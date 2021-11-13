Army Confirms Killing of Brigadier General, Three Officers During Gun Battle with ISWAP in Borno

A senior officer and three soldiers have been killed in a fierce encounter with the Islamic State’s West Africa Province ISWAP, a splinter Boko Haram group, in Borno, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday.

According to a statement signed by army spokesperson Brigadier-General Nwachukwu, the encounter took place in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Despite the notable losses, the military said it was able to destroy some ISWAP jets and gun trucks.

“Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State,” the statement said.

“In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles, and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

“The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

“He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counteroffensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”