News
Bakare, Oloketuyi, Obey, KSA, Momodu, Adesina, Abati, Okoroji, Others Headline FAJ @60 Celebration
Pastor (Dr.) Tunde Bakare (formerly of the Latter Rain Assembly); Mr. Segun Oloketuyi (former Wema Bank MD); Ovation International Publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; Presidential Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina; and veteran journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati are among dignitaries invited to the October 30th Diamond birthday celebration of Mr. Femi Akintunde-Johnson (also known as FAJ).
A statement by the event organizers lists celebrated monarch, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; long standing businessman, Elder Bimbo Oladapo; Mr. Tokunbo Wahab (Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on education); Mr. Chijioke Okoli (SAN), Chief Tony Okoroji (Chairman of COSON), Prince Adedapo Adelegan (President of the Nigerian-British Chambers of Commerce), Alhaji Teju Kareem, the MD, Zmirage Multimedia Ltd., and Momodu as chief presenters of the four books written by FAJ.
The event will be chaired by Mr. Segun Oloketuyi (the immediate past Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, who led its successful restructuring between 2009 and 2018).
To review the books are Dr. Abati and Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, while the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Dr. Bakare, shall perform the role of the ‘Father of the Day’. Among the special guests of honour are Presidential media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina; federal lawmaker, Hon. Shina Peller Abiola; the GMD of Punch Newspapers, Mr. Ademola Osinubi; Pastor JS Ajulo (GO of Bible Believers Church Ministries), former Deputy VC of UNILAG, Prof. Duro Oni; veteran newscaster, Mrs. Bimbo Oloyede; Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Mr. Debo Adesina; and respected film director, Mr. Tade Ogidan.
Equally expected at the virtual celebration are such music notables as Evang. Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, King Sunny Ade, Emma Ogosi, Sir Shina Peters, Admiral Dele Abiodun, KWAM 1, Adewale Ayuba, the ‘masked one’, Lagbaja, among many others.
The two-part event starts with a colloquy, titled “Did Anything Good Come Out Of The ’60s? – Lessons & Memories of Nigeria’s Formative Decade. The storyline of the colloquy shall be woven by the following distinguished Nigerians: Mr. Ben Tomoloju (key storyteller, former Guardian editor and dramatist); Mr. Laolu Akintobi (of the 70s hit group, BLO); Mr. Lanre Idowu (veteran journalist and coordinator of DAME, the media awards), and Mr. Sesan Ekisola (veteran broadcaster, pioneer MD of Raypower). Others are Mrs. Gloria Rhodes-Nash (of the Steve Rhodes Voices), Mallam Danladi Bako (veteran broadcaster), Mr. Norbert Young (actor and director), Ms Comfort Okoronkwo (veteran broadcaster), and famous international visual artist, Lemi Ghariokwu.
The second event is the launching of four books comprising a collection of poetry; a compilation of short stories; detention memoir, and an account of FAJ’s roles in the defunct popular FAME magazine.
The event takes place on Zoom (Online ‘Event Centre’), at 4.30pm prompt, and it is strictly by invitation, via one-touch registration. The organizers urge attendees to register early for the event, so as to receive prompt updates ahead of the day, while the RSVPs are Jahman Anikulapo (0803 307 6418) Abbey Oshinibosi (0803 326 2264), Folarin Ademosu Jr (0802 072 5343), and • Lookman Sanusi (Diaspora Coordinator): +447533572784.
ABOUT FEMI-AKINTUNDE JOHNSON
Femi Akintunde-Johnson started as an entertainment journalist with The PUNCH newspapers and, later, Climax magazine between 1988 and 1991. He would rise to become Editor of Climax. He held the same position, and as Editor-in-Chief, in four magazines he co-founded. They are FAME, National Encomium, New Treasure, and Treasure People & Life. Moreover, FAJ masterminded the establishment of four of Nigeria’s most celebrated awards: FAME Music Awards (FMA), The Movie Awards (THEMA), The Reel Awards, and Awards For Musical Excellence in Nigeria, (AMEN).
He is currently the Chief Coach at Basic Skills Academy, BSA (a media/communication strategy training model), and the national coordinator of Music & Entertainment Gospel Awards (MEGA).
News
PDP Wins Datti-Ahmed’s Polling Unit
Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has lost his polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In polling unit 021 situated at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state, the total number of accredited voters was 272.
PDP secured 102 votes to win the polling unit, followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 98 votes.
The LP came third with 54 votes, while the NNPP secured 11 votes.
News
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
The Punch
News
No Movement on Election Day, IGP Rules
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of movement across the country on the day of the presidential election.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restriction will be from 12am to 6pm.
The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.
“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.
“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”
INEC Explains Difficulty in Viewing Results Portal, Blames Technical Hitches
Call Tinubu to Order, Cage Troublesome APC Chieftains, Dele Momodu Advises Buhari, INEC
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
APC Chairman, Adamu Thrashed in Own Nasarawa Polling Unit by LP
PDP Wins Datti-Ahmed’s Polling Unit
Tales of Intimidation, Violence As APC Thugs Mar Lagos Polls
Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)