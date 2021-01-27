Nollywood’s Ernest Asuzu is Dead

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu is dead.

The actor reportedly slumped and died on Tuesday night.

Recall that the news of Asuzu’s ill health flooded the social media after he suffered stroke for years.

A viral video also showed him begging for alms.

The actor was, however, supported by well meaning Nigerians including the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Willie Obiano.

Asuzu began his acting career in the late 90’s and was popular for hit man roles alongside the likes of Hanks Anuku, Jim Iyke, Emma Ehumadu and Alaso Wariboko.

The deceased rose to fame after acting in the Nollywood blockbuster movie, ‘Another Campus Queen.’

DailyPost

