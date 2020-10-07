World

WTO Set to Have First Female DG As Okonjo-Iweala Makes Final List

Eric 3 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

World Trade Organisation members have selected two final candidates, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, to advance to the final round in the race to lead the Geneva-based trade body, according to people familiar with the matter.

By advancing two women to the final round of the selection process, the WTO will likely have the first female director general in its 25-year history.

Okonjo-Iweala served two stints as Nigeria’s finance minister and one term as foreign affairs minister. She has experience working at international international governance bodies as a former managing director of the World Bank and as a chairman at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Yoo is South Korea’s trade minister. During her 25-year career in government, she has helped expand her country’s trade network through bilateral accords with the U.S., China and the U.K.

Bloomberg

Eric

Related Articles

Acquittal: Trump, Democrats React

February 6, 2020

BREAKING: British PM May announces resignation

May 24, 2019

Gbagbo Remains in Detention until New Hearing in February – ICC

January 18, 2019

All is Well, Says Trump After Iran’s Missile Attack

January 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: