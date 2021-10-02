Headline
Iwo Stands Still As Dele Momodu, Wife Become Aare, Yeye Aare
By Eric Elezuo
As the ancient of Iwo in Osun State comes alive today as a result of the magnificent conferment of chieftaincy titles on a great son of Nigeria, Chief Dele Momodu, and his amiable wife, Mobolaji Momodu, with Aare and Yeye Aare by the Paramount Ruler of the kingdom, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, a cross section of Nigerians from various walks of life have responded in solidarity.
Below are aggregated opinions of goodwill messages sent in by loved ones among others:
CONGRATULATIONS CHIEF DELE MOMODU: A MAN OF HIS WORDS – Dolapo Aina
With great joy, I felicitate with the family of Chief Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu on his installation as The Aare of Iwo Kingdom by His Royal Highness, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, (Dr.) Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi.
Chief Dele Momodu, fondly called Bob Dee by his close friends, colleagues and contemporaries, is one of the most straightforward and honest global figures I have come to respect and regard with high esteem. A very busy individual whose every word is his bond. There are several personal experiences stretching from my first encounter with Chief Dele Momodu at the departure hall of Kigali International Airport to his penthouse in Ikoyi and back to Kigali in Rwanda.
Chief Dele Momodu’s giant strides which span several countries and several continents speak for themselves. Congratulations to a very honest gentleman on this significant milestone as the Aare of Iwo Kingdom. More milestones in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Congratulations My dearest mentor and leader – Elisha Attai
I congratulate you on your well-deserved honour. A mere Congratulations is just a token appreciation for all your tireless efforts in making this world a better place. You have by every standard, reached the pinnacle of heights, and I pray you continue to amass success and honours in all your endeavours.
Congratulations! Your hard work is speaking.
Dr. Elisha Attai
CEO – Studio 115 integrated services
Founder – African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO)
Global Board Member/Chairman Nigeria – International Hospitality Institute (IHI),USA.
You Have Played Active Role in the Development of Our Society – Isaac Oyedokun
Sir,
On behalf of TREKK SCOOTERS AFRICA, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations you on your conferment Chieftaincy Title as the Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.
It is my utmost prayer that the Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and strengthen you in the many more years of fulfilling service ahead of you.
It is a day to celebrate your stupendous and unrivalled contributions to the growth of your homeland and country. My Chairman, you deserve the title because of your sterling leadership and active role you have played in the development of our society.
I humbly and sincerely congratulate you and your beautiful wife on this wonderful milestone as the Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.
I thank the entire people of Iwoland and His Royal Majesty OBA(DR)ABDUL RASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI ILUFEMILOYE TELU 1, THE OLUWO OF IWOLAND for the honour
Congratulations Aare & Yeye Aare Tayese Momodu.
Isaac OYEDOKUN
CEO, TREKK
This is a Well Differentiated Achievement – Aminu Owo
Felicitations Bashorun (Dr.) Dele Momodu on your well-differentiated achievement bestowed on you by his Royal highness Oluwo of Iwo: Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi. It is well deserved Sir! I am a beneficiary of your kindness and generosity. You gave me an excellent pedestal through BOSS Newspaper to express my innovative thoughts and published my research articles. This opportunity has exposed me and my company (African Manufacturing Group – AMG) to the world. Many thanks Sir! I am indebted to you and your BOSS Newspaper’s team.
May this unique Chieftaincy be an added blessings to you, your family and your businesses.
Congratulations again Sir!
Aminu Owonikoko MPhil (UK), MSc (UK), B. Tech- Hons (Nigeria) ( Founder of African Manufacturing Group – AMG)
The Oluwo Has Made a Good Choice – Yemi Edun
My Dearest Brother, Chief Dele & wifeChief Mobolaji Momodu
Hearty congratulations on your conferment as the AARE, and Madam, the YEYE AARE of IWO, by His Royal Highness Oluwo of IWO, OBA ABDULRASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI.
This is an honor that is well deserved, and you would undoubtedly enhance and illuminate the ideals of the title with your usual forthrightness and energy. His highness has indeed made a good choice with the conferment.
Wishing you and Madam the best of luck and warm regards,
Bashorun Dele Momodu is a Custodian of Traditional Ethos – Jamil Eniola
I write to rejoice with Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu and his better half Chief (Mrs.) Mobolaji Momodu as they becomes Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland.
Chief Momodu is a man of many enviable attributes and a wizard of strategic deals, with worldwide acclaim for his performances.
I have known Chief Dele Momodu for many years as millions of others probably do: as a professional, entrepreneur, philanthropist and community change maker. But since coming closer to him in the United Kingdom almost ten years ago, I have enjoyed his continued support and encouragement of my foundation for humanitarian initiatives in the United Kingdom and Nigeria with free access to him at any time.
I have been further privileged to know at a more brotherly level as well as interacting more intimately with the man we love to call Bob Dee.
Perhaps one striking quality in the Chief Momodu’s persona is his ability to maintain a strategic balance between two fascinating worlds – a successful media entrepreneur and a passionate philanthropist without barrier.
Chief Dele Momodu is a custodian of traditional ethos. His avuncular but affable disposition has earned him the patronage of many organisations. The Yorubaland will benefit positively from this great cultural ambassador as Aare of Iwoland in access to better education, good healthcare, youths, girls and vulnerable empowerment and basic social activities.
He is always very calm even when under a stressful situation. Above all, he is a devoted father and a caring husband to his brainy and beautiful wife.
Once again, I salute a worthy big brother and a distinguished Nigerian. We rejoice with you and your wife, may your shadow never grow less. May your reign as Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland be fulfilled and your future, bright and beautiful with good health and much more happiness. Oye Amori ooo.
Jamil ‘Mobolaji Eniola
President UI Alumni Global Network
President/Founder Hen & Associates/ Hen Foundation
An Honour well deserved – Princess Adebowale Odutola
My darling brother (Bashorun Dele Momodu) and his adorable jewel of inestimable value (Chief (Mrs) Bolaji Momodu), I felicitate with you both on your Chieftaincy as the Aare Tayese & Yeye Aare Tayese by Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, Oluwo of Iwo.
I pray that God’s blessings and protection will be upon you and your family.
Congratulations!
Best Wishes,
Princess Adebowale Odutola.
COO/ Creative Designer.
TPS LUXURY LTD.
THE BASHORUN AND AARE OF THE WORLD – Otunba Bimbo Ashiru
Hearty congratulations to you my dear brother, Bashorun Dele Momodu, and your darling wife, my dear sister, Chief (Mrs) Mobolaji Momodu, on the conferment of the high chieftaincy titles of Aare and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwo land.
This is a well deserved honour. It reminds me of the song Evangelist Ebenezer Obey sang for your Mentor (late Chief MKO Abiola), “ki a to fi enia je oye larin ilu oni lati je eni rere”.
Once congratulations to you and your beautiful wife on this great occasion.
My family and I rejoice with you.
“Oye a mori o” Amin.
Otunba Bimbo Ashiru
Congratulations Chief Momodu – Abdullahi Sa’i’du Baba
I wish to felicitate with you on your conferment as the Aare Tayese of Iwoland and your wife, Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.
I received the news with great joy and happiness. It is my most noble desire that the Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, even as he guides and prospers you in fulfilling many more years of profitable service to humanity.
I humbly and sincerely congratulate you on this great milestone and pray Almighty God in his infinite mercy guide and protect you throughout your stay on earth.
I thank also the Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Oluwo Abdulrasheed Akanbi for such a worthy decision.
Congratulations Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu.
Abdullahi Saidu Baba (Hafizi)
Bob Dee, a quintessential media Guru – Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Congratulations to the quintessential media Guru, Dele ‘Bob Dee” Momodu on your conferment as the Aare of Iwo kingdom.
Your entire life has been one big, exciting and inspiring tutorial on success garnered on the back of great vision, purpose, integrity and fervent patriotic fervour.
The dynamism of the Nigerian media and freedom of the press were achieved on the back of great sacrifices made by you and other seasoned and committed professionals with undying love for the sector, just of course as the entertainment terrain has enjoyed tremendous leaps owing to the salient contributions by gurus like you.
The political and investment climates in the country are not left out of your Midas touch as these sectors have also witnessed remarkable strides owing to the creative and invaluable input of men and women like you, whose dedications to people-oriented causes and love for humanity have brought immense value to the socio- economic, political and cultural landscape of the country.
The entertainment sector is one that has over the years witnessed exponential growth, being also a terrain you hold sway in, and which has a strong affinity with you. Today the prime places of Ovation International magazine, Ovation Carol, The Boss Newspaper, Ovation TV as well as other weights you pull in several other areas of investment and humanitarian inclination all butress your unbridled commitment and desire to meaningfully contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.
As a person with a kind heart, unassuming nature, friendly mien and integrity, you remain a role model and a shining light in the country, for which you are admired and respected for.
It is no surprise then that you have been chosen to be coronated with the crown, the Aare of Iwo Kingdom for which I heartily congratulate you and join others in felicitating with you on the remarkable milestone.
Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Tribute to a Quintessential Statesman – Raymond Nkannebe
Chief Dele Momodu represents the best of us in many ways. As a man he has proven by the sheer force of example that hard work and diligence are indispensable tools to life’s success and accomplishment.
As a Journalist par excellence of Ovation Magazine fame, he has told the Nigerian story from various perspectives; deploying the famous Ovation Magazine in particular to tell the story of the nouveau rich in the Nigerian society since its inception over two decades ago. I had caught on with his writings in the ThisDay Newspapers as a young undergraduate and suffice to state that I instantly fell in love with the man behind the pen whose eclectic writings helped to shape my understanding of the Nigerian polity before I ever attempted to be a contributor to the national question. I have always looked up to his famous Pendulum Column every Saturday on the back page of the ThisDay Newspapers where he wrote in his characteristic elegance on various issues including but limited to governance, politics, education, philosophy, culture, and entertainment.
He proved to be a mentor, and one with an uncanny interest in seeing others rise to their full potentials when on the 19th of June, 2018 he graciously afforded me the privilege to be published in The Boss Newspapers which he publishes. I had simply tweeted at him on that day, asking for a follow back, as I’d like to discuss something with him. Lo and behold, he did follow back, and much to my surprise. Conscious of his rather busy schedule, I knew I had to be brief and succinct in making my case. I needed a platform at the time, to take my writings to a larger readership and I found in the Boss Newspapers, one. This much, I articulated in that short message to him. “Please send your number”, he replied, and went further to introduce me to the Editor of the publication—Mr. Eric Elezuo. “Please tell him you’re from me”. He concluded. That was how what has been a Mentor-Mentee relationship began even though I am yet to personally meet him, on account of his frequent travels and tight schedules. That chance event bears eloquent testimony of Bob Dee’s distinctive persona and which has made him a source of inspiration to many young Nigerians.
Indeed, his well deserved conferment of the prestigious title of Aare Tayese of Iwo Land, by His Royal Majesty, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo; and his beloved wife, Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu, as the Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwo Land, all together answers to his dynamic ability to influence and drive positive change through his numerous undertakings.
As an embodiment of Yoruba history, culture and civilization, I have no doubt that the traditional and spiritual essence of this title would not be lost on him, and we can all expect that he would, in his typical manner, deploy it in the best interest of the people of Iwo Land, the Yoruba Nation, and Nigeria at large.
Raymond Nkannebe, Lawyer and Public Interest Commentator.
FOR DELE MOMODU, HONOUR WELL DESERVED – Ichie Azuh Arinze (KSM)
And I will tell you why – Bashorun Dele Momodu is certainly not the most privileged Nigerian, but he’s undoubtedly one of the biggest promoters of our country, our people, our possibilities and our rich culture.
Rarely seen in foreign attires these days, Bob Dee, like close friends affectionately call him and his Ovation brand have done for Nigeria, especially our image, what some government officials who pocket millions of taxpayers’ money for that job can never, never do.
An unusual patriot and one of the most hardworking souls I’m privileged to know, doing good flows naturally in his blood.
As a prodigiously creative mind, he’s constantly reinventing himself and breaking new grounds. Unafraid to speak his mind, his ability to access and penetrate all those that matter and at the same time, continue to sit pretty on top of his industry, inspire proteges like us a great deal. However, it will be a disservice not to remember that this uncommon and extraordinary journalist is always working for a better and egalitarian society.
Loud and unapologetic, his brilliance is both unmistakable and unparalleled, especially in the high society where he is a Don.
A very, very emotional person, once you upset him and he pours it out, that would automatically be the end. No time for him to bottle things up, and remember old issues and wounds. Bob Dee is equally too large-hearted and cosmopolitan to unsettle his mind by looking back. For all these and more, I love and admire him and will continue to do so.
Today, as the Oluwo of Iwo, HRM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi adds another feather to his big cap as the Aare Tayese and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Bolaji Momodu, as Yeye Aare Tayese, my prayer for him and his family is that the OVATION will continue to be louder and louder. And as our BOSS, may his FAME also continue to spread throughout the world.
Congratulations, Bob Dee and thanks immensely and immeasurably too for showing us love, hope and the way.
The recognitions, by the way, have only just begun!
Ichie Azuh Arinze (KSM)
Odenigbo 1 of Azia and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine
The Most Detribalized Nigerian I know – Sani Sa’idu Baba
Many may wonder how Chief Dele Momodu was severally spotted and conferred many chieftaincy titles by many high profiled traditional rulers from far and near, but not me owing to the magnitude of goodwill and contacts at his disposal with which he has piloted uncountable programmes that led to human development in the country.
We are aware that all these goodwill emanated from his stupendous and unrivalled generosity that can only be compared to that of his late boss, His Excellency, Chief Moshood Kashimowo Abiola (MKO), a man that Nigeria love, admire and missed so much.
Chief Dele Momodu is a man of capacity, I know that this traditional chieftaincy title will spur him to do more for the growth and development of Iwoland. In fact, it has started already. Just two weeks ago, he solicited the repairs of the dilapidated Iwo-Ibadan road, and results immediately derived
Consequently, the conferment on Chief Dele Momodu as the Aare Tayese of Iwoland, and his wife chief (Mrs) Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu as the Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland, Osun State is a welcome development.
I congratulate him on behalf of myself, family and my friends, and pray that GOD will give him wisdom and the needed strength to continue contributing his quota for the advancement of Iwoland and other deserving places in general.
It would be recalled that Chief Dele Momodu has been conferred with such valuable chieftaincy titles from both Nigeria and International communities, notably Ghana and Liberia. Now about to be conferred with the seventh title.
I am very much confident that if all traditional rulers will confer chieftaincy titles to people of Momodu’s pedigree across the country, Nigeria will soon become truly united. He’s the most detribalized Nigerian I know.
We will continue to place him on a very high premium and pedestal and pray that GOD will continue to strengthen him as he moves from glory to Glory!
Congratulations Chief Dele Momodu
I celebrate with you and wish you even greater heights and acheivements.
Queendalyn Yurglee
To a Rare Mentor, Congratulations sir!
In everyone’s life, there is that special being who makes a definite impression on us. I have a companion who is just like that, my mentor. He’s just like a soaring kite. We were led by the path he took. In scorching sun, he is like a patch of shade In the endless desert, like an oasis On a bruised heart, like soothing balm he is You’ve shaped our intellect, interest and life in general We’ve learned from your views and perspectives and wealth of knowledge . You carve your name on hearts. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.
Once again, congratulations sir! It’s a well deserved title. Your selfless service and contribution to humanity has earn you this distinguished honour.
WALE BOB-OSENI
You Are Appreciated for Your Contributions
Dear Uncle and Aunty,
Congratulations on your Chieftancy titles as the Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwoland. l rejoice with you as you add another feathers to your cap, this shows that you are appreciated for your contributions to the development of this great nation and to mankind.
Ewe oye a mori ooo.
With love from Adesoji Adeyanju
Atlanta Georgia.
You are an icon of integrity and hard work – Kayode Emola
I congratulate you for the honour being bestowed on you today by the Oluwo of Iwo which epitomises the good work you are doing in the society. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. As you yourself are a gift to earth, so shall the best things in life continually be your lot. Thank you for the smiles you put in the faces of millions of people around the world who are inspired by your good works of your hand. You have been an exemplary and visionary mentor to me, a great leader who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity. You are an icon of integrity and hard work, as well as a great philanthropist. Your achievements and outstanding leadership qualities are worthy of emulation. Thanks once again for all your encouragement and support.
Kayode Emola
You are a man of the people – Comrade Ayodele Adewale
I congratulate you Chief Dele Momodu and your wife, Bolaji, on this historic occasion. Long may you live with all members of your family, team and loved ones to serve GOD and humanity better.
You are a very good man no doubt, fearless and productive. Your giving and loving nature is unmatched He risk all to get nothing.
You are a man of the people, and I respect you so much. The fact that you are a leader that leaves no one behind makes me look up to for that much desired inspiration. Congratulations!
A Big Congratulations to Chief Dele Momodu – Henry Ukazu
According to John Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” Chief Dele Momodu, you have truly been a patriot to Nigeria and a great ambassador of Nigeria and Africa to the world. As you add a new title and feather today to your numerous caps, I pray our gracious God will continue to use you as a vessel to serve humanity.
Henry Ukazu – Lawyer, Author, & Public Speaker- New York
Headline
Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu Battles for Freedom, Appears in Court Tuesday
A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, will on Tuesday appear again in court in the United Kingdom where he has been accused of human trafficking.
The lawmaker was in June 2022 arrested at Heathrow Airport in London after Staines Police Station received a report from a young man claiming to have been trafficked into the UK.
The young man, who made the report shortly after arriving in the UK from Nigeria, also alleged that he was made to undergo some medical tests, none of which he consented to.
Ekweremadu was immediately arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court for bringing a child into the UK to harvest his organs.
While the lawmaker had been in custody since June 23, his wife, Beatrice, who was arrested with him, was granted bail by a criminal court in London shortly after their arrest.
Monday (today) makes it 221 days since Ekweremadu was placed in the custody of UK authorities.
The case against the lawmaker which had been slated for May was later scheduled for January 31.
The 60-year-old, who denied the allegations against him, will again appear before High Court Judge, Mr Justice Johnson.
His daughter, Sonia, had on November 7, 2022, appeared in court to defend the accusation of trafficking a homeless man into the UK to harvest his organs for herself.
According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old, who is battling a kidney-related illness, pleaded not guilty to the charge level against her when she appeared again in court on January 13.
Headline
Tinubu, Naja’atu and the Damning Confessions
By Eric Elezuo
The chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election, continue to grow slimmer as the D-day approaches with more damning evidences of ill-health, especially tending to mental disability. The latest revelation of the former governor’s inability to run the affairs of men again is contained in a confession made by Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former chieftain of the party and director of the party’s presidential campaign council. Hajia Mohammed’s confessions are aftermath of the Peoples Democratic Party’s indictment of the APC candidate of massive drug and fraud related felonies.
Hajia Mohammed, a former Director in the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed said everything about the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu is motivated by money, and that explains how he was picked as the presidential flag bearer of the party.
The former director of APC PCC, whose assertive facts were made during in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show a few days ago, following an exclusive interview by The Whistler, has maintained in subsequent chats that her statements were accurate. This is even as the APC has denied her as former staff who was sacked for being a mole and incompetent, to which she replied, “Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.
She alleged that Tinubu was the sole pivot through which every aspect of the party primary held in June 2022 revolved.
“This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it.
“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye?”
Mohammed had resigned from the campaign council and the APC, claiming that developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics, adding that her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC. Apart from the money politics, she accused the APC flag bearer of, she had also said Tinubu was too sick and possibly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago. She said Tinubu does not have the presence of mind to be the president of Nigeria
In the resignation letter, addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she said recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.
She stated that the challenges facing the country today “require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”
Speaking to The Whistler on what informed her decision to dump the Tinubu campaign, she said that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London, stressing that if for any reason, Tinubu wins the election, he will be like an invalid as his hangers on, led by his wife, will be in charge of leadership of the country.
“Let me tell you why they are following Asiwaju. They know that he’s incapable. They know that he can’t decipher. They know that there is something seriously wrong with his brain. It is like they say in Hausa: somebody will hold the horns of a cow, and you will be milking it. So, all of these people talking all this nonsense know that he’s incapable. They know that he’s handicapped. But they also know that there’s already a cabal that they can depend on for the piece of a pie. No more, no less. And let me tell you, I have not spoken to anyone, both in or outside APC from up North, that I know that has told me or that believes Asiwaju is capable. But all they are saying is that you know we have to get something out of it—that’s all.”
She added: “Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.
“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is – I said it!
“I sat with him for two hours in London, when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red, he can’t even decipher, he has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.
“If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else.
“I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign, nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”
Mohammed denied quitting politics, maintaining that she quitted the APC to join the Atiku Abubakar. She said “I did not say I’m quitting, people don’t read very well, I said party politics, party politics is different from quitting politics, all I’m saying is that I should not be caged to a particular party. I have God-given ability to mobilize, I cannot cage myself to APC, that is why I left the APC, but I’m still very much in politics.
She also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president was another stooge, who cares less about the country he is leading. He said Buhari was not actually in charge, but blamed a certain Tunde, who is calling the shots in the business of governance.
She said: “In the first place, Buhari does not care about anything. He had never cared. He doesn’t care about the country, nor is he really in charge. He has thrown the country to the dogs. He has a prime minister in the name of his nephew—grandnephew Tunde. Whether we want to believe it or not, Tunde is the de facto president. I know that even the service chiefs report to him. Tunde is Sabiu. Do you know him? He’s called Tunde because he was named after Tunde Idiagbon.
“Let me tell you, there are times, on a few occasions when I had cause to see the president, that I had given him in black and white some of the atrocities that are taking place in terms of corruption, theft of billions of naira. All he does is to frown and that’s the end of it. He doesn’t care. Sometimes, he tells you, ‘I don’t know’. But how do you know? How do you know if you don’t want to know? He doesn’t want to know. He doesn’t care. There was a time in early 2015 that Buhari said, when he came into office, he said, ‘I’m relying on the newspapers to guide me’. He said that. And the newspapers—a lot of them—have been consistent in speaking out. Even if the service chiefs or others don’t tell him the truth, the newspapers are there. Is he not reading the papers? Why is he not reading the papers? And there was also a time when Buhari first came in, and he locked up Sambo Dasuki for a couple of years. What was the offence of Sambo Dasuki? According to Buhari, Sambo Dasuki had spent billions of security money.”
Naja’atu also revealed how Tinubu manipulated the electoral process to clinch the APC presidential ticket:
“There is nothing like democracy in this democratic system. The whole thing is a hoax. I will tell you, for instance, what happened in their primary election. People were given ballot papers with Asiwaju written on it. That was what happened. And we saw a clip in which governors were collecting money. It’s so shameful. What a disgrace! Governors collecting money; sharing money given to them by Asiwaju. It is such a disgrace. It is the first time that I have heard or seen such. At least in this dispensation. I have been in politics for decades, I was born into politics. But this is the first time that a presidential candidate will be sponsoring governors to support him. This is what is happening. Asiwaju is synonymous with money. For God’s sake, if all it takes is money, then what else will he do when he takes over power? It’s for him to retrieve his money.
“Look, this is not even about Egbe Omo Oduduwa. Osinbajo is even more Egbe Omo Oduduwa than Tinubu. He’s a professor. He’s brilliant. He knows what he’s doing. For the few weeks that he was given this country to run, he did a great job. But the Lagos-Ibadan press villainised him. They said all sorts of things against him because Tinubu controls the strongest propaganda machine in this country, which is the Lagos–Ibadan press.
Naja’atu was unequivocal when she stated that Tinubu purchased the ticket from the governors. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said.
She said everyone backing and singing Buhari’s praises know the vegetable state he is in, but have prefer to remain mute because of selfish interest .
“The problem is this: it’s extreme selfishness. All these people that you are talking about are thinking of themselves as individuals. They are thinking of their personal interests. They don’t have the country at heart. That is why I said I have to follow my conscience because I cannot afford to continue to pretend and remain silent. In fact, to be silent is criminal. This is my position: anyone who refuses to talk when they are supposed to talk is either a hypocrite or a coward or both. So, that is why I took the position I took. These people that you are talking about, in Hausa, we say they are the plugs, from North to South. But they are an insignificant minority. And the fault of the generality of Nigerians is that they have allowed themselves to be pulled by the nose, most out of ignorance, some out of tribal or religious sentiments.
Let me tell you what our Prophet said— when they said Muslim-Muslim ticket, I stated it’s a hoax because Islam is explicit on the question of leadership. What it says is a chosen atheist is better than an unjust Muslim, which is the injunction. The first law given by God, according to the Quran, is the law which Allah put on himself. The first law was he had denied himself the right to oppress. That is the law given to God to himself. And then he went on to say that he had denied injustice within ‘my creation’. So, what are we talking about? What the hell about Muslim-Muslim? Who cares about that?
However, the APC, in denying the allegations levelled against Tinubu, called Naja’atu a political jobber, who was sacked for incompetency. Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega in a statement in Abuja said although Mohammed deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, “her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk”.
Jega stated, “Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.
“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.
“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test”, he stated.
He said despite his position as the clear front-runner in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business, and religious groups and associations.
“Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”
“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.
“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.
“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.
“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.
“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.
“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now”, Jega added.
“It’s a lie,” Naja’atu countered, adding that “You know, Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house. They met my mentor Wamako, and they spoke with a lot of people for me to ceasefire. Then, last (Monday) night, I decided that we would ceasefire. But then I saw this (APC’s PCC’s statement alleging she was sacked from the council). Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house to plead with me—I swear to God almighty! They were already running helter-skelter—going from pole to pillar—for certain people that I respect to prevail on me to ceasefire. As of last night, I agreed to ceasefire. But when I saw their statement this morning (Tuesday), I sent it to Farouk, and I sent it to Omar Farouk. I also sent it to a few other people that were pleading with me. I told them: ‘Ceasefire gone!’ The conversation continues. Everything about them is paralysed. When did they sack me? Could they have written a backdated letter? When you base everything on lies—I swear: yesterday (Monday), I was feeling so bad as so many of them were pleading with me. It’s not good to be arrogant. We must always be humble.”
What sort of meanness is this that these people want a man who is clearly unfit to be president? Naja’atu fired at some state governors and political hangers-on, who are bent on pushing Tinubu to the presidency.
Headline
Ebonyi Rally: Atiku Reiterates Commitment to Restructuring, Devolution, Says APC Deceitful
Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, pledged his total commitment to power devolution and restructuring if elected the president, next month.
Atiku spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
While noting that the people of the South-East zone, had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them have more powers to deal with their local affairs, the presidential hopeful assured the people that restructuring and devolution of power would be a major policy of his administration.
He described the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a deceitful alliance and not a political party, even as he claimed the alliance that brought APC had collapsed.
He said the APC promised to restructure the Nigeria but failed to do so.
Atiku said: “I am committed to power devolution and restructuring. All the South Eastern states have been yearning and have been propagating for restructuring of this country because they want to have more powers, more resources to deal with their own local affairs. We agree entirely and that is why it is a major policy of our government, if you support us and if you give us the opportunity.
“APC had promised the same. Did they do it? They abandoned the issue of restructuring, they are very deceitful alliance, very deceitful.
We are committed and we mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver.
They said some people formed a party, it is not a party. It is an alliance and the alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed”.
He promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians if given the mandate to be president of the country.
