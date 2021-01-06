Israeli Teenager Named World’s Most Stunning Woman

An Israeli teenager has been named the most stunning woman in the world after topping the “100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year” list.

Model and actress Yael Shelbia, 19, beat the rest of the world’s female population to take the top spot on the annual TC Candler list.

The organisation released a video compilation of its readers’ picks for the most beautiful women in the world, ending with the blue-eyed brunette in the number one spot.

Shelbia is currently doing her mandatory military service in the Israel Air Force, but the teen has appeared in campaigns for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty make-up line and Israeli clothing company Renuar, the Times of Israel reports.

Thanking TC Candler for the accolade in an Instagram post to nearly one million followers, she wrote: “I appreciate it with all my heart!!”

This is Shelbia’s fourth appearance in the prestigious list.

Climbing the ranks in recent years, she placed 14th in the list in 2017, third in 2018 and second last year, before finally taking the crown in 2020.

“I’ve never come first at anything… it’s very nice,” she told Channel 12 news in Los Angeles.

Shelbia said the Israel Air Force have allowed her to attend meetings and do modelling work in LA.

