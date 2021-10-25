News
Emminent Awards: NANTA Unveils Jingle, Begins Countdown
“We crown the Best” is the focal media jingle of the prestigious National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eminent Persons Award, slated for November 12 in Abuja.
Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President Nanta, disclosed that the Award overall mission is to celebrate industry achievers and role models, nothing that this year’s Eminent Persons Award will be executed with the best tradition of excellence which the association is noted for in its 46years existence as the leading private sector body in Nigeria.
“We shall try to better the tradition, to unveil the champions of the industry, and related enterprises. Nothing shall be left to chances, we shall be clinical and treat our awardees, sponsors and visitors to the best hospitality offerings ever seen anywhere.” She started.
Mrs Akporiaye informed that Nanta for the first time in the history of the industry, is introducing a Media Hall of Fame, to capture and chronicle the names of Nigerian media persons, who played supportive role in the growth of the association, adding a nanta fellowship recorgnition, will also be bestowed upon selected nanta members who were passionate about the affairs of the association and have also shown examplry conducts as path finders to opening up other streams of investment outside travel trade.
“We are going to also inaugurate a fellowship body for few of our very enterprising members and others whom we are proud to associate and look up.. it is going to be a big engaging night of good music and fun too.” she further explained.
Supreme Court Adjourns Case on Naira Redesign Till March 3
The Supreme Court has fixed judgment for March 3 in suits filed by some States against the Naira swap policy of the Federal Governments.
A nine-member panel led by Justice John Okoro announced the date after taking final arguments from lawyers to parties in the cases.
Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had consolidated various suits instituted by 16 State governments against the Federal government challenging the mode of implementation of the newly introduced cashless policy regime.
In a brief ruling, Justice Inyang Okoro, who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the court granted the request and ordered consolidation of the 16 suits into one.
A motion for the consolidation was argued by Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) representing Rivers State.
Ukala, while moving the motion on notice premised the consolidation request on the need for the suit to be heard without any hindrance since the matter bothers on same issue.
The 16 states are slugging it out with the Federal government in the battle against the implementation of the cashless policy of the CBN.
We’ll Sanction Wike, Other Aggrieved Govs after Polls – PDP
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party sees the presidential elections as a massive task and has decided to deal with the alleged anti-party activities of Governor Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group after the elections.
The PUNCH reports that Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council last year, insisting that except the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, quits his position, they wouldn’t have anything to do with the campaigns.
Following Ayu’s refusal to go and the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s apparent non-interest in the sacking of the former Senate President, the governors have since pitched their tents with their preferred presidential candidates.
While Makinde and Wike were said to be allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, Ortom has openly endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, even as Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are reportedly torn between Atiku and Obi.
Findings, however, revealed that Ayu would wield the big stick after the polls to demonstrate the supremacy of the party in line with the PDP constitution.
A member of the PDP National Executive Committee and former governor of a North-West state told our correspondent in confidence that the action of the aggrieved governors infuriated party stakeholders across the board, warning that failure to call them to order would raise a lot of questions from loyal members of the party.
The NEC member said, “We watched every day how these leaders ridiculed the party. Nobody said they had no reasons to be aggrieved, but we generally agreed that there were other ways to speak on the issues than the way they did.
“When the elders (Board of Trustees) intervened, we all thought the crisis was over, but it only got worse. We expect some sanctions, although the leadership of the party will set in motion what to do with them.
“At the NEC, it was nothing short of a disgrace to wake up to see governors dancing not in solidarity with their party, but with rival parties to cast aspersions on the same PDP that catapulted them to national prominence.
“It’s a good thing that Ayu is focused on the elections, but we would like to see what happens after that.”
When reached for comment, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, refused to confirm or deny the fate of the Integrity Group, telling our correspondent that “we will wait until it is confirmed” what the party intends to do.
The biggest indication of what lies ahead for the Wike-led group came from the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, who told The PUNCH that sanction for the aggrieved governors “is not a question of if but when.”
Osadolor stated, “How else could they have worked against the party than they have already? If they didn’t know that there would be sanctions, they wouldn’t be running to their states’ High Courts to procure ex-parte orders, but they are merely buying time.
“They know that they have erred, and the full wrath of the law will fall upon them. It’s not a matter of if, but of when.”
Osadolor added, “When the dust of elections is over, the party will revisit the issue. The party is supreme. Head or tail, their issue will be treated.”
Akwa Ibom: Court Sacks Enoyong, Restores Eno As Governorship Candidate
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Akwa Ibom State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Michael Enoyong, who recently emerged as the governorship candidate following a court order issued by a Federal High Court.
Following the sack of Enoyong, the court ordered the mandate of Pastor Umo Eno, who had earlier emerged as the winner of the primary conducted by the party, be restored.
The court in addition ordered Enyong to pay the sum of N1 million to the appellant as a cost.
Enyong, who was reported to have emerged as the candidate of the party in a factional primary conducted by some statutory delegates of the party in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, was ratified by the order of a Federal High Court on January 20, 2023.
The PDP in Akwa Ibom and at the national level had rejected the order and immediately appealed, it leading to the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday.
In the judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the court voided the judgment of the Federal High Court on the grounds that it was predicated on errors.
Justice Barka agreed with counsel for the PDP, Mr Paul Usoro SAN, and Uwemedimo Nwoko that the Federal High Court judgment was delivered in error and that the court was misled by the plaintiff in the matter to arrive at an unjust conclusion, especially on the use of statutory delegates which the party had disqualified from the process.
The judge held, “The issue of statutory delegates who voted at the primary election is an internal affair of the party and that the lower court ought not to have inquired into the issue.”
On that basis, the court sacked Enoyong after his brief reigns as the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
