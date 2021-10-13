Connect with us

Anambra Deputy Governor, Okeke, Defects to APC

1 year ago

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari received the deputy governor on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okeke was led to the President by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Governor Uzodinma, who presented the new APC member to the President, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He is confident that there will be more defections to the ruling party before the November 6 governorship election to be conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State.

Atiku Promises $10b Fund for Businesses, Reactivation of Abia Dry Port

24 mins ago

February 12, 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday.

“My vice president has announced that we are going to set aside $10 billion to make sure that we support businesses, particularly in this part of the country,” he told the crowd at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

This, he noted, is part of his promises to businessmen in the region.

“I remember in 2019 when I came here, I addressed a group of businessmen from the South-East generally because Aba is the capital of the southeast as far as business is concerned,” Atiku added.

“I remembered I addressed all Igbo businessmen and promised them that I am going to support them and set out a lot of money for the rehabilitation of businesses in Aba. So, it is still there.”

Atiku said other needs in the area, like the rehabilitation of federal roads and provision of railways, will be addressed if he is elected.

The former vice-president described these needs as “legitimate and they fall within our policy which we tagged: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians meaning our promise to Nigerians’”.

“We in PDP will be prepared to give Abians what Abians want. It is not an issue of ethnicity, it is not an issue of religion but it is an issue of good governance,” Atiku promised.

To further buttress his resolve to ensure there is an enabling environment for businesses in the state, Atiku recalled that he was part of the team that got the approval for the Abia Dry Port.

“It will only be my pleasure to make sure that the dry port functions and are operating,” the Adamawa-born PDP flagbearer added.

He also rued the challenges facing the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that the country was much better when the PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015.

“You can all bear witness that when PDP was governing, Nigeria was prospering. That was the time Nigeria became the biggest economy in Africa,” he added.

“We created more jobs; we created more prosperity for everybody in this country. We brought about peace and we brought about unity.

To get Nigeria back on track, Atiku told the gathering to vote for the PDP which he says will win this month’s presidential election.

“Therefore, it is better that you are on a winning ticket than on a ticket that cannot take you anywhere,” Atiku maintained.

Speaking earlier at the occasion that attracted the PDP chieftains from the Southeast region and across the nation were some of the Abia PDP stalwarts including the Abia State deputy governor, Hon. Udechukwu who represented the governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, pledged the loyalty and support of the people of the state to the PDP and the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, stating their unwavering commitment to working for the electoral victory of the party in the forthcoming general election.

Akwa-Ibom 2023: I Am The Confirmed and Authentic PDP Guber Candidate- Umo Eno

17 hours ago

February 11, 2023

Pastor Umo Eno
Seasoned Entrepreneur, Pastor Umo Eno has declared emphatically that he is the confirmed and authentic Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Akwa-Ibom State.
Reacting to speculations in the media in the past few days about his purported replacement, Pastor Umo urged supporters and people of Akwa Ibom to ignore the rumours as he was validly nominated and had gone through all the processes.
He noted that he was certain that he will overcome and that is reason he has remained unperturbed and focused on his campaign, telling people his agenda for the state.
Speaking at the Local Government Headquarters, Oko Ita to a packed-to-capacity audience, the gubernatorial candidate said he will introduce commercial agriculture to Ibiono in order to engage the youths and women in a big way.
He also promised to build modern market, roads and upgrade the schools in the area.
Pastor Eno who described himself as an adopted son of Ibiono Ibom promised to deliver more dividends of democracy that they would have enjoyed if their son was governor.
He noted that the next election is a battle between two kingdoms; the kingdom of light and darkness, and urged the people to support him so that the state will not go back to the dark days of killings and kidnappings.
He noted that having invested in the state for over 25 years, created jobs and impact communities, he was the best qualified gubernatorial candidate.
He said his economic blueprint encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda aims at Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance/Advancement, Security Management and Educational Advancement will bring the golden era in Akwa Ibom State.
Speaking at the occasion, First Lady, Dr ( Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel who represented her husband, Governor Udom Emmanuel urged all present to vote for the PDP because the party had consistently brought progress to Akwa Ibom.
She stated that Pastor Umo Eno was a a humble man of competence and capacity who will continue the giant strides of her husband by furthering peace and prosperity.
Speakers at the event which was also attended by Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, such as
Commissioner for information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Chairman Ibom Airport Developement Company Limited, Dr. Iniobong Essien, Federal House of Representatives candidate, Barr. Ime Okon, State House of Assembly Candidate, Hon Godwin Ekpo, Abai Ibiono, Obong Nsima Umoh, Mkpisong Ememobong Essien, SSA Youths, Mr. Aniefiok Iwaudofia and others all affirmed that the people of Ibiono Ibom having benefitted so much from Governor Udom Emmanuel will massively vote for the PDP.

Police Arrest Killers of Ex-CBN Staff, Wife, Son

2 days ago

February 10, 2023

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of all the suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects murdered Oreoluwa, who was thrown into a river alongside a yet-to-be-identified adopted son, after killing the couple and setting their corpses ablaze.

However, the adopted son reportedly escaped from the river and was later arrested by policemen in the state.

During interrogation, he indicted one Lekan Adekanbi as having been involved in the killing of the couple and their son.

However, shortly after he was arrested, Adekanbi reportedly escaped from police custody but was rearrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while giving the situation report on the case on Thursday, said all the suspects in connection with the killings had been arrested.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a post using his verified Twitter handle, said three persons involved in the killings, including the prime suspect, who had earlier escaped from police custody, had been arrested.

The post read, “All the suspects involved in the killing of Fatinoye couple and their son on new year’s eve in Abeokuta, have been arrested.”

Oyeyemi, in a follow-up reaction on the incident to The Punch, said the suspects may be paraded soon.

Recall that the assailants, after killing the couple, set their corpses ablaze at their residence in the Government Reservation Area in Ibarapa, Abeokuta.

The Punch

