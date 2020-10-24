Opinion: It Is ‘All for Good’

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Good is a path. Also, it is a choice. It is a choice that must be made. Every man is born a chooser! Your choice determines your end. Find your ‘Good’, choose your ‘Good’. Re-unite with your ‘Good’. Stick to your ‘Good’, even when tempted by ‘Bad’! You don’t overcome ‘Bad’ by being bad. You only overcome ‘Bad’ by being good ” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

Your results are determined by your resolve, what’s Good?

Good is simply when crisis work for peace to reign, and I will say it’s all for good.

Good is when both the positive and negative agrees to power energy, I will say it’s all for good.

Good is when noise submits to quietness for the sake of sanity.

It is when the soul opens up to divinity for the great alignment of spirits to that which is holy, pure and kind.

Good is when war submits to lasting peace,

Good is when the wrong humbly admits to his or her errors, and take the mature steps to seek for forgiveness.

Good is when both the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ happens for the good of them that love God, and I will say it’s all for good.

What’s good? Good is rare virtue, one of the most authentic forces that breeds sanity, sanctities satisfactorily.

Good is a God step in the hood; like a lamb among the wolves; a light in the dark; a stream in the wilderness; a force for the fall of false for what is true and real to be revealed; and I will say it’s all for good.

Good is a pull of faith in fate to fulfilling our destinies.

Good may be mocked, but that doesn’t stop the authentic good from being good.

Good may be frustrated out of your abode, but without you, Good is still good; and would always find a place of abode conveniently, honourably and peaceably accommodated by those that truly value the virtue of its versatility because it is a university that requires sanity, sanctity and maturity to overcome adversities…and I will say it’s all for good.

Let me paint a picture for you of a good story of what Good is on a canvass of reality without an iota of gullibility:

“Bad and Good started living under the same roof, but one had to leave for the other to reign, and one thing is constant about Good, it flows naturally and doesn’t struggle to be heard, to be seen nor to be felt.

Eventually, there was a cold rift between the two forces, but instead of waring, Good left for good. And after three (3) months, the oil in the lamp that powers the light in the home and environment dried up, and it was all from Good that they got the oil for illumination. Ooh! gross darkness emerged, because of the absence of Good, because of the absence of Light.

The Light was gotten from Good, because the only thing that Good took with it while leaving was the power of light. And Bad became blind, because of the absence of light, no warmth, no sight; Bad took ill and grew old in its weak condition. Bad refused to look for Good, because of pride.

Truly, Bad was bad, and Bad is bad; but Good was busy illuminating those that accommodated it after leaving its previous abode.

The good news of Good spread abroad. Good became a strong nation, stronger than the greatest. Everyone started migrating to securing their destinies and fulfilling their purposes after being battered and beaten by Bad. Bad had raped them so badly.

Good became HOPE, Good became FAITH, Good became DELIVERANCE; Good became HELP, Good became HOPE; Good became the last resort for their resolve.

One day, Good had to look for Bad, and invited Bad to a meeting alongside her supporters.

Good stood up and asked the congregation: “why do I live? Why do you think I am here?” And the supporters screamed: “because you are good, because you are kind, because you are hope, deliverance, and our last resort and resolve.”

And Good asked again: “what has Bad offered you so far?” And there was deep silence, the atmosphere became so cold, it was so touching, mournful and sorrowful. The people became so broken, because virtually all of them had lost one or two things to being followers of Bad, either consciously and unconsciously; either ignorantly, lackadaisically and adamantly.

Bad became so sorrowful, but Good further made a statement that was good and godly. Good said, “everything, I mean both the good and bad happens for the good of them that loves God.

Good continued, “I am a creation with a purpose of illumination, off sanity and sanctity by divine order; while Bad is a creation with a purpose of pollution instigated or permitted by divine order to help understand, reveal, appreciate the course and cause of Good. If there is no Bad, would any of you present here know the value of Good? If there is no darkness, would there be any need for light to be valued? If there is no blindness, would there be any need for sight? If there is no hunger, would there be any need for food?

Value is understood, respected, honoured, acknowledged properly through lack. If there is no war, would there be value for peace? If there is noise, would there be any value for quietness or silence? If there is no foolishness, would there be any value for wisdom that comes from Good? If there is no death, would there be any value for life? If there are no sicknesses, would there be any value or need for cure or healing?”

Everyone was marveled; they were all broken. Good further said “I say unto you again, everything, both the good and bad happens for the good of them that love God.

Good is the most authentic force for healthy living; Bad is the path to destruction. Bad became bad; Bad became sorrowful, Bad became humbled; Bad became broken. He had no choice than to renounce himself from being bad.

Everybody clapped, they hailed him, they hailed Good: “Good is the deliverer to eternity”.

But I must tell you today, Good is a path as well. Also, it is a choice. It is a choice that must be made. Every man is born a chooser! Your choice determines your end.

Find your Good, choose your Good. Re-unite with your Good. Stick to your Good, even when tempted by Bad!

You don’t overcome Bad by being bad. You only overcome Bad by being good. Your choice determines your end. Both Bad and Good are established and determined by your strong decisions and choices. Both life and death are the choices you resolve to make.

Life is Good. Death is Bad. Death gives room for fresh life. And when a seed is planted into the earth, it must die. It must decay, and that would give room to a new life, to a NEW DAWN…And I would say, “IT’S ALL FOR GOOD!”

