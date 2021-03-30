WHO to Publish Report on COVID-19 Origin Today

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to publish the full report of independent experts investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

According to Reuters, a summary of the report seen on Monday says the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely” as a cause.

On January 14, a team of 13 scientists arrived in Wuhan, China to trace the origin of the pandemic, after an earlier disagreement between WHO and the Chinese authorities.

