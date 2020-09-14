Just in: Arik Air Staff Declare Strike, passengers stranded

By Michael Effiong

Many passengers at Nigeria’s busy airports are in limbo as Arik Air workers this morning declared and carried out a strike action.

At the Murtala Mohammed Airport Local terninal, Lagos, the man hub of Arik Air, all the check-in counters were closed and the unionists were spotted with placards bearing different inscriptions.

At the Benin Airport, where passengers were also not attended to nor addressed by any Arik staff, this reporter spoke to an Arik Staff who revealed that the Union was protesting the alleged sale of the airline and the ambiguity over staff conditions of service.

The Boss was told that an urgent meeting had been called between union and management. More details later

