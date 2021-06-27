Sanwo-Olu Appoints Former Accountant-General, 12 Others To New LASU Governing Council

The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant General and Permanent Secretary , Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni and 12 other members as new Governing Council for the Lagos State University, LASU.

Sir David Sunmoni according to the statement is to serve as the Chairman of the 13 member Governing Council.

Their appointment which was contained in a statement personally signed yesterday by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab was based on the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor which recommended the dissolution of the previous Governing Council of the University and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended).

Other members of the Council are:

1. Professor Amuwo Shaffudeen,

2. Mr Anuoluwa ESO,

3. Mr Tolani Sule

4. Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii

5. Mr Karl Toriola,

6. Mr Adekunle Soname

7.Mrs Foluke Abdul- Rasaq,

8. Mrs Moronke Williams

9. Barrister Adebayo Akinsanya

10.Mrs Adenike Yomi Fasheun,

11.Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and

12.Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo

The Statement added that the date for the formal inauguration of the new Governing Council would be announced later

