Femi Adeshina, Ado Yahuza, for NANTA Eminent Persons Award
President Buhari spokesman, Femi Adeshina and Mallam Ado Yahuza, DG National Institute for Cultural Orientation (Nico) have indicated interest to be part of the prestigious National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA,)Award ceremony which comes up next month, November 12. in Abuja
While Adeshina will be inducted into the Nanta Media Hall of Fame, Ado Yahuza, will be honoured with an “examplary Public Administrator to Watch” award. About ten top Nigerian industry players and Corporate organizations, will be on roll call during the Nanta EMINENT AWARD night, which is in its second edition and remains the most influential and reputable private sector diadem, which carefully x rays the role and achievements of Operators, driving excellence and competence.
At the official presentation of the nomination certificate to Adeshina, Thursday in abuja, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, explained that the newly introduced nanta media Hall of Fame, was a carefully thought out platform to record for posterity, the contributions of media professionals in Nigeria who supported the association and the corporate ideals which nanta stands for, nothing that Mr Adeshina as a former editor and President’s spokesman,has impacted positively on the affairs and growth of nanta, and so deserves to be inducted into the Nanta Media Hall of Fame.
On the choice of Ado Yahuza, DG National Institute for Cultural Orientation (Nico)as Nanta awardee as the “Examplary Public Administrator to Watch,” Mrs Akporiaye, stated that the comrade chief executive, of Nico, has brought the importance and desirability of Nigerian diverse cultural tourism attributes to the public domain, opening new Vistas of opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the young persons whose knowledge of Nigerian history and culture, have been ambushed by the invasion of strange foreign cultures and habits.
Mrs Susan Akporiaye, further explained that the enigmatic boss of Nico, has shown pragmatic abilities and has through his practical Cultural Orientation evangelism, buzzed up the industry from slumber.
Responding to their individual nominations, Mr Femi Adeshina, disclosed his pleasant shock and surprise at his nomination to Nanta media Hall of Fame, promising to remain steadfast and committed to the best media practices, adding that nanta has shown examplary leadership which is Worthy of emulation by Nigeria trade bodies and associations.
Ado Yahuza, catching his breathe, at the surprise nomination by Nanta, believes culture has the capacity to unite Nigerians and promised to continue in his reform activities without let or hinderance.
NANTA Eminent Persons Award, was introduced about four years ago and could hold Last year, due to the covid 19 pandemic, which impacted negatively on global travel, almost grounding transportation, tourism, and hospitality sectors.
About ten top Nigerians and corporate entities in the industry and related enterprises, will be unveiled as top receipients of the most prestigious award in the industry, reputed for its careful and prophetic selection of the best of the best among Operators and players in the industry.
I’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu, Says Segun Oni
A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has denied working to actualise the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.
Oni, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last governorship election in Ekiti described a statement credited to Mr Oyetunde Ojo and the South West Agenda of working with ex-governor Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s Presidential bid as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie.”
He said that there was nothing that could make him work for Tinubu, alleging that Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti Governorship election.
The SWAGA convener Ojo had on Thursday claimed that Ekiti state former governors, Fayose and Segun Oni, as well as some South-West heavyweights across political divides, believed in the cause of Tinubu.
Ojo claimed many of the heavyweights, who had been working behind the scene, would come to the open to identify with Tinubu in a bid to ensure his victory and as well win more voters to his side.
The SWAGA leader spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a programme to strengthen the group’s house-to-house and door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.
Dismissing this, Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he could imagine whatever could make the issuer of the statement group him (Oni) with Fayose in the business of running such errands.
NAN
Naira Scarcity: Protesters Barricade Lagos/Ibadan, Ore/Benin Expressways
In the wake of the Naira redesign, and the attendant scarcity, angry Nigerians on Thursday, took to the highway at Mowe, Ibafo and Magbowo, blocking the dual carriage way.
They extended the protests, which had rocked some city centres over the biting cash scarcity, to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Some of the protesters erected barricades and set fire to used tyres, impeding passage for motorists.
Similarly, protesters blocked the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway at Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The protesters were peeved that no bank in Ondo State has been paying out money since Wednesday.
Buhari Aims to Destroy APC, Democracy with Naira Redesign, Says Ganduje
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has lashed out at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its Naira redesign policy, predicting that it may hurt the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election, and adversely affect democratic rule in the country.
Ganduje, an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, made the claim on Wednesday, during a meeting with a group of former National Assembly members from the North West.
The governor of the commercial hub of northern Nigeria said the policy should have been introduced seven years ago, or after the election.
Ganduje said President Buhari, by implementing the policy close to an election, will destroy the party on which platform he became president for two consecutive terms.
“No doubt we know the importance of politicians. That’s why now, when you look at what’s happening, it can make you weep.
“Look at this person, who had contested several times without winning. No sooner than a merger took place, he won an election. After four years, he got re-elected. Now he is going after his tenure but there is nothing he is doing than to destroy the same party that helped him to power. How could anybody be like that?” Ganduje asked.
“Then it’s time for the election and you just bring this policy. For God, why is this coming at this time? What’s the importance of doing it now? Why not after the election? Why not some seven years back before now? Every politician will question this: what’s the importance of this policy? The CBN governor doesn’t understand these things. He is not a politician but just like that… He is a nobody,” he said.
Ganduje wondered how the president felt seeing banks being burnt by protesters in the southern part of the country due to the scarcity of the Naira notes.
“For God, just imagine these things. You’re a leader and you’re seeing a bank go up in flames. Could this be possible, if not because democracy has been bastardized? He doesn’t have an answer to this and this is not democracy,” he said.
Speaking further, Ganduje told the gathering that some governors went to court to protest the policy because it was not the right thing to do.
He also said it should have been revisited since international organisations like World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and some world leaders all called on the federal government to look at the possibility of revisiting the policy.
Ganduje said if the candidate of the ruling party is elected, he would discard the policy.
He also warned that banks in the state should collect old notes or risk having their certificate of operating in the state revoke.
