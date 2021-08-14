The Presidency has condemned an attack on travellers along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state on Saturday morning.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the Presidency described the attack as “brazen and wickedly”.

Some 25 persons were confirmed killed and 14 injured in the attack, Channels Television reported earlier.

The victims were attacked while travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo state.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Read the Presidency’s statement below:

It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong,” the Presidency statement said.

However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.

With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers not an opportunist ambush.

The Presidency offers condolences to the families of the victims and continues to liaise closely with the local authorities – including security, the police, and governmental agencies.

These kinds of attacks on our country’s citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of our nation.

The Presidency stands steadfast with both Christians and Muslims at this time in condemnation of this latest attack and expects and insists that justice is swiftly – but fairly – delivered to the perpetrators.

As the facts of the sad incident continue to unfold, the Presidency commends the ongoing efforts by the Governors of Plateau, Bauchi, and Ondo; the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as well as a number of notable Christian and Muslim leaders as they intensify efforts to calm down the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...