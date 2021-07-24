Adding Value: Life with a Purpose by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

This is one topic I am most passionate about. I can write about purpose a thousand and one times without blinking an eye. Even while I am in deep sleep, I can speak about purpose. This is because I have come to the sublime realization of who I am. The centerline of purpose, without equivocation, is self-discovery, and self-discovery is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today. Many people; students, parents, politicians, leaders, and businesses fail in life because they don’t understand the concept of purpose. Many of them are victims of defective success. Many people don’t know themselves. Many of them are just existing as opposed to living. Therefore, the topic of purpose is very important.

Purpose determines how we live our life. It is the reason you get up in the morning. Purpose influences the decisions we make; it determines how we behave, and it gives us a sense of direction.

As a human capacity coach, one of my strengths is centered on purpose and self self-discovery. Every being on earth has a purpose. Every animal, innovation, business, food, cloth, bag, remote, box, game, etc. have a purpose. Without purpose, it won’t be in existence. For instance, if you are thirsty, depending on how you feel, you might decide to take warm water or cold water. If you are traveling, you can decide to either go by road, water, rail or air. The choice is utterly yours to decide, and your decision will depend on the need-factor that will best suit your journey.

It should be noted that your life was given to you to accomplish a purpose, and a breath was give to you to accomplish that purpose. Everything you do outside purpose defeats purpose. When you work on your purpose, you will receive grace to accomplish the assignment. You can’t receive glory outside the place of your assignment Glory is what happens when people see your good work and appreciate your God/creator who made it possible. We are all global citizens, and as such, we are expected to shine.

Living a life of purpose is the most important thing. Any life without purpose is life in futility. Without purpose, there’s no value, and when there’s no value, there’s no life. Purpose determines function.

When you live your purpose on purpose, you’ll be intentional in whatever you are doing. When you’re living your life on purpose, the universe will align with you, and you won’t need to struggle to survive. In fact, you’ll find joy and peace of mind.

Purpose seems to be misunderstood and misinterpreted by so many people. It has been defined in many ways a particular author deems fit for his/her mission. To a student in college, purpose means something else; to an entrepreneur, purpose means something else; to a medical doctor, academic, writer, athlete, comedian, or Minster of God, it means also means something else. It basically means different things depending on the mission and goa they need to accomplish.

It might not seem rosy most times, when you work on purpose. There is a tendency that people will laugh at you if you don’t have anything to show for it and if you are not able to monetize the business part of your purpose. Every productive venture we engage in has a productive side, it is up to you to decipher by looking deep in addition to exploring other options, systems, structures, funnels, and strategies on how you can monetize your purpose.

Purpose is very dynamic; many people have been wondering how can they discover their purpose. I will share some insight on how you can discover your purpose. To know your purpose, if you are spiritually inclined like me, you’ll believe in God or the creator, you’ll look up to him via prayers, or meditation to reveal your purpose on earth.

It should be noted that everyone has an assignment and purpose. Your purpose was ordained in heaven while your assignment is on earth. So, if you decide to detour, you might still attain success, but then, you might be a victim of defective success. You may be wondering what is defective success? Imagine leaning your ladder on the wrong wall to get to the peak of the ladder only to discover that it is leaning on the wrong ladder. Let’s put it in perspective, imagine having the interest to be an accountant, but the vicissitudes of life or your parents influence you to study law, yes, you might get to the pinnacle of the legal profession, but since your passion is to be an accountant, you will be regarded as a defective success.

Another way to discover what your purpose is, is by looking at what makes you happy vis a vis your talents, skills and gifts. You can determine purpose by looking at how you invest your time, what you do with your money, what interests you, the feedback you receive from your work, how you find fun, the people you surround yourself with, and what interests you. You can even discover your pulse due to the causes you pursue like injustices, domestic violence, sexual abuse, etc.

Furthermore, if you are asked what you would do or how you would want to be remembered if you knew you were going to die in a year from today, your response can tell one what you are passionate about. The same goes for if you are asked what you would do $100million dollars to enjoy. Note that the money is not for investment purposes though.

