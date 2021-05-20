Days After Gbenga Daniel’s Hotel, Another Explosion Rocks Obasanjo Library, Two Killed

At least two persons were killed when a gas exploded within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday morning.

The library is a short distance away from the hotel where gas explosion killed four persons two days ago.

Conference Hotel where Tuesday’s tragic incident occurred is owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State.

The explosion at OOPL occurred around 11:am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

According to Daily Trust gathered that technicians were topping up gas in the Air Condition (AC) when it exploded.

Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta. A technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator when the incident occurred.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured, leading to the amputation of his leg.

