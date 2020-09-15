You Can’t Extend Your Political Empire to Edo, Obaseki Tells Tinubu

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Edo State Election, Godwin Obaseki, has hit back on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over comments he made in a televised broadcast.

Obaseki said this in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

The statement was titled ‘You can’t extend your political empire to our state – Edo govt tells Tinubu’.

Obaseki boasted that Tinubu cannot extend his political empire to Edo State, noting that Edo people were determined to end the godfatherism in the state.

In the broadcast, Tinubu had said Obaseki does not deserve a single vote in Saturday’s election, asking voters to reject the PDP candidate.

Reacting, the statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a television broadcast in which a former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to extend his political dominance and empire to Edo State, decided to take over the role of Edo people to choose through the ballot who to govern them for the next four years.

“It has become obvious that the spirited fight which Edo people have put up against godfatherism has sent tremors beyond the shores of Edo to the likes of Tinubu, who has for years sustained a stranglehold on Lagos and other states in South-Western Nigeria, hence this desperate, last-ditch effort to rescue the unproductive political instrument, now popularly referred to as godfatherism, with which he has feathered his nest and built his political empire at the expense of the people.

