Buhari’s Twitter Account Suspension to Last 12 Hours

Twitter has temporarily suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s from the site over complaints that he had threatened genocide against rebels. The suspension is expected to last 12 hours.

Buhari on Tuesday warned insurrectionists that they were in for a “rude shock” — then tweeted a message referring to the 1967-70 civil war that killed 1 million people.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,” he tweeted.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he wrote in what was taken as a warning of a fierce crackdown on rising violence in the southeast.

Twitter confirmed to Reuters that Buhari’s message was removed for violating its “abusive behavior” policy, also leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account.

