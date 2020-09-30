Headline

Ooni of Ife Takes Delivery of Baby Boy, May Name Him After Former Ooni

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has taken delivery of a healthy baby boy, as his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi, has reportedly put to bed.

This is coming few months after it was rumored the Queen was pregnant.

Recall that in July, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme of the 49th Ooni, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, Oba Ogunwusi vowed to name his unborn prince after the late king.

At the event which held at his Ile Oduduwa palace, Ooni Ogunwusi described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilization and growth of Nigeria.

Eric

Related Articles

Buhari Won’t Manipulate Run-off Election Results to Favour APC Candidates – Presidency

March 18, 2019

Second Term: Obiano Takes Oath of Office

March 17, 2018

Onnoghen: Industrial Court Renews Restraining Order against CCT

January 21, 2019

Why Buhari Did not Appear for Presidential Debate

January 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: