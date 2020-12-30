Osun Police Command Gets New Commissioner

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Olokode Olawale (psc), has been posted to Osun State Command.

Olawale assumed office as the CP following the recent promotion and redeployment of CP Udie J. Adie (psc+), now AIGP.

The announcement is contained in a press statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin.

The new CP was born some decades ago in Odeda L.G.A, Ogun State. He has grown to become an achiever.

The Commissioner of Police, a holder of M.SC in Peace & Conflict Resolutions Studies from National Open University of Nigeria and B. SC in Sociology from the University of Ibadan, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in March, 1988 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

CP Olokode Olawale, a proudly Nigerian, has served in several States of the country across the six Geopolitical Zones. Some of the States he has served include but not limited to the following: Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Niger, Cross River, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa, INEC Headquarters and Force Headquarters Abuja among others. A thoroughbred professional who has, since joining the Force, made waves in the departments that hold the Nigeria Police namely: Administration, Operations and Investigations like a colossus.

CP Olokode is the Commissioner of Police, Border Patrol before his transfer to this command in December, 2020. An officer known for his candour and no nonsense, but could also be a bundle of humorous relief when in the midst of friends, colleagues or subordinates.

He is happily married with children.

