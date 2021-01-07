World

Congress Resumes Election Session after Deadly Violence, Certifies Biden’s Election

Lawmakers returned to the US Capitol to finish certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, hours after Trump supporters stormed the building in a riot that saw four people die.

One woman was shot by police, while three others died as a result of “medical emergencies”, officials said.

The pro-Trump mob stormed the building in a bid to overturn the election result, suspending a Congress session.

US President-elect Joe Biden blasted the “insurrection”.

President Donald Trump, who had urged the demonstrators to march on the Capitol, later called on them to “go home”, while continuing to make false claims of electoral fraud. Twitter and Facebook later froze his accounts.

US Vice-President Mike Pence started the resumed session on Wednesday evening, in which lawmakers are counting and confirming electoral votes, saying it had been a “dark day in the history of the United States Capitol”.

The proceedings are usually brief and ceremonial but some Republican lawmakers have been raising objections in the session in an effort to overturn the result – a bid that is all but certain to fail.

The rampage came as two Democrats won Senate seats in elections in Georgia, which shifted the balance of Congress to their party’s effective political control, aiding the passage of Mr Biden’s agenda after he is inaugurated on 20 January.

