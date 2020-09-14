Headline

Just in: Arik Air Staff Declare Strike, passengers stranded

Editor 1 day ago
0 63 Less than a minute

By Michael Effiong

Many passengers at Nigeria’s busy airports are in limbo as Arik Air workers this morning declared and carried out a strike action.

At the Murtala Mohammed Airport Local terninal, Lagos,  the man hub of Arik Air, all the check-in counters were closed and the unionists were spotted with placards bearing different inscriptions.

At the Benin Airport, where passengers were also not attended to nor addressed by any Arik staff, this reporter spoke to an Arik Staff who revealed that the Union was protesting the alleged sale of the airline and the ambiguity over staff conditions of service.

The Boss was told that an urgent meeting had been called between union and management. More details later

 

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

2018 Budget Underfunded By N2.1tn – Investigations

June 8, 2019

Buhari Decries Plateau Killings, Says Human Life Becoming Cheap in Nigeria

June 25, 2018

Raid on Clark’s Home: Police Scrap Special Tactical Squad

September 8, 2018

Akwa Ibom APC Group Writes Oshiomhole”We Reject Akpabio, he lacks integrity”

August 7, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: