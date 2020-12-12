The Wisdom in canceling Ovation Carol 2020

By Eric Elezuo

For a very long time, the eyes of the public were centred on the Ovation Carol fiesta, which holds every December. It had always been a time of refreshing, networking and reward for hard work, diligence and most important of all, a time to affect lives through charity. The public had wondered whether it would hold or not; the spike of the dreaded COVID-19 scourge was still biting hard, though organisations were still managing to hold events observing the protocols as prescribed by the World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This year’s event had already been earmarked to hold on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at its regular signature venue, the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, and so the people waited with baited breath. They wouldn’t mind observing social distance and wearing face masks if only the event would hold. But alas, on that fateful day, a week to the D-day, the breaking news was released as follows via this medium:

The management of Ovation Media Group, organisers of the yearly Christmas fun/musical fiesta, The Ovation Carol, has cancelled the 2020 edition of the event.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the group, Chief Dele Momodu, the event, which was scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 13, 2020, was cancelled as a result of the growing concerns raised about the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after due consultation with the lead sponsor, The Esther Ajayi Foundation.

Momodu noted that as a responsible organisation, the safety of the guests is seen as of paramount importance and must receive top priority.

He said that though preparations were in top gear, the event has to be called off, however, efforts will still be made to go ahead in supporting worthy causes and projects.

The company regrets every inconvenience it must have caused stakeholders, well wishers and friends as well as suppliers.

Read Momodu’s statement in details:

After due consultation with our lead sponsor, THE ESTHER AJAYI FOUNDATION the Board of the Ovation Media Group has decided to cancel the Ovation Carol 2020 which had been slated for Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Though preparations were in top gear, we bowed to the concerns raised about the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic globally. As a responsible organisation, the safety of our guests is of top priority and of greater consideration than a few hours of fun and charity. We shall go ahead to support to worthy causes and projects.

Our sincere apologies for whatever inconveniences this cancellation might have caused our guests, artists and suppliers. Merry Christmas and please, STAY SAFE…

It may have been a big blow for the artists, those who needed charity, fun seekers, suppliers and a host of many others who have kept a date. But the management took one great, wise and wonderful decision. The fun was not worth the life of any Nigerian. No Nigerian needs to lose or risk his life because of one evening of merriment

There will always be more Ovation Carols, and more time for merriment, and we will all gather to celebrate one more time.

See you next December, and in a bigger and more fun-filled way.

Like this: Like Loading...