, 1882, she gave birth to the second son, Isaac Babalola Akinyele.
Between the two brothers, they bestowed the environment of Ibadan in the field of education, religion, social responsibility and politics, each like a colossus.
The recent call by some notable monarchs in the Yoruba nation, against idolatry, fetish and occultic practices, is certainly not new.
Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele, KBE (1st April, 1882 – 30th May, 1964) was the Olubadan of Ibadan, between 1955 and 1964. He was the first educated Olubadan of Ibadan land (non hereditary Olubadan of Ibadan) and also, the first Christian monarch.
With the example of the Akinyele brothers, Ibadan people began to take the issue of their education, seriously, to the extent that in 1901, a proclamation was made by the incumbent Olubadan- Baale Fajinmi, (1897-1902), that made it compulsory for every household, to send at least one child to school or pay a fine of 5 Pounds.
Bishop Alexander Akinyele, senior brother of Isaac Babalola, encouraged wealthy men and Ibadan elites, to take their children to school. Two of Sanusi Adebisi Idikan’s children- Azeez Zakariyyah and Salawu Abebisi, attended Ibadan Grammar School, under the Principalship of Bishop Akinyele. There were no higher educational institutions, then in Ibadan, after Ibadan Grammar School.
Bishop Akinyele visited Salami Adebisi, to encourage him and also intimate him, on the prospect of gaining a university admission for his two sons in Europe, who had just left his college, with the hope that it would be an encouragement to other Ibadan wealthy men and elites.
But Adebisi, whilst thanking Bishop Akinyele for his concern and also acknowledging his episcopal visit, told the Bishop and Principal, that he would not like to expose his children to the danger associated with schooling abroad. According to him, the man of means would always employ the man of knowledge.
Oba Isaac Akinyele, was a Minister of State without portfolio, in the Government of the Western Region in 1961.
Before he became the Olubadan, he was the President of the Christ Apostolic Church. His elder brother- Alexander Babatunde Akinyele, born in 1875, was also the first Ibadan University Graduate and First Anglican Diocesan Bishop of the Ibadan Diocese.
In 1914, he formed the Egbe Agba O’tan, alongside his brother- Alexander Babatunde Akinyele, clearly a precursor of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa. When he was appointed the Balogun of Ibadan land, which entails the holding of a ceremonial staff of office, which is to be anointed with sheep’s blood, every week, a failure to do so, was believed to bring death, upon the disdainer of this tradition.
Isaac Babalola, had a Christian staff, rather made with a cross, affixed on its top. Upon his assumption of office as the Olubadan of Ibadan, on the 17th of February, 1955, he pronounced a total disdain for the Isese religion.
He had earlier in 1948, been conferred with the meritorious honour of- Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and, in 1956. Queen Elizabeth II, also conferred on him- Knight of the British Empire (KBE) when she visited Nigeria.
Several times, his faith was tested by ritualists and herbalists. One day, after settling disputes brought to the palace, in the presence of the chiefs, unknown to him that charms have been sprinkled on his seat before he came in. He couldn’t stand up from the seat, glued down, the chiefs began to mock him, where is your God? But you claimed that he has all power. The king looked at them, he started reciting Psalm 24 and at the end, he said “I rise up in the name of JESUS!” and moved his body, immediately, the charm was nullified. The chief went home ashamed, most of them later gave their life to Jesus. Another instance, was a year that a horse was to convey him to a ceremony, unknown to him, the occults in the city had placed a charm on the horse. They employed drummers who beat the drum with charms, to make the horse die while carrying the king.
Actually, the standing order was that the horse must not fall or die conveying the king, else the king would be rejected. The whole city was watching as the horse began to misbehave and started crying with water gushing out of its eyes.
Fear gripped the whole city, there was great jubilation among the occult men, because they thought that the end has come.
Baba David Babajide and other young evangelists at the scene began to sing – “agbara Re ga ju ti ota lo oooo, imo Re ga ju tesu lo, Olorun ko seun ti ni o, oso aiye kan kole di o lona, ise Re ga ju t iota lo ”
Meaning “your power is greater than the enemy, your knowledge is higher than the devil. You are a God of all possibilities, no sorcerer can stop you. Your power is greater that the enemy”
The whole populace erupted the song started by Baba Babajide, dew began to fall during mid day, and the horse began to walk majestically and gracefully.
When Baba Akinyele was conveyed to the end, the charmers had no choice than to surrender to the kingship of Jesus and since that day, they stopped engaging Oba Isaac Akinyele.
Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele was a great adherent of the contextualisation and acculturisation of the Yoruba believes.
In similitude, Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, is another monarch, who is an unshakable believer in Christ. He was born in 1938 and ascended the stool of the Oshile of Oke-Ona in 1989. He believes in serving the supreme God- Olodumare. This outstanding man of God, on the throne of his fore-fathers has shown great capacity and wisdom, in accommodating the traditional demands of a stool, between idol worshipping and culture.
According to him, “People confuse idol worshipping with our culture or tradition, certainly idol worshipping has nothing to do with our culture or tradition. A religious tradition is separate from the tradition or culture of our father land.”
A few years back, he cut down the effigy of the Obatala idol, in Karunwi’s compound, Ago-Oko Abeokuta, to be destroyed in the full glare of the public.
He enjoined all persons, to do the same in their various houses, if he- the king was still alive after 7 days of cutting down the Obatala effigy. This was on his birthday, on the 19th of February, 2005.
According to him-
“Sango is my son, so why should I start worshipping my son. People worship all sort of things, but I worship God, who created us. Why would you want to leave the Creator and serve a thing that a human being created or somebody that God created?
Idol worshippers can decide to worship anything, they can decide to worship their ancestors, and these ancestors that they worship are human beings. It is absolute foolishness to make an idol and start putting oil on it.”
The Oluwo of Iwo- Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu I), shortly after his ascension to the stool of his fore fathers on the 16th of January, 2016, removed the effigy of Ogun, at the frontage of the palace, that was said to have been as old as 800 years.
He personally supervised this removal, drove and accompanied this Ogun effigy, called Ogun Ale, to its new home in Ogundigbaro.
May the colony of these class of non-fetish and non-idolatory Yoruba Obas, continue to swell in this modern age of education and enlightenment.
May the soul of Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele continue to find peaceful repose with the Lord.
Hon. (Barr.) Femi Kehinde is a Legal Practitioner and Former Member of the House of Representatives Representing Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency of Osun State (1999-2003)
Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
By Oluwaseyi Adebayo
As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.
However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.
Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.
The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.
The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.
To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.
