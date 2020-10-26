NBC’s Fine Against Media Houses Unnecessary, Discriminatory, Attempt to Discourage Free Press – NUJ

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has faulted the decision by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to fine three media houses for what they termed ‘unprofessional coverage’ of the #EndSARS Protests.

In a statement signed by the body’s national president, Chris Isiguzo, and titled Unending Assault on the Media, NUJ said the decision further exposes the country’s anti-democratic tendencies.

Read the full statement:

Unending assault on the Media

The decision by industry regulator, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to penalise Arise Television, Channels Television and AIT over what it alleges as unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protests across the country further exposes the nation’s anti-democratic tendencies.

Rather than trying to muzzle the media, we suggest that the NBC should applaud media coverage of the protests and the professionalism of Journalists who despite the enormous risks to their lives ensured a comprehensive coverage of the protests.

This development is of major concern to the Union as journalists and media organisations are targets of attack by both protesters and Government. The media, despite all its perceived short comings remains the most viable tool for good governance and democracy and should be jealously guarded and protected.

Actions like this only bring back unpleasant memories of the long tenure of Military rule and the established culture of intolerance against the media when Nigeria recorded her most grievous crimes against the industry. Sadly, we are once more witnessing actions that seek to undermine the profession by both State and non-State actors.

We call for an end to this open contempt and disrespect for the Media by NBC and note that the fines imposed on the media houses is unnecessary, discriminatory, an attempt to discourage a free, independent media, and should be withdrawn immediately.

