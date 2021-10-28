Featured
Recruitment: Police Fix Computer-Based Test for Friday, Saturday
The Nigeria Police Force has announced that a computer-based test for candidates who were shortlisted in the 2020 recruitment exercise will hold on Friday and Saturday.
Force Public Relations Officer for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
He said the venue for the Lagos edition of the test is the WAEC Testing and Training Centre in Ogba.
According to the statement, “This is to inform candidates who participated in the 2020 recruitment exercise and have been shortlisted for the next stage that, computer-based aptitude test for successful candidates will take place nationwide on Friday 29th October 2021 and Saturday 30th October 2021.
“Successful candidates shortlisted for the aptitude test in Lagos State are requested to report at the WAEC TESTING AND TRAINING CENTRE, OGBA venue of the test at least an hour before commencement of the CBT which will start at 8.30am on Friday 29th October 2021. They are to come along with the computer printout of their exam slips and writing materials.
“All candidates are to further note that the exercise is free. Therefore, they are not expected to pay money to anybody under whatever guise.
“Candidates are warned against examination malpractices, as any infraction will attract severe penalties.”
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
APC Chairman, Adamu Thrashed in Own Nasarawa Polling Unit by LP
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit – Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State – for the presidential polls, to the Labour Party (LP).
The Labour Party won the presidential poll tin the unit with 132 votes, while the APC came second with 85 votes.
For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).
House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).
Tales of Intimidation, Violence As APC Thugs Mar Lagos Polls
By Eric Elezuo
In spite of the the promises of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and purported massive deployment of security operatives to Lagos State for the presidential and National Assembly elections, hoodlums and miscreants loyal to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) took over polling units intimidating and harassing voters out of the scene as well as destroying voting materials in various part of the metropolis.
Not only were there reports of voter intimidation and ethnic molestation at some polling units across Lagos State, it was so discovered that security officials on ground, especially policemen, watched like classroom monitors while the hoodlums had a field day.
Earlier reports suggest that voting was largely peaceful in the state until videos becgan to emerged showing pro-APC supporters insisting on the party or tribe that can be allowed to vote.
In one of the videos, head of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aks MC Oluomo, could be heard threatening any Igbo who dared to vote in the area.
“Any Igbo wen dem born well, make e come vote again; me I dey here,” Mc Oluomo said as a police officer standing by tapped him on the back, apparently trying to appease him as voters stood watching in shock.
A second video captured another man dressed in white top and black trousers, clearly telling voters they would not be allowed to vote except they are voting for the APC.
“If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you come here. I go come check am. If I see you vote another party, you go enter one chance. We no come joke for here,” the unidentified man yelled before quietly walking away with a challenge.
Political thugs believed to be backing the ruling party also disrupted voting at Oba Yekini, Elegushi street; Ikate, Lekki; Akinyele street in Aguda, Surulere and Fadeyi areas of Lagos State, scattering ballot boxes and interfering with the election process, in the presence of security personnel.
Also, voters were locked out at Iba Housing Estate and Lagos State University. Information available to this paper say that no one was allowed in except they pledge to vote for APC or at the least bear a southwest name.
At Benson Anoruo Junction polling unit, Ajao Estate, voters were turned back. They were informed that the place wasn’t their polling unit much as they claimed it was. Some of them Saif they have been to the unit recently to check their names, and INEC has not sent any contrary message of relocation.
At Alaba International Market, residents said as at 3:19pm, no INEC official has arrived the unit.
Also at Mafoluku Oshodi, residents report that masked men with pump action guns, invad3d the polling unit, dispersed everyone and burnt all the ballot materials including papers and boxes.
It has been one tale of woe after another in Lagos State as the presidential election was concluded.
“I collected a couple of slaps for fighting back before I got pulled from the melee, into a house for my safety. Now I have to be smuggled out of the voting area because I have been marked,” a journalist and CEO of Afrobeats Intelligence, Joey Akan, said.
Reports say officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had arrived at Oba Elegushi after residents staged a protest chanting “we must vote” and with improved military presence, voting resumed later in the area.
Responding to the video where MC Oluomo was making his threats, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the video to ascertain whether it is new or old.
“While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this criminal, and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022.
