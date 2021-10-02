Iwo Stands Still As Dele Momodu, Wife Become Aare, Yeye Aare

By Eric Elezuo

As the ancient of Iwo in Osun State comes alive today as a result of the magnificent conferment of chieftaincy titles on a great son of Nigeria, Chief Dele Momodu, and his amiable wife, Mobolaji Momodu, with Aare and Yeye Aare by the Paramount Ruler of the kingdom, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, a cross section of Nigerians from various walks of life have responded in solidarity.

Below are aggregated opinions of goodwill messages sent in by loved ones among others:

CONGRATULATIONS CHIEF DELE MOMODU: A MAN OF HIS WORDS – Dolapo Aina

With great joy, I felicitate with the family of Chief Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu on his installation as The Aare of Iwo Kingdom by His Royal Highness, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, (Dr.) Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi.

Chief Dele Momodu, fondly called Bob Dee by his close friends, colleagues and contemporaries, is one of the most straightforward and honest global figures I have come to respect and regard with high esteem. A very busy individual whose every word is his bond. There are several personal experiences stretching from my first encounter with Chief Dele Momodu at the departure hall of Kigali International Airport to his penthouse in Ikoyi and back to Kigali in Rwanda.

Chief Dele Momodu’s giant strides which span several countries and several continents speak for themselves. Congratulations to a very honest gentleman on this significant milestone as the Aare of Iwo Kingdom. More milestones in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Congratulations My dearest mentor and leader – Elisha Attai

I congratulate you on your well-deserved honour. A mere Congratulations is just a token appreciation for all your tireless efforts in making this world a better place. You have by every standard, reached the pinnacle of heights, and I pray you continue to amass success and honours in all your endeavours.

Congratulations! Your hard work is speaking.

Dr. Elisha Attai

CEO – Studio 115 integrated services

Founder – African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO)

Global Board Member/Chairman Nigeria – International Hospitality Institute (IHI),USA.

You Have Played Active Role in the Development of Our Society – Isaac Oyedokun

Sir,

On behalf of TREKK SCOOTERS AFRICA, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations you on your conferment Chieftaincy Title as the Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.

It is my utmost prayer that the Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and strengthen you in the many more years of fulfilling service ahead of you.

It is a day to celebrate your stupendous and unrivalled contributions to the growth of your homeland and country. My Chairman, you deserve the title because of your sterling leadership and active role you have played in the development of our society.

I humbly and sincerely congratulate you and your beautiful wife on this wonderful milestone as the Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.

I thank the entire people of Iwoland and His Royal Majesty OBA(DR)ABDUL RASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI ILUFEMILOYE TELU 1, THE OLUWO OF IWOLAND for the honour

Congratulations Aare & Yeye Aare Tayese Momodu.

Isaac OYEDOKUN

CEO, TREKK

This is a Well Differentiated Achievement – Aminu Owo

Felicitations Bashorun (Dr.) Dele Momodu on your well-differentiated achievement bestowed on you by his Royal highness Oluwo of Iwo: Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi. It is well deserved Sir! I am a beneficiary of your kindness and generosity. You gave me an excellent pedestal through BOSS Newspaper to express my innovative thoughts and published my research articles. This opportunity has exposed me and my company (African Manufacturing Group – AMG) to the world. Many thanks Sir! I am indebted to you and your BOSS Newspaper’s team.

May this unique Chieftaincy be an added blessings to you, your family and your businesses.

Congratulations again Sir!

Aminu Owonikoko MPhil (UK), MSc (UK), B. Tech- Hons (Nigeria) ( Founder of African Manufacturing Group – AMG)

The Oluwo Has Made a Good Choice – Yemi Edun

My Dearest Brother, Chief Dele & wifeChief Mobolaji Momodu

Hearty congratulations on your conferment as the AARE, and Madam, the YEYE AARE of IWO, by His Royal Highness Oluwo of IWO, OBA ABDULRASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI.

This is an honor that is well deserved, and you would undoubtedly enhance and illuminate the ideals of the title with your usual forthrightness and energy. His highness has indeed made a good choice with the conferment.

Wishing you and Madam the best of luck and warm regards,

Bashorun Dele Momodu is a Custodian of Traditional Ethos – Jamil Eniola

I write to rejoice with Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu and his better half Chief (Mrs.) Mobolaji Momodu as they becomes Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland.

Chief Momodu is a man of many enviable attributes and a wizard of strategic deals, with worldwide acclaim for his performances.

I have known Chief Dele Momodu for many years as millions of others probably do: as a professional, entrepreneur, philanthropist and community change maker. But since coming closer to him in the United Kingdom almost ten years ago, I have enjoyed his continued support and encouragement of my foundation for humanitarian initiatives in the United Kingdom and Nigeria with free access to him at any time.

I have been further privileged to know at a more brotherly level as well as interacting more intimately with the man we love to call Bob Dee.

Perhaps one striking quality in the Chief Momodu’s persona is his ability to maintain a strategic balance between two fascinating worlds – a successful media entrepreneur and a passionate philanthropist without barrier.

Chief Dele Momodu is a custodian of traditional ethos. His avuncular but affable disposition has earned him the patronage of many organisations. The Yorubaland will benefit positively from this great cultural ambassador as Aare of Iwoland in access to better education, good healthcare, youths, girls and vulnerable empowerment and basic social activities.

He is always very calm even when under a stressful situation. Above all, he is a devoted father and a caring husband to his brainy and beautiful wife.

Once again, I salute a worthy big brother and a distinguished Nigerian. We rejoice with you and your wife, may your shadow never grow less. May your reign as Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland be fulfilled and your future, bright and beautiful with good health and much more happiness. Oye Amori ooo.

Jamil ‘Mobolaji Eniola

President UI Alumni Global Network

President/Founder Hen & Associates/ Hen Foundation

An Honour well deserved – Princess Adebowale Odutola

My darling brother (Bashorun Dele Momodu) and his adorable jewel of inestimable value (Chief (Mrs) Bolaji Momodu), I felicitate with you both on your Chieftaincy as the Aare Tayese & Yeye Aare Tayese by Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, Oluwo of Iwo.

I pray that God’s blessings and protection will be upon you and your family.

Congratulations!

Best Wishes,

Princess Adebowale Odutola.

COO/ Creative Designer.

TPS LUXURY LTD.

THE BASHORUN AND AARE OF THE WORLD – Otunba Bimbo Ashiru

Hearty congratulations to you my dear brother, Bashorun Dele Momodu, and your darling wife, my dear sister, Chief (Mrs) Mobolaji Momodu, on the conferment of the high chieftaincy titles of Aare and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwo land.

This is a well deserved honour. It reminds me of the song Evangelist Ebenezer Obey sang for your Mentor (late Chief MKO Abiola), “ki a to fi enia je oye larin ilu oni lati je eni rere”.

Once congratulations to you and your beautiful wife on this great occasion.

My family and I rejoice with you.

“Oye a mori o” Amin.

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru

Congratulations Chief Momodu – Abdullahi Sa’i’du Baba

I wish to felicitate with you on your conferment as the Aare Tayese of Iwoland and your wife, Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.

I received the news with great joy and happiness. It is my most noble desire that the Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, even as he guides and prospers you in fulfilling many more years of profitable service to humanity.

I humbly and sincerely congratulate you on this great milestone and pray Almighty God in his infinite mercy guide and protect you throughout your stay on earth.

I thank also the Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Oluwo Abdulrasheed Akanbi for such a worthy decision.

Congratulations Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu.

Abdullahi Saidu Baba (Hafizi)

Bob Dee, a quintessential media Guru – Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Congratulations to the quintessential media Guru, Dele ‘Bob Dee” Momodu on your conferment as the Aare of Iwo kingdom.

Your entire life has been one big, exciting and inspiring tutorial on success garnered on the back of great vision, purpose, integrity and fervent patriotic fervour.

The dynamism of the Nigerian media and freedom of the press were achieved on the back of great sacrifices made by you and other seasoned and committed professionals with undying love for the sector, just of course as the entertainment terrain has enjoyed tremendous leaps owing to the salient contributions by gurus like you.

The political and investment climates in the country are not left out of your Midas touch as these sectors have also witnessed remarkable strides owing to the creative and invaluable input of men and women like you, whose dedications to people-oriented causes and love for humanity have brought immense value to the socio- economic, political and cultural landscape of the country.

The entertainment sector is one that has over the years witnessed exponential growth, being also a terrain you hold sway in, and which has a strong affinity with you. Today the prime places of Ovation International magazine, Ovation Carol, The Boss Newspaper, Ovation TV as well as other weights you pull in several other areas of investment and humanitarian inclination all butress your unbridled commitment and desire to meaningfully contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

As a person with a kind heart, unassuming nature, friendly mien and integrity, you remain a role model and a shining light in the country, for which you are admired and respected for.

It is no surprise then that you have been chosen to be coronated with the crown, the Aare of Iwo Kingdom for which I heartily congratulate you and join others in felicitating with you on the remarkable milestone.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Tribute to a Quintessential Statesman – Raymond Nkannebe

Chief Dele Momodu represents the best of us in many ways. As a man he has proven by the sheer force of example that hard work and diligence are indispensable tools to life’s success and accomplishment.

As a Journalist par excellence of Ovation Magazine fame, he has told the Nigerian story from various perspectives; deploying the famous Ovation Magazine in particular to tell the story of the nouveau rich in the Nigerian society since its inception over two decades ago. I had caught on with his writings in the ThisDay Newspapers as a young undergraduate and suffice to state that I instantly fell in love with the man behind the pen whose eclectic writings helped to shape my understanding of the Nigerian polity before I ever attempted to be a contributor to the national question. I have always looked up to his famous Pendulum Column every Saturday on the back page of the ThisDay Newspapers where he wrote in his characteristic elegance on various issues including but limited to governance, politics, education, philosophy, culture, and entertainment.

He proved to be a mentor, and one with an uncanny interest in seeing others rise to their full potentials when on the 19th of June, 2018 he graciously afforded me the privilege to be published in The Boss Newspapers which he publishes. I had simply tweeted at him on that day, asking for a follow back, as I’d like to discuss something with him. Lo and behold, he did follow back, and much to my surprise. Conscious of his rather busy schedule, I knew I had to be brief and succinct in making my case. I needed a platform at the time, to take my writings to a larger readership and I found in the Boss Newspapers, one. This much, I articulated in that short message to him. “Please send your number”, he replied, and went further to introduce me to the Editor of the publication—Mr. Eric Elezuo. “Please tell him you’re from me”. He concluded. That was how what has been a Mentor-Mentee relationship began even though I am yet to personally meet him, on account of his frequent travels and tight schedules. That chance event bears eloquent testimony of Bob Dee’s distinctive persona and which has made him a source of inspiration to many young Nigerians.

Indeed, his well deserved conferment of the prestigious title of Aare Tayese of Iwo Land, by His Royal Majesty, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo; and his beloved wife, Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu, as the Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwo Land, all together answers to his dynamic ability to influence and drive positive change through his numerous undertakings.

As an embodiment of Yoruba history, culture and civilization, I have no doubt that the traditional and spiritual essence of this title would not be lost on him, and we can all expect that he would, in his typical manner, deploy it in the best interest of the people of Iwo Land, the Yoruba Nation, and Nigeria at large.

Raymond Nkannebe, Lawyer and Public Interest Commentator.

FOR DELE MOMODU, HONOUR WELL DESERVED – Ichie Azuh Arinze (KSM)

And I will tell you why – Bashorun Dele Momodu is certainly not the most privileged Nigerian, but he’s undoubtedly one of the biggest promoters of our country, our people, our possibilities and our rich culture.

Rarely seen in foreign attires these days, Bob Dee, like close friends affectionately call him and his Ovation brand have done for Nigeria, especially our image, what some government officials who pocket millions of taxpayers’ money for that job can never, never do.

An unusual patriot and one of the most hardworking souls I’m privileged to know, doing good flows naturally in his blood.

As a prodigiously creative mind, he’s constantly reinventing himself and breaking new grounds. Unafraid to speak his mind, his ability to access and penetrate all those that matter and at the same time, continue to sit pretty on top of his industry, inspire proteges like us a great deal. However, it will be a disservice not to remember that this uncommon and extraordinary journalist is always working for a better and egalitarian society.

Loud and unapologetic, his brilliance is both unmistakable and unparalleled, especially in the high society where he is a Don.

A very, very emotional person, once you upset him and he pours it out, that would automatically be the end. No time for him to bottle things up, and remember old issues and wounds. Bob Dee is equally too large-hearted and cosmopolitan to unsettle his mind by looking back. For all these and more, I love and admire him and will continue to do so.

Today, as the Oluwo of Iwo, HRM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi adds another feather to his big cap as the Aare Tayese and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Bolaji Momodu, as Yeye Aare Tayese, my prayer for him and his family is that the OVATION will continue to be louder and louder. And as our BOSS, may his FAME also continue to spread throughout the world.

Congratulations, Bob Dee and thanks immensely and immeasurably too for showing us love, hope and the way.

The recognitions, by the way, have only just begun!

Ichie Azuh Arinze (KSM)

Odenigbo 1 of Azia and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine

The Most Detribalized Nigerian I know – Sani Sa’idu Baba

Many may wonder how Chief Dele Momodu was severally spotted and conferred many chieftaincy titles by many high profiled traditional rulers from far and near, but not me owing to the magnitude of goodwill and contacts at his disposal with which he has piloted uncountable programmes that led to human development in the country.

We are aware that all these goodwill emanated from his stupendous and unrivalled generosity that can only be compared to that of his late boss, His Excellency, Chief Moshood Kashimowo Abiola (MKO), a man that Nigeria love, admire and missed so much.

Chief Dele Momodu is a man of capacity, I know that this traditional chieftaincy title will spur him to do more for the growth and development of Iwoland. In fact, it has started already. Just two weeks ago, he solicited the repairs of the dilapidated Iwo-Ibadan road, and results immediately derived

Consequently, the conferment on Chief Dele Momodu as the Aare Tayese of Iwoland, and his wife chief (Mrs) Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu as the Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland, Osun State is a welcome development.

I congratulate him on behalf of myself, family and my friends, and pray that GOD will give him wisdom and the needed strength to continue contributing his quota for the advancement of Iwoland and other deserving places in general.

It would be recalled that Chief Dele Momodu has been conferred with such valuable chieftaincy titles from both Nigeria and International communities, notably Ghana and Liberia. Now about to be conferred with the seventh title.

I am very much confident that if all traditional rulers will confer chieftaincy titles to people of Momodu’s pedigree across the country, Nigeria will soon become truly united. He’s the most detribalized Nigerian I know.

We will continue to place him on a very high premium and pedestal and pray that GOD will continue to strengthen him as he moves from glory to Glory!

Congratulations Chief Dele Momodu

I celebrate with you and wish you even greater heights and acheivements.

Queendalyn Yurglee

To a Rare Mentor, Congratulations sir!

In everyone’s life, there is that special being who makes a definite impression on us. I have a companion who is just like that, my mentor. He’s just like a soaring kite. We were led by the path he took. In scorching sun, he is like a patch of shade In the endless desert, like an oasis On a bruised heart, like soothing balm he is You’ve shaped our intellect, interest and life in general We’ve learned from your views and perspectives and wealth of knowledge . You carve your name on hearts. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.

Once again, congratulations sir! It’s a well deserved title. Your selfless service and contribution to humanity has earn you this distinguished honour.

WALE BOB-OSENI

You Are Appreciated for Your Contributions

Dear Uncle and Aunty,

Congratulations on your Chieftancy titles as the Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland. l rejoice with you as you add another feathers to your cap, this shows that you are appreciated for your contributions to the development of this great nation and to mankind.

Ewe oye a mori ooo.

With love from Adesoji Adeyanju

Atlanta Georgia.

You are an icon of integrity and hard work – Kayode Emola

I congratulate you for the honour being bestowed on you today by the Oluwo of Iwo which epitomises the good work you are doing in the society. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. As you yourself are a gift to earth, so shall the best things in life continually be your lot. Thank you for the smiles you put in the faces of millions of people around the world who are inspired by your good works of your hand. You have been an exemplary and visionary mentor to me, a great leader who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity. You are an icon of integrity and hard work, as well as a great philanthropist. Your achievements and outstanding leadership qualities are worthy of emulation. Thanks once again for all your encouragement and support.

Kayode Emola

You are a man of the people – Comrade Ayodele Adewale

I congratulate you Chief Dele Momodu and your wife, Bolaji, on this historic occasion. Long may you live with all members of your family, team and loved ones to serve GOD and humanity better.

You are a very good man no doubt, fearless and productive. Your giving and loving nature is unmatched He risk all to get nothing.

You are a man of the people, and I respect you so much. The fact that you are a leader that leaves no one behind makes me look up to for that much desired inspiration. Congratulations!

A Big Congratulations to Chief Dele Momodu – Henry Ukazu

According to John Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” Chief Dele Momodu, you have truly been a patriot to Nigeria and a great ambassador of Nigeria and Africa to the world. As you add a new title and feather today to your numerous caps, I pray our gracious God will continue to use you as a vessel to serve humanity.

Henry Ukazu – Lawyer, Author, & Public Speaker- New York