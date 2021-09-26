Headline
FG, States, LGs Shared N696.9bn In August – FAAC
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee has recently claimed it shared a total of N696.965bn as August 2021 revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments as well as other relevant agencies in Nigeria.
The Office of Accountant General of the Federation disclosed that the shared revenue was contained in a communiqué issued by FAAC after its monthly meeting for September 2021 held through virtual conferencing.
The Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, revealed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.
The statement was titled ‘FAAC shares N696.965bn August 2021 revenue to FG, states and LGC’.
According to the statement, the gross statutory revenue for August was N477.5bn, the gross revenue from the Value Added Tax was N166.23bn and revenue from the exchange gain amounted to N2.830bn.
The OAGF also said that the excess bank charges recovered was N403m, while revenue from non-oil was N50bn, bringing the total gross revenue to N696.97bn.
The statement said, “In August 2021, the sum of N72.29bn was the total deductions for cost of collection, statutory transfers and refunds.
“The balance in the Excess Crude Account was $60.857m.”
The communiqué indicated that from the total revenue, the Federal Government received N289.257bn, while the state and local governments received N217.183bn and N161.541bn respectively.
Headline
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said if voted into office, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.
He gave the assurance at the party’s Presidential Campaign in Delta held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Abubakar said that between 1999 and 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.
He said that with adequate security and right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment that would grow the nation’s economy, adding that the security of the country was paramount because no nation could develop without security.
He told Deltans that the team was not in the state to campaign, saying “we are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.
“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.
“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.
“Therefore it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.”
On his policy document, the PDP Presidential flag bearer stated that his administration would pay attention to developing the education sector, and promised that under his watch, strikes by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be eradicated.
“The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.
“The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.
“You must believe in PDP because as a party we built the biggest economy in Africa until the APC came and destroyed it in 2015.
“Why vote for the same party that has suffered us in the last seven years plus? Let us vote them out to unite and rebuild our country again,” he said.
The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country and urged the people to vote for the party.
According to him, we all know that the APC-led Federal Government brought poverty to the nation; they destroyed our economy to the extent that Nigerians are now hungry, without food to eat.
“How can a bag of rice be sold for almost N50, 000? It is only Atiku that can solve the problems in the country because when the PDP took over the reins of power in 1999, Atiku and Obasanjo were able to restore the nation’s lost glory.
“Atiku has assured Nigerians that he will revive the economy of the country and reposition it for optimum productivity in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“For over 20 years, Atiku has been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria where states and local governments will get more money that will stimulate growth and development and this is what we want in the Niger Delta.
“Atiku has also promised that his administration, if elected, will put in place a constitutional framework that will enable states to have State Police so as to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.
“Atiku is an experienced politician that has the capacity and pedigree to reset the country and I call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa stated.
National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as Vice-Presidential Candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.
He called on sons and daughters of the state to vote massively for all PDP candidates in the general elections.
The rally was attended by former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Earlier, Atiku Abubakar had held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, at their Secretariat in Asaba, and assured that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.
Headline
Atiku Campaigns in Bayelsa, Promises Devolution of Power, Restructuring
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised the Niger Delta people that his administration will devolve powers from the centre and restructure Nigeria if elected.
Atiku, who spoke at the campaign rally of the PDP in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, noted that the people of the region had been clamouring for resource control and the restructuring of the country and that his government, when elected, would accede to their demands.
He reiterated the implementation of his five-point developmental agenda for the nation, which he listed as the unification of the country, tackling insecurity, the economy, ending the strike in universities, and restructuring.
He said, “I promised to tackle insecurity. Here in Bayelsa State, you have faced a number of security challenges. You have lost so many people due to breaches of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country.
“We proposed to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country. We will give you more resources and more powers to deal with your problems. You don’t have to always start begging the Federal Government.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who had pledged to give the Ijaw people, and indeed the Niger Delta, restructuring.
Diri said partly, “Now, the only candidate who has keyed in and who has talked about what the Ijaw people want and what the people of Bayelsa want is Atiku; we have been talking about: resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about the restructuring of this country. Therefore, Atiku and the PDP are the only candidates and parties for which the Ijaw people will vote.”
Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, called on the people of Bayelsa State to give the party no fewer than 700,000 votes, while the geopolitical zone should deliver at least five million votes for the PDP at the presidential polls.
Headline
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
By Eric Elezuo
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has called on the law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleged involvement in drugs and other related criminalities.
The call was made Sunday via a press statement tiled “Why NDLEA, EFCC must arrest and prosecute Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, and signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Chief Dele Momodu, and other members of the media team where the campaign itemised in black and white various atrocities allegedly committed by the APC presidential candidate, stressing he was not fit to be president.
Addressing Nigerians as a whole, the campaign team maintained that considering the myriads of problems facing the nation at the moment, it would be ‘a huge disaster to add state sponsored drug trafficking into the mix’, as the APC candidate is reputed to have ‘direct ties to drug lords and was used as a conduit pipe to launder their funds’ in collaboration with another drug kingpin, Adegboyega Muiz Akande.
“This investigation has revealed the identity of other individuals including relatives who have worked for Akande with various duties in the distribution organisation. One of these individuals has been identified by the investigation as Bola Tinubu,” said Kevin Moss, a special agent with the Inland Revenue Service,” the statement revealed.
The statement added: “Court records showed that Akande took Tinubu to First Heritage Bank where he opened an account for himself and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in 1989. Tinubu revealed in documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400 and he had no other sources of income whatsoever.
“But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990, Tinubu deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account. Mobil representatives told US authorities that even though Tinubu was a treasurer, he had no direct access to the company’s cash and thus could not deposit funds on behalf of the firm.
“Tinubu, the political Maradona, quickly entered into an agreement with US authorities and forfeited $460,000 in order to avoid jail before running back to Nigeria. But this has not changed the fact that he was in cahoots with drug dealers and was their bagman.
“Nigerian law is clear. Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at anytime especially for the sake of national interest. We hereby call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking.
“Apart from the criminal angle to this call, there is also the national security aspect. The world will recall what happened to Panama when Manuel Noriega, a known drug lord, became President in 1983. During his six-year rule, Panama became a narcos state as Noriega became an ally of the notorious Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel.”
While asking law enforcement agencies to speed up the arrest and persecution of the former governor of Lagos State, the campaign council also explained in detail how Tinubu has been siphoning the resources of Lagos State using the instrumentality of his firm, Alpha Beta. The allegations, the Council maintained, are contained in court affidavits sworn to by a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara. He insisted that Tinubu has continued to corner the finances of the state through this firm.
In a Writ of Summons, Apara said, “The claimant avers that some of the suspicious transfers to third parties amongst many others unknown to the claimant are as follows: a) N500,000,000 payment to SW8 Investment Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 30/12/13; (b) $2,989,063.33 payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/1.5.
“(c) $1,407,000 USD payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (d) N25million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (e)N39million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 3/3/15; (I) N38million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 6/3/15.
“(g) N550million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 15/5/18 (h) N850million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 14/3/15; (i) N1 billion in Afkar printing Press together with Vintage Press Limited and Lagoon Press Limited in October 2017; (J) N1 billion Ocean and Oil Investment Limited (OANDO) various times; (k) N3.5 billion in OCEANIC BANK avow ECOBANK) various times; (I) N100 million IBILE HOLDINGS LAND Plot 16/17 BLOCK VI (ONIRU ESTATE) (m) N500 million STARCOMMS (Aranda Resources) 100,000,000 SHARES (n) N1.4 billion Sterling Asset Management (o) N960 million HITV 300,000,000 shares (p) N11.9 billion SW8 (WEMA BANK)30,909,090 shares.”
