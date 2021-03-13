Sports

Pinnick Elected into FIFA Executive Council, Becomes CAF’s 5th Vice President

Eric 20 hours ago
0 26 Less than a minute

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been elected into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pinnick was elected on Friday in Rabat, Morocco at the 43rd CAF ordinary general assembly.

Pinnick defeated Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the incumbent, to clinch the coveted seat.

Following several withdrawals prior to the elections, Pinnick and Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu were the only two candidates left from the anglophone block.

The election also saw Pinnick emerge as fifth vice-president of CAF.

Pinnick is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council after Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

Eric

Related Articles

FIFA’s Hammer Dangles Over Nigeria

August 18, 2018

Girelli Hat-Trick Secures Italy To Last 16 At World Cup

June 15, 2019

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 13, 2020

Kolinda Grabar: Passion Behind Croatia’s World Cup Success

July 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: