EFCC Seizes Obi Cubana’s Passport As Socialite Spends Second Day in Detention

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly confiscated the passport of a popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, who was arrested on Monday for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

It was gathered that the seizure of his travel document was to prevent him from leaving the country while under investigation.

Checks revealed that the anti-graft agency quizzed the Anambra-born social media influencer for the second day on Tuesday at its Abuja, Jabi headquarters.

A source stated, “Obi Cubana has not been released, he is still having quality sessions with investigators over alleged money laundering running into millions of naira and tax fraud.

“He will be released when he has satisfactorily responded to all questions relating to his involvement in various illegal deals. As part of investigation, his travel document has been temporarily seized pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed that the suspect is still in custody, however, said he has no information on the seizure of his passport.

Meanwhile, the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Tuesday at three different locations in Calabar, Cross River State.

While some were arrested at Parliamentary Extension, others were arrested at Ikot Ene Obong 8 miles and Ekorimim Housing Extension.

The suspects include Sylvester Lucky, a 30-year- old car dealer from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Samuel Uwanikone, 20, from Sapele in Delta State; Samuel Olofu, 21, from Benue State; Christopher Apuya, 20, from Obudu LGA of Cross River State; Esiso Mathew, 22, from Sapele in Delta State; Eyare Ernest, 20, from Boki LGA of Cross River State; Pedro Nsokedinam, 25, from Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Chimemma Mathew, 21,,fashion designer from Awka in Anambra State; Chukwudubem Chukwunewubze, 21, from Nnewi LGA of Anambra State and Chima Okeukwu, 20, from Oru west LGA in Imo State.

At the time of their arrest, two Mercedes Benz C300, a Lexus 300 Saloon car, a Toyota Corolla and two Toyota Camry cars, over 10 laptops, several mobile phones and wrist watches were recovered from them.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

The Punch