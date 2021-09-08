The IBB International Golf and Country Club have solicited the support of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) to make the 61st Independence day Golf Tournament a success.

A delegation from the Club which comprised members of the tournament planning committee was at the office of the Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe OON in Abuja on a courtesy visit.

In his address, the head of the delegation Mike Ikoja stated that their visit as members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the tournament was firstly to show gratitude to Otunba Runsewe for his selfless contributions to the development of golf as evidenced in the IBB Golf and Country Club and to seek the support of NCAC for the 61st Independence Golf Tournament scheduled for 24th of September to the 1at of October 2021 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Ikoja revealed that the IBB International Golf and Country Club is the most prestigious Golf Club in the country with a diverse membership of over 5000 drawn from government agencies, captains of industries, senior Diplomats and high net worth individuals.

Ikoja who is the Vice Captain of the Club maintained that over the years, the club has provided a platform for nigerians and foreigners, particularly those in the public and private sector the opportunity to recreate and network, while leveraging on the huge national and international brand values to enhance their businesses aans goodwill.

“The Independent Golf Tournament is the biggest event in the Club’s calendar in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary and the highlight of the event will be an international match between IBB Golf Club and golf clubs from some African Countries” he added.

The Vice Captain however solicited the full support of NCAC in making this year’s tournament meet the expectations of the golfing family.

In his response, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe OON thanked the delegation for the honor in recognizing his little contributions to the development of the game of golf.

Otunba Runsewe said that golf as a unifying game always provide a veritable platform for people from all spheres of the society to share ideas. The Director General revealed that he was working on some cultural brands which he hopes to showcase during the tournament.

” Golf and Culture are closely knitted and NCAC hopes to use the platform provides by the tournament to showcase some of them” Otunba reiterated.

Otunba Runsewe who doubles as the President, World Crafts Council, African Region pledged to dedicate the next edition of the Magazine on Golf published by him to the tournament which will be distributed free.

The Director General therefore promised that the NCAC Cultural Troupe will feature prominently throughout the tournament to entertain guests. The Council will also showcase it’s collections in culturally embellished stand during the tournament while the Executive members of the Club as well as members of the planning committee will be provided with cultural golf attires.

