Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu of Inciting Killings, Burning of Oba’s Palace, Others
The Federal Government has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of using Radio Biafra to instigate violence that led to the death of at least 175 security personnel and several other citizens.
Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the allegation at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.
He alleged that Kanu also used the online station to incite members of the group to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions across the country, especially in the South East.
According to Malami, such assaults include attacks on security personnel, police stations, security formations, and the destruction of properties of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and private citizens.
He said 175 security operatives – 128 policemen, 37 military personnel, and 10 other security operatives – were killed in the attacks.
The AGF also blamed members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for Tuesday’s attack on traditional rulers who were having a meeting in Imo. Two traditional rulers were killed in that attack.
He added that Kanu also played a role in the violence recorded during the EndSARS protests in 2020.
“The EndSARS protests of October 2020 played into the sinister plans of Nnamdi Kanu, whereby he seized the protests through subversive and inciting online broadcasts and actively commanded and directed attacks on security personnel and facilities,” Malami said.
“As a result of these broadcasts, members of IPOB attacked and killed security personnel and burnt down Police stations, Correctional centres, INEC offices, bus terminals, the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Banks, hospitals, shopping malls and vehicles, amongst others.”
Malami stated that during the attacks, 19 offices, 18 logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets belonging to INEC were destroyed in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo States.
He added that 164 police stations and formations, including the Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, were attacked by IPOB/ESN members.
Malami told journalists at the briefing that a Presidential Ad-hoc Committee, comprising twenty-four members, which he heads found links between Kanu and the attacks during its investigations into his activities.
Sanwo-Olu Promises to Share Food Packs to Vulnerable Lagosians over Naira Scarcity
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that vulnerable Lagosians that are highly impacted by the current naira and fuel scarcity will be given food to lessen the hardship they are currently facing.
Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday during a live conference on the crises resulting in chaos across the country.
Speaking, the governor said his government is working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burden being faced by vulnerable Lagosians.
“We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.
“We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives,” he added.
Reacting to the possibility of fare increment, Sanwo-Olu said they are in discussion with private transport operators to regulate fares bearing the difficult circumstances in which Lagosians have found themselves.
He, however, urged them to remain calm while the rollout of the palliatives is put in place.
Naira Scarcity Protests: Gov Obaseki Orders Arrest of Oshiomhole
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has ordered the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged role in a protest that led to the destruction of banks and the death of no fewer than three people in the state.
Obaseki, in a Wednesday statement by his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, alleged that Oshimohole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, mobilised thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.
The statement read, “We have been around the city all day, speaking with the protesters, and we discovered that it is more than meets the eye.
“At this stage, we call on security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole for questioning and to account for his movement, especially here in Benin City in the last few days. He deliberately instigated the protest of the people.
“I know people will see the protest as a result of scarcity of naira notes, but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved, because it is ironic that the same party that is responsible for this policy is still sending people to destroy Peoples Democratic Party billboards.”
Give Me Mandate, and See Your Agriculture, Other Businesses Revived, Atiku Tells Jigawa Supporters
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Jigawa State that he will revive agriculture and other businesses if given the mandate in the February 25 presidential election.
Atiku made the promise while speaking to a crowd of party supporters at the Aminu Kano Triangle at the PDPs presidential rally in Dutse on Wednesday.
The former vice-president who expressed his excitement for the most exciting crowd he has ever seen in the 2023 presidential campaign stated this is one of the most exciting crowds we have ever seen in our presidential campaign. I am indeed delighted about the show of love to the PDP.
“I promise you that farming and trading which is the main occupation of the people of Jigawa will be revived, we are prepared to give you assistance so that you can partake in agriculture and also in business. I promise you that we will open the borders by God’s grace. We will also revive farming, cattle rearing and businesses.”
The PDP’s presidential standard-bearer also promised to ensure that there is no teacher’s strike so that students can go to schools while setting aside $10 billion to assist youths and women.
“We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teacher strikes. I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfil my promise to you.
In his remarks, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu urged the people of Jigawa to vote for the PDP and should not allow themselves to be deceived by lies by the other party.
He pointed out that Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies. I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose: in 10 days’ time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.
He appreciated the PDP government of former Governor Sule Lamido for improving the quality of life of the people of the state during his tenure.
“Let me thank my brother Sule Lamido, we have been in this struggle for Democracy for years. We are the products of Aminu Kano and I am happy that I am telling you this in Aminu Kano Square. Our politics is about improving the quality of life of ordinary people. That is why we joined hands with our senior brother, to form what is today the PDP. I can see more than one million people in this arena, Atiku Abubakar is going to get more than 1.5m votes in Jigawa,” he said
On his part, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, assured Jigawa people that Atiku if given the mandate will ensure that the International Airport in the state will give them the opportunity to start moving cargo of sugar canes.
He noted, “Let me assure you that this international airport, with Atiku Abubakar, you will start doing cargo in and out of this place because the kind of sugar cane that you have here added that the sugar that it can produce from Jigawa state can feed the whole of West Africa. And I am sure you know what he can make from sugar. He is an astute businessman, a man who knows so much about business, a man who knows how to turn water to money and a man who knows how to strike the rock and money will come out.
“From what you have he can give you ethanol, he can give you this that can produce yeast and so on and it will create employment. He is going to negotiate a social contract with your youths. Today in Nigeria, our youths can no longer buy motorcycles but with Atiku Abubakar, our economy will bounce back.
“Jigawa state has spoken. If you give us so much by translating what we are seeing today to votes, then rest assured that you are going to elect a president who rewards hard work, who rewards loyalty, who rewards partnership,” he said.
