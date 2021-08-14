Rwanda’s Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Centre have announced the mass vaccination campaign in Kigali targeting people or are forty years and above and those who are risk of contracting the covid virus.

This vaccination campaign commenced at all public health centres cum facilities in Kigali. By the second week, the RBC focused on the most vulnerable categories of the citizenry and invited citizens who are sixty years old and above to get vaccinated.

And those who could not make it to designated public health centres were instead visited by the mobile vaccination teams. Also, the vaccination campaign became nationwide.

