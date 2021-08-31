Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi has reportedly arrived Defence Intelligence headquarters, office of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) in the company of his lawyer, Mr Femi Falana SAN, to honour their invitation.

Commodore Olawunmi was invited based on his submission while appearing on a Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme, recently.

Olawunmi, who is currently the Head of the Department of Criminology and Security Studies at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was said to have been declared wanted by the NIA shortly after the interview.

The agency however, denied the claim, saying that it only wanted the former military chief to share his information with them.

