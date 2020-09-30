Ooni of Ife Takes Delivery of Baby Boy, May Name Him After Former Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has taken delivery of a healthy baby boy, as his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi, has reportedly put to bed.

This is coming few months after it was rumored the Queen was pregnant.

Recall that in July, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme of the 49th Ooni, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, Oba Ogunwusi vowed to name his unborn prince after the late king.

At the event which held at his Ile Oduduwa palace, Ooni Ogunwusi described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilization and growth of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...