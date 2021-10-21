Femi Adeshina, Ado Yahuza, for NANTA Eminent Persons Award

President Buhari spokesman, Femi Adeshina and Mallam Ado Yahuza, DG National Institute for Cultural Orientation (Nico) have indicated interest to be part of the prestigious National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA,)Award ceremony which comes up next month, November 12. in Abuja

While Adeshina will be inducted into the Nanta Media Hall of Fame, Ado Yahuza, will be honoured with an “examplary Public Administrator to Watch” award. About ten top Nigerian industry players and Corporate organizations, will be on roll call during the Nanta EMINENT AWARD night, which is in its second edition and remains the most influential and reputable private sector diadem, which carefully x rays the role and achievements of Operators, driving excellence and competence.

At the official presentation of the nomination certificate to Adeshina, Thursday in abuja, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, explained that the newly introduced nanta media Hall of Fame, was a carefully thought out platform to record for posterity, the contributions of media professionals in Nigeria who supported the association and the corporate ideals which nanta stands for, nothing that Mr Adeshina as a former editor and President’s spokesman,has impacted positively on the affairs and growth of nanta, and so deserves to be inducted into the Nanta Media Hall of Fame.

On the choice of Ado Yahuza, DG National Institute for Cultural Orientation (Nico)as Nanta awardee as the “Examplary Public Administrator to Watch,” Mrs Akporiaye, stated that the comrade chief executive, of Nico, has brought the importance and desirability of Nigerian diverse cultural tourism attributes to the public domain, opening new Vistas of opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the young persons whose knowledge of Nigerian history and culture, have been ambushed by the invasion of strange foreign cultures and habits.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, further explained that the enigmatic boss of Nico, has shown pragmatic abilities and has through his practical Cultural Orientation evangelism, buzzed up the industry from slumber.

Responding to their individual nominations, Mr Femi Adeshina, disclosed his pleasant shock and surprise at his nomination to Nanta media Hall of Fame, promising to remain steadfast and committed to the best media practices, adding that nanta has shown examplary leadership which is Worthy of emulation by Nigeria trade bodies and associations.

Ado Yahuza, catching his breathe, at the surprise nomination by Nanta, believes culture has the capacity to unite Nigerians and promised to continue in his reform activities without let or hinderance.

NANTA Eminent Persons Award, was introduced about four years ago and could hold Last year, due to the covid 19 pandemic, which impacted negatively on global travel, almost grounding transportation, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

About ten top Nigerians and corporate entities in the industry and related enterprises, will be unveiled as top receipients of the most prestigious award in the industry, reputed for its careful and prophetic selection of the best of the best among Operators and players in the industry.