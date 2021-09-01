Elder Statesman and former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye will be buried on Saturday, September 18, 2021 according to a funeral notice released by the family.

Senator Durjoaye who was described variously as a renowned freedom, fighter, consummate politician, honest, courageous and hardworking man during his life time, would begin his journey to greater glory from Lagos with an Evening of Tributes & Songs scheduled for 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Haven Event, GRA, Ikeja.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, there will be a Commendation Service at the St. Anglican Church of the Ascension, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos from 8am-9am.

From here, the remains of Senator Durojaiye who holds the traditional title of Otunba Kolawolu of Ijebu-Igbo will be ferried to Ogun State, the land of his birth where a Wake keep service would be held from 5pm at Olisa Durojaiye Street, Amutebu, Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo.

The next day, Saturday, September 18, at 11am, there will be a Funeral and Thanksgiving Service for the one-time Ogun East Senator, who was a member of Course 1 of the Nigeria Institute of Policy & Strategic Studies (NIPPS) at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo. His interment will be a private affair attended by his close family members.

His funeral rites will be rounded off with an Outing Service on Sunday, September 19 inside St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo at 10am.

Senator Durojaiye, who was a Chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought Nigerian military dictators to a stand still and helped midwife the fourth republic, died on August 24, 2021 at the age of 88.

