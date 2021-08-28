By Dele Momodu

Fellow Nigerians, I do not know what you think individually but I’m sure many Nigerians are now collectively worried that the Taliban style capture and overthrow of the Afghanistan Government and people may eventually happen in Nigeria, in not too distant future, but sooner rather than later. The .interesting and sad state of our own situation is that we do not have the US and its European allies being sympathetic to our cause. And of course, it is not that the support they gave Afghanistan eventually proved to be of much help to the Afghans Rather it merely delayed the inevitable and made the fall of the Afghan government even more spectacular once America decided to withdraw its troops. The whole country collapsed like a pack of cards before the very eyes of the Afghans who now feel very much let down by the Americans. With the way things are going in our defenceless country, it is becoming crystal clear by the day that Boko Haram will soon subjugate vast swathes of the northern part of our country, and it will not be too long before they push for the capital, Abuja in the federal Capital Territory, itself. It is only those who are naïve that cannot see this bleak future for our country. We do not need to be seers or soothsayers to be able to predict the impending calamity for our nation and its innocent citizens. We are not prophets of doom rather our aim is to achieve the contrary and reverse our fortunes which for now seem to be going in a fast downward spiral, like a raging tornado. However, we hope that by vociferously voicing our concerns, those in authority, particularly President Buhari, may be jolted to act, and to act decisively.

I’m also aware about the complacency of some other Nigerians who live perpetually on, and cling to, the phantom hope that our problems, especially our insecurity problems, will just vamoose the same way they came without us lifting any finger. It is such unbridled optimism, buoyed by faith in whatever religion that they profess, that baffles me endlessly about our people. For me, God will only come to our assistance when we have shown a penchant or proclivity for helping ourselves to identify, proffer solutions and then resolve our problems. We cannot continually raise our face and offer endless entreaties and pleas to God and believe that without more, salvation will come. No, it is perdition that will follow if we persist on embracing such a foolhardy and foolish course.

I’m a relatively good student of world history and I’m reasonably assured of the fact that the greatest nations on earth did not have to fold their arms akimbo, but had to work feverishly and assiduously, to achieve greatness. As for me and my house, we do not rule out the possibility of some terrorists, masquerading as bandits, invading our southern frontier townships and villages to unleash the sort of mayhem that would scare the living daylights out of all of us. If truth be told, we are already quite scared, and some are pissing in their pants knowing that the gory stories that we heard about in Borno State and its environs is fast becoming the story of the whole of Northern Nigeria including the Middle Belt.

It is obvious to me that this Buhari administration lacks the capacity to confront terrorists headlong in Nigeria. This is not because we do not have brilliant, courageous and brave men and women in our armed forces, but for the simple reason of nonchalance and seeming protection of rabid criminals by those in overall authority who should be fighting them to a standstill. It is obvious that top government functionaries are complicit in the wholesale terrorist incursion of Nigeria which we are now witnessing. I also do not believe that there are many sincere and altruistic reasons for the more than tacit support being given to these scoundrels and infidels by the Government and its cronies. Whilst some are convinced that the whole agenda is the Islamisation of the country, I am beginning to believe that there is some more sinister and underhand motivation at play and it can all be captured by one word, greed. I am starting to feel that there is a selfish and economic angle to all this. There is the allure of gold and the lust for filthy lucre which comes from the trade in arms. One part of the solution is that we must start to be our brother’s keeper. Our private intelligence network must be sharpened and honed. We cannot rely any longer on so-called military or government led intelligence. It has failed woefully so far in protecting the government and our armed forces. I also believe that the time is fast approaching when we may all have to start bearing at least small arms. If the government will not protect us, if the government is busy deploying the might and array of its vast military arsenal on puny innocent subjects like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo, instead of attacking the marauding terrorists that want to hold us all hostage, then it is incumbent on us to start looking at other means of protecting ourselves. In the past we have had to fend for ourselves for all the simple things of lives. These now all pale into insignificance when our security and well-being is seriously endangered and our very lives and existence, individually and as a nation, is put into dire peril. Instead of being just our own little local government, we must now apparently become self-dependent and self-sustaining, We must become our own government and take over our own security. We must be actively proactive. Pacifism and sitting on the fence cannot help us any longer. I will never advocate violence, but we must be ready to defend our homes and homestead. Our holes are our castles, and we must defend them with all that we possess. If government has lost the plot and its raison d’etre for asking for our votes, then we must not lose everything else. I hasten to add that while I believe in the efficacy of prayers, that alone will not solve our problems because even the scriptures have taught us that heaven helps those who help themselves. This is the brutal reality and truth of life.

Where lies our hope and salvation when the retired Major General we brought back from the dead of forced retirement is unable to fulfil the most basic of our expectations for reviving and resuscitating him, an end to insecurity. It is like a hawk not being able to capture some little chickens. Nothing has disturbed and embarrassed Nigeria in the comity of nations more than the almost total breakdown of law and order across the country, because there is supposed to be a no-nonsense old soldier at the helm of affairs. Notwithstanding this fact, the government seems only concerned with covering its shame and embarrassment in areas that do not matter, as for example sending DSS to disperse young and old Doctors intent on making a living outside the country when their own country has deliberately chosen to forsake them. If it were not so tragic it would be just too hilarious. The stuff of which slapstick comedy is made,

We are already bored and tired of hearing and listening to the same repeated tales by moonlight from Buhari’s spin-doctors who wish to blindfold, hoodwink and convince us that some evil enemies are out to deliberately frustrate Buhari and his government. This type of cock and bull stories have become so nauseating. If the government has enemies, they are these same spin doctors, lackeys and charlatans who believe that this is all the old man wants to hear. The truth is this government has been in power now for over six years. If it is still finding and giving excuses for its failure, then something is tragically wrong somewhere. It is the height of shamelessness for anyone to keep regurgitating the same frivolous reasons for failing to deliver on his promises to the helpless and hapless people of Nigeria. Enough is enough. Face front. There is nothing back there. It is instructive and worthy of note that this government is actively romancing the much-maligned Goodluck Jonathan as a potential successor. Where then is the sense in blaming him for the current ills and woes of this government if they are turning to him for salvation?

If President Buhari and his acolytes are not tired of lamenting like the Biblical Jeremiah, I’m embarrassed on their behalf. But they can’t blame anyone for their collective woes. The fault is theirs and theirs alone. No one is under any illusion that this government is serious about fighting terrorism and terrorists. There is now apparently an overt cover and protection for the terrorists. It is the reason no appreciable progress has been made despite the huge resources and manpower wasted in the last decade. Our military personnel are being sacrificed on the altar of personal expediency and greed. It is a wonder that there has been little attempt at mutiny, and this probably just demonstrates the great discipline and resolve of our noble and gallant officers and men. I salute them. They must now act to save us by doing their duty to their Fatherland first and foremost and rooting out the insurgents and terrorists no matter the body language of our present leadership. It is the only way in which we will still have a country!

I feel goosebumps all over me whenever I remember that President Muhammadu Buhari has less than two years to go and there’s nothing tangible to see on ground. If we move away from the debilitating matters of insecurity, our infrastructure deficit is most appalling. That is another story for another day!

THE CAROLINE AKINLOYE I KNEW

I knew of MRS CAROLINE ONYEMAECHI EBENUWA ADISA-AKINLOYE long before we met in person. Her persona was larger than life. She was a paragon of beauty, very sociable, confident, outgoing, intelligent, smart and unmissable in any gathering.

Her name had been in the news early in her life when she got married to one of Nigeria’s most influential politicians, the Chairman of the all-powerful National Party of Nigeria, Chief Augustus Meredith Adisa Akinloye (AMA – Always Mentally Alert). Their whirlwind romance was talk of the town. I was naturally intrigued by their love story. All manner of tales were weaved and woven around the famous couple. She was likened to a modern-day Cleopatra, a living goddess with wiles and charm.

Mrs Akinloye and her husband were forced to flee into exile in 1984 after the coup that toppled the government of President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari. They lived together in exile for a lengthy period.

Fast forward. On July 25th, 1995, I also fled Nigeria, through the smugglers’ route into Cotonou, in Benin Republic, and eventually meandered my way into England. I was on the run from the much-dreaded military junta of General Sani Abacha. I would spend the next three years in exile under very excruciating circumstances and conditions.

It was while in London that the idea for Ovation International magazine was conceived and delivered. Like all new publications, of the lifestyle genre, we needed to attract the attention of the rich and famous. One of the stories that would perform the magic for us was the one titled “100 Nigerian Stormy Women.” It was a gathering of who’s who. One name featured prominently, that of Caroline Akinloye.

However, we never met until much later. We were introduced by a mutual friend. I had expected her to complain about the way she was described and portrayed in our story but instead she told me actually enjoyed our package. She was cosmopolitan and very liberal. We instantly became friends. And her sociability and affability were remarkable. I expected her to be standoffish, but she was clearly simple and humble even if highly sophisticated in taste. She introduced me to her young kids, two boys and two girls who were twins. Lagun was closest to me. He’s always been sociable even at an early age, like his mum.

Mrs Akinloye liked to host special guests in her Belgravia palace. Her parties were legendary and were always must attend treats for the high and mighty.

We didn’t see much after I returned to Nigeria from exile, but we spoke from time to time. She was very comfortable with me and always trusted my judgment and as a result confided in me a bit.

I was stunned to hear of her sudden transition last year, from Lagun, now a big man in his own right. I was saddened and immediately commiserated with the children. One year has already passed and I’m happy to keep the memory of my very dear friend alive by penning this tribute to her.

May her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace…

Like this: Like Loading...