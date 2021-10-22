Again, London Court Rules in Favour of the Olukoyas, Orders Badejo to Pay Damages, Retract Allegations

By Eric Elezuo

The High Court of Justice in London on Friday ruled in favour of the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife against a blogger, Maureen Badejo.

The court also ruled that Maureen Badejo must pay a defined six figure sum in damages, immediately to Dr. and Mrs. Olukoya.

In its judgment, the Court took into cognizance the prolonged, intense and malicious campaign by Badejo against the Oluokoyas, who it said had never even met accused, and did not know of her until she started her campaign.

The Court also said that Badejo’s widely publicised campaign targeted the Olukoyas’ professional integrity and reputations. The court also noted that Badejo had refused to apologise in any way for her misconduct.

Consequently, the court ordered the accused to publish a summary of its judgment across nine of her social media channels for a period of 10 days as a corrective measure to ensure the judgment reached all of her viewers.

Badejo however, maintain that she was speaking the truth and could not pay the costs of publishing the summary of the judgment on her channels.

In the meantime, Dr Olukoya’s lawyers have written Badejo demanding payment of damages due to their client.

This newest ruling is an overwhelming victory and a complete vindication of the Olukoyas.

Responding to the judgment, the Olukoyas thanked all those who have helped and supported them throughout the ordeal.