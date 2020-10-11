Headline

Just In: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Governorship Election

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday.

Mr Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, won in 15 of the state’s 18 local government areas, based on the results announced by the electoral commission, INEC, at its headquarters in Abuja.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the remaining three local governments.

A total of 17 candidates took part in the election.

Mr Akeredolu is set to be officially declared the winner by INEC in the next few minutes.

Eric

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Urges Parents To Pay Attention To Mental Health

June 25, 2019

Pendulum: The Importance of Celebrity Journalism in Africa Today

September 14, 2019

Breaking News: Ramadan Fasting Begins Tonight!

May 5, 2019

Pendulum: The Reality Nigerian Opposition Must Face Urgently

June 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: